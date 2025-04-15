Why Do Chase Shopping Offers Feel Blah Compared to Capital One's 100+ Deals? Ivan Kruk / Shutterstock.com

In the world of cash-back credit cards, Chase and Capital One are undoubtedly two of the best places to start. With various credit cards offering a myriad of benefits and perks, there is every reason to consider either of these card issuers when looking for something great.

Key Points Shopping websites are available to both Capital One and Chase credit card holders.

The Capital One site is arguably much easier to use and has more partners available.

The Chase website does offer seasonal offers and strong notification alerts.

One Redditor explains why these two brands are so favored by pointing out that Chase and Capital One have specialized shopping websites. Both of these websites offer cardholders discounts at various retailers and the opportunity to earn even more cashback.

The Concern

What initially concerns this Redditor is that the variety of offers was just jarring when they logged into their Chase and Capital One shopping portals. The original poster immediately noticed that Capital One had over 100 offers while their Chase account only had 14, which was a surprising difference.

To be fair, this individual is new to Chase, which is likely why they are seeing so few offers, but it’s concerning that this isn’t immediately clear to this individual as a new Chase customer. A few comments in the Reddit post immediately highlight that once you have been a Chase customer for a while, the company learns your shopping habits and will show you more offers.

There is a bit of a caveat here, as the Redditor admits they were able to find more offers and discounts eventually, but they wrote the post after they only saw the initial small selection of cashback offers. As a longtime Chase cardholder, I can verify that I could log in myself and see a similar number of offers compared to Capital One, but with the same caveat that they are not easy to find.

The Offers

Capital One

If you are not familiar with either of these portals, as the Redditor is pointing out, both Chase and Capital One offer shopping portals that anyone with a card can join. In fact, with Capital One, the shopping portal is public, but having an existing card login helps you get directly into the portal setup.

Once you are logged in, it’s immediate that Capital One is focusing on getting your attention upfront with big names like up to 5% back at Walmart, 2% at Apple, 7% at Macy’s, 13% at Best Buy, and so on. The thing with Capital One and what makes it such an attractive shopping portal is that the big names continue with Target, Dick’s, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and dozens more of your favorite retailers.

Chase

Unlike Capital One, which is open to the public, the Chase shopping portal requires you to log in with a Chase account. Once you are in, you have a vastly different setup that makes it a lot harder to identify where your offers are. I’m very familiar with the Chase site, and finding a complete list of offers still takes several clicks. There is no question that Capital One is more user-friendly.

This said, Chase offers also seem to lack the same level of big names, or at least from what is immediately apparent. You’ll still see Dell, Office Depot, Lenovo, BackCountry, and other names like Samsung, but the “star power” isn’t there as far as retailers. Still, it takes a lot more searching on the website to find these offers, which ties directly back to the original poster’s concern that Chase seems lacking.

Which Is Better?

In some ways, Chase has a leg up by highlighting offers for Spring Deals, which is a nice addition to its portal page. They also allow me to choose a set of favorite shopping categories like tech, home, beauty, etc. However, I still have to agree with the original poster and highlight that Capital One’s layout is far easier to navigate, but it’s also easier to pick which offers are online and which are in-store, a distinction I couldn’t find on the Chase site.

This distinction makes a big difference because I saw Petco offering me up to 7% cash back with my Capital One card. I purchased dog food there, so a benefit just appeared right before me that I immediately wanted to take advantage of it.

Chase is upfront about special deals, seasonal sales, and bonus offers, but everything is more difficult to navigate, making it a more frustrating shopping experience. Even if Chase were to offer a slightly higher percentage than Capital One, trying to find it might be enough of a headache that I would choose Capital One and skip the headache.

