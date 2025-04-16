Should I quit my $100k job for an easier one while managing $200k in stocks? Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

A high-income job doesn’t guarantee happiness. One Redditor posted in the FIRE subreddit about their $100k/yr job. The individual is very stressed and is considering quitting the job to get an easier one that pays less. The Redditor is 30 years old, so the original poster is too young for an early retirement. However, the individual also has a paid townhouse and about $200,000 in stocks.

The Redditor currently makes $100/mo in passive income and wanted to know how much passive income they should achieve in their brokerage account before stepping down. A $2,000/mo budget makes it doable, but the Redditor expects expenses to go up. For instance, the 30-year-old is currently single without kids, but any changes to that reality will result in higher costs.

Many commenters agreed that the Redditor should start looking for a new job. However, a lower paying job doesn’t necessarily result in less stress.

Start Applying For Jobs

You don’t have to wait to get fired or reach your desired passive income target before getting a new job. The Redditor can start applying for jobs now and see if they can get a similar salary on a more flexible schedule.

However, the Redditor has a concerning mindset when it comes to work and stress. The Redditor stated that they are considering an easier job that pays less. The first part is pretty understandable. If you feel burned out, you may want to look for a more reasonable job.

The only issue is that the Redditor is underestimating the possibility of finding a less stressful job that pays more than their current job. Framing it that way can help the Redditor seek opportunities that offer similar or higher pay without the stress.

It’s also important to consider the type of stress. Does stress mean a constant stream of tight deadlines, long hours, or something else? Defining stress can help you narrow your search to jobs that are less likely to burn you out.

A Simple Formula For Calculating How Much You Need To Retire

One commenter mentioned that you should have 25 times your annual expenses saved up to retire. The Redditor currently lives on $2,000/mo, which comes to $24,000 per year. Multiplying that number by 25 results in $600,000. The Redditor is almost halfway there, and a less stressful job can get them closer to their goals.

One issue with leaning on the $24,000/yr figure is the long-term reliability of that number. For instance, the Redditor’s expenses will jump up considerably if they marry and have kids. The Redditor should anticipate what their spending will look like in the future. There is a lot of variability in the average cost of raising a kid, but some experts put it at $26,000 per year for each child.

It’s better to be over prepared than under prepared with your finances, but that doesn’t mean the Redditor has to stay at a job they hate. Starting the job search now can give them more flexibility and possibly a better career.

Lower Paying Jobs May Be More Stressful

Some commenters mentioned that low-paying jobs may be more stressful. They may expect more out of you even though they are paying you less. At a lower paying job, you may have to deal with a micromanager who wants to squeeze every dollar and minute out of you.

The stress level at higher paying jobs varies. However, some bosses at high-paying jobs simply trust you to get the work done. They won’t be on top of you each day, but know that you will deliver. Expectations and workplace environments shift as you earn more and become surrounded by other high earners. The same case is also true if most of the people you work with are barely earning enough to make ends meet.

One of the commenters suggested that the Redditor focuses on flexible jobs that have good cultures. Fulfilling these two requirements can help you find a job that pays well and offers a sense of fulfillment.