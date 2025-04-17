I Bought a $2 Million Home and Now I'm Experiencing Serious Buyer's Remorse Cherdchai101 / Shutterstock.com

It takes a lot of hard work to grow your career and put yourself in a position to afford a big house. However, some people end up with buyer’s remorse after buying these properties. They take more effort to clean and are more expensive than modest homes.

One Redditor in the Chubby FIRE community recently shared that they bought a $2 million home and is regretting the decision. The home is worth $2 million, and the Redditor made a big down payment to secure it. The rate on the remaining balance is 5.155%. The Redditor is concerned that they overpaid and doesn’t want to get ripped off by contractors. Furthermore, the individual isn’t sure if it’s the right environment for their kids to grow up in.

Key Points A Redditor recently bought a $2 million home and is feeling buyer’s remorse.

The Chubby FIRE community debated in the comments about the value of buying a big house.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Buying A Bigger House For Visitors

GBJSTOCK / Shutterstock.com

One commenter explained that people buy bigger houses to accommodate large gatherings. However, those rooms don’t have much utility if no guests arrive.

“Those rooms generally remain empty for 51 weeks out of the year. It’s cheaper for them to have someone rent a hotel for a week than pay an extra $200k,” the commenter stated.

Another commenter said that when their parents visit, the parents get the master bedroom, and they sleep on a quality inflatable mattress in the office. The approach isn’t for everyone, and the in-laws rent an Airbnb nearby instead. However, another commenter mentioned that vacation homes and large properties don’t make sense financially but can provide fond memories.

Give It Three Years

namtipStudio / Shutterstock.com

A home is most people’s largest purchase. It’s bound to generate strong emotions as you get closer to buying a home, and those emotions only get stronger fresh from making the sale. The buyer may be thinking about the homes they could have gotten with $1 million to $1.5 million. Surely, these houses wouldn’t be as big or have to be in a different neighborhood. However, a lot of what-ifs can pop into someone’s mind after buying a house.

When you buy a house, it’s a long-term decision. You get the property, but you also get the neighborhood, community, and resources of that area. As the Redditor gives it more time, they may get more comfortable with the home. That’s what one of the commenters suggested. However, the commenter also suggested moving out in three years if it turns out to be a bad fit. You don’t have to be stuck in a neighborhood or a home that you don’t like, but you shouldn’t immediately write it off just after making the purchase.

Not Everyone Feels Comfortable With Spending Money

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

It’s important to note that this post is in the Chubby FIRE Reddit community. This group of individuals aims to save as much money as possible so they can retire sooner. Granted, Chubby FIRE Redditors spend more money than Lean FIRE individuals, but the overall theme revolves around aggressively saving money to retire sooner.

A $2 million house is a big investment for anyone, but the Redditor may feel as if they have moved further away from their retirement goals, especially when you consider mortgage payments and property taxes. One commenter referred to the Redditor’s post as “an allergic reaction to spending a huge chunk of cash.”

The original poster laughed at the comment and said that the commenter was absolutely right. The Redditor may end up enjoying the house as time passes. Then, the big purchase will feel like a distant memory as the advantages outshine the initial investment.