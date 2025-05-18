2025's Most Searched Cash-Back Credit Cards Has Some Total Gems

What are the most searched cash-back credit cards of 2025? Cash-back credit cards are a great way to get a financial incentive while you spend. Not all of these are created equal, however. Today, we’re taking a closer look at some of the best of the best when it comes to getting cash back on your spending habits.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
Approximated Regular APR: 18.99 to 28.49%
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 5% on travel, 3% on dining, 1.5% on regular purchases
Citi Double Cash
Approximated Regular APR: 19.24 to 29.24%
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 2% on every purchase
Chase Freedom Flex
Approximated Regular APR: 18.99 to 29.24%, variable
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 5% rotating quarterly per category, 5% on travel, 3% on dining, 1% on other purchases
Blue Cash Preferred from American Express
Approximated Regular APR: 20.24 to 29.24%, variable
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 6% from supermarkets, 6% on streaming, 3% on gas stations or transportation
Capital One Savor
Approximated Regular APR: 19.99 to 29.99%, variable
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 3% on dining, entertainment, streaming services, and supermarkets
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards
Approximated Regular APR: 19.99 to 29.99%, variable
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 1.5% on all purchases
Discover It Cash Back
Approximated Regular APR: 18.24 to 28.24%, variable
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 5% on rotating categories, 1% on all other categories
Wells Fargo Active Cash
Approximated Regular APR: 19.24 to 29.24%, variable
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 2% on all purchases
Blue Cash Everyday from American Express
Approximated Regular APR: 20.24 to 29.24%, variable
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 3% cash back at supermarkets, 2% at gas stations, 1% on everything else
Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards
Approximated Regular APR: 19.24 to 29.24%
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 3% up to $2500 in a category of your choice, 1% on all other purchases
U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Visa
Approximated Regular APR: Varies
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 6% cash back on two chosen categories, 1.5% on all other eligible purchases
PayPal Cashback Mastercard
Approximated Regular APR: Varies
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 2% on all purchases
Prime Visa
Approximated Regular APR: Varies
Annual Fee: $0 for Prime Members
Rewards: 5% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods, 1% on all other purchases
Apple Card
Approximated Regular APR: Varies
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 3% cash back at Apple and select retailers, 2% with Apple Pay, 1% on all other purchases
Synchrony Premier World Mastercard
Approximated Regular APR: Varies
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 2% on all purchases with no limit
Citi Custom Cash
Approximated Regular APR: Varies
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 5% cash back on your top category, 1% on all other purchases
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards
Approximated Regular APR: 19.99 to 29.99%, variable
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 3% on dining, entertainment, and grocery purchases, 1% on all other purchases
Discover It Chrome Gas & Restaurant Rewards
Approximated Regular APR: 18.24 to 28.24%, variable
Annual Fee: $0
Rewards: 2% cash back at gas stations, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
Costco Anywhere Visa by Citi
Approximated Regular APR: Varies
Annual Fee: $0 with Costco annual membership
Rewards: 4% cash back on eligible EV charging stations and gas stations, 3% on restaurants and eligible travel, 2% at Costco, 1% on all other purchases
Petal Card
Approximated Regular APR: Varies
Annual Fee: Up to $99
Rewards: Various cash back rewards on offer depending on credit score, higher rates available with on-time payments
