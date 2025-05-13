My first Social Security check is late and I don't know what to do ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Key Points A Reddit user is concerned about his delayed Social Security check.

He’ll first want to find out the reason for the delay and make sure that he has his days right.

If the payment is actually missing, he can contact Social Security to track it down.

Don’t build your retirement on Social Security alone. Make a plan for a more secure future. SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

When you are counting on your Social Security check to help you cover your costs, it can be really disappointing when things go wrong. Unfortunately, one Reddit user was facing that exact situation. The original poster (OP) explained that he was expecting a one-time payment from Social Security and that his payment was scheduled but never came. He also said his standard retirement checks would begin the following month.

So, what should the OP do about his late Social Security benefit? Does he have options to make sure he eventually gets his money? Here’s what the OP — and others in a similar situation — need to know about how to handle a delayed or missing Social Security check.

Why is your Social Security check late?

The first thing the OP should do is try to determine if there’s a possible reason why a payment is late. Social Security payments may be delayed for any number of reasons, including:

A recent benefits application . It can take a few months for your application to be processed once it has officially been submitted.

. It can take a few months for your application to be processed once it has officially been submitted. Issues at the Social Security office. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been laying off Social Security staff and making changes to policies and procedures. It’s entirely possible that this upheaval could have resulted in a delayed payment.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been laying off Social Security staff and making changes to policies and procedures. It’s entirely possible that this upheaval could have resulted in a delayed payment. Inaccurate information. If you did not provide the correct bank information or if you failed to update your bank details when switching banks, this could result in your benefit payment being delayed or not coming at all.

Several of the people in the Reddit thread also suggested that the OP might have his delivery date wrong because benefit payments are usually made on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month, with only limited exceptions. Since the day the OP said he expected his payment was not a Wednesday, it’s possible he simply had the timing wrong.

What to do when your Social Security check is late

Chainarong Prasertthai / iStock via Getty Images

If you believe your Social Security check is late, as the OP does, the first thing you should do is check the Schedule of Social Security payments to make sure you do have your days right and aren’t panicking for no reason. If you have checked this out and determined that you are correct on the delayed payment, the next step is to contact your local Social Security office.

Staffing shortages may make it difficult to get through on the phone or to get an in-person appointment, but since your money is at stake, be persistent until you get answers. The Social Security Administration should investigate and locate your missing payment for you so you can get the money you are counting on.

Of course, issues like this can and do happen occasionally — which is why it’s important to have a solid financial plan in place so you aren’t living paycheck to paycheck as a retiree. A financial advisor can help you build a secure retirement that takes Social Security into account, but that also gives you plenty of other sources to draw from in case unexpected events like a lost payment or a disruption in government services doesn’t leave you scrambling.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!