How Buying Fresh Fruits and Quality Coffee Changed My Life – What Purchases Impacted You Most? Thaiview/Shutterstock.com

If you finally reach a point in your financial life where you have the flexibility to spend without worry, it’s an incredibly freeing feeling. At least, I can imagine it is. Assuming you are one of these people, there are likely some simple purchases you can make thanks to your lack of financial worry that can make a huge difference in how you live your life.

Key Points This individual believes that spending money on little things has greatly impacted their life.

Unsurprisingly, this Reddit thread is filled with those who spend a little money and get a big return.

This proves that even with millions of dollars, you don’t need to spend much to feel good.

One Redditor posting on r/ChubbyFIRE is proof of this. When they looked at purchases under $10,000, it wasn’t a television or a watch that impacted their life the most. Instead, spending money on surprisingly simple things like fresh fruit and sparkling water has made a dramatic difference.

While I have to be honest and say that fruit isn’t what you would think most FIRE people would say they want to buy with their wealth, you will be surprised at how few materialistic things pop up in this thread.

The Best Purchase

For this Redditor, buying fresh fruits like strawberries or blueberries for $20 every morning significantly impacts how they start their day. Considering all the negative ways a morning can begin with emails and meetings, this feels really welcoming.

The same can be said about European sparkling water, which can cost up to $30 per bottle case per week. Add coffee beans at around $30 per week, and you’re talking about $2,000 monthly on things that make the original poster happy.

Now, it’s true that some people might think spending $2,000 on these things is crazy. However, those fortunate enough to save well and find themselves financially “chubby” are entitled to do whatever they want with their money.

Why This Is Life Changing

While purchasing fresh fruit daily might seem like an embellishment, it enhances this individual’s life, so it’s hard to be critical. Knowing this person has something to look forward to daily is probably great for their mental health. They are talking about healthy things and fresh coffee, they might need to start their day in the right mood.

It’s hard to be critical of quality coffee first and foremost, but more importantly, we should all hope to achieve enough success in our lives where buying coffee from small stores at premium pricing is the norm for what can be afforded.

What Other Redditors Are Buying

Unsurprisingly, some eyebrows were raised at spending this much on things you can buy at a grocery store for far less money. However, one Redditor says they spend money once a month on a house cleaner and that it is worth every penny, while another says they have someone come twice a week.

Another individual said LASIK surgery is the best under $10,000 they have ever spent, which makes a lot of sense if you have eye problems. The same goes for someone who might have difficulty sleeping or has a bad back and has spent money on a Tempurpedic. As someone who owns a Tempurpedic, I can say it’s worth every penny, and I am nowhere near Chubby FIRE.

What’s most surprising about this Reddit comment section is that it again emphasizes that nobody talks about anything super materialistic. Instead, they are talking about little things they spend money on that make their life easier, better, more comfortable, or less stressful. A Peloton bike might be a splurge to many people, but if you use it daily and it helps you get in shape, it’s worth every penny.

Of course, there are some fun responses here, as a few people believe ChatGPT’s Pro subscription undoubtedly makes planning trips or conducting research easier.

