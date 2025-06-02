Why I Believe Capital One Savor is a Must-Have Credit Card for Unlimited Cash Back 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The hunt for the best credit card feels like a never-ending adventure that can take you down many different rabbit holes depending on your needs. For some people, it’s all about the cash-back benefits, while others are heavily focused on travel rewards and earning free flights or hotel rooms.

Key Points This Redditor believes the Capital One Savor card is the best of the bunch.

There is no question it’s a good option, but it’s not the catch-all the Redditor believes.

It’s good to have multiple cards and use them based on their various benefits and perks.

Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? The secret: using a card with a ‘0% Intro APR‘ period (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.

In the case of one Redditor posting in r/CreditCards, they are attempting to convince everyone who reads the post that the Capital One Savor card is the best option. Between cash back for groceries, dining, and entertainment, they are hard-selling this card as a must-have in everyone’s wallet.

Capital One Savor Benefits

As the Redditor points out, the benefits of the card are immediate, as you can receive 3% unlimited cash back on every purchase at grocery stores, dining, entertainment, and popular streaming services. In addition, you get 1% cash back on all other categories, and these earnings never expire.

Wait, it gets even better as booking travel through the Capital One Travel portal using the Savor card earns an unlimited 5% cash back. In addition to this benefit, you also enjoy no annual fee, extended warranty benefits on all purchases made with the card, and no foreign transaction fees.

Of course, you can’t forget the complimentary concierge service, which is available to assist Savor cardholders with any dining, entertainment, or travel needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Given all of these benefits, the Redditor says this card is a “must-have” in everyone’s lineup, and they aren’t exactly wrong.

How Does It Compare?

For most of the Reddit responses to the original poster, there is a mixed bag of opinions on whether or not the Savor is as vital as the Redditor claims. However, this isn’t to say the Savor card is the only great option available, depending on your cash back credit card needs and preferences.

There are several comparisons to the Quicksilver Rewards card, also from Capital One, which earns a flat rate of 1.5%. It offers many of the same benefits, but you don’t have to worry about category purchases or ensuring you use the Savor every time you dine out. Instead, you just use the Quicksilver Rewards for everything and watch the cash-back rewards add up.

Ultimately, how well the Savor fits into your life will depend on your setup. In the comment section of the post, most people believe both Amex and Chase offer more well-rounded options compared to Capital One in terms of travel. If travel is your most important category, yes, the 5% cash back on flights booked through Capital One is beneficial, but not as valuable as earning points on every purchase.

You can also consider using cards like the Chase Flex or Discover it cards, which offer 5% cash-back benefits on rotating categories. These cards can help you earn more than most credit cards if you take full advantage of the quarterly category changes.

Is the Capital One Savor The Best Card?

Ultimately, the best cash-back credit card is a highly subjective decision. In my case, I believe the Fidelity 2% card is the best option, as I enjoy not having to worry about categorizing expenses. If I wanted to focus on travel points, the Capital One Savor is definitely not the best option, but it might be something to consider in addition to other cards.

In other words, the Capital One Savor card is good, but the Redditor’s idea that it’s the only card you need is probably a bit of a stretch. Instead, it’s a great card for the categories where it earns 3%, such as dining. However, for all other purchases, a 2% cash back card will earn you 100% more than the Savor, so you may need to keep both cards with you.

This may seem unusual, but did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card. Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.