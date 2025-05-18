2025's Most Searched Cash-Back Credit Cards Has Some Total Gems BestForBest / Shutterstock.com

What are the most searched cash-back credit cards of 2025? Cash-back credit cards are a great way to get a financial incentive while you spend. Not all of these are created equal, however. Today, we’re taking a closer look at some of the best of the best when it comes to getting cash back on your spending habits.

Key Points Some keypoint here

The right cash back credit card can earn you hundreds, or thousands of dollars a year for free. Our top pick pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply now (Sponsor)

Chase Freedom Unlimited

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Approximated Regular APR: 18.99 to 28.49%

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 5% on travel, 3% on dining, 1.5% on regular purchases

Citi Double Cash

testing / Shutterstock.com

Approximated Regular APR: 19.24 to 29.24%

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 2% on every purchase

Chase Freedom Flex

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: 18.99 to 29.24%, variable

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 5% rotating quarterly per category, 5% on travel, 3% on dining, 1% on other purchases

Blue Cash Preferred from American Express

adamdodd / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: 20.24 to 29.24%, variable

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 6% from supermarkets, 6% on streaming, 3% on gas stations or transportation

Capital One Savor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximated Regular APR: 19.99 to 29.99%, variable

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 3% on dining, entertainment, streaming services, and supermarkets

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: 19.99 to 29.99%, variable

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 1.5% on all purchases

Discover It Cash Back

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approximated Regular APR: 18.24 to 28.24%, variable

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 5% on rotating categories, 1% on all other categories

Wells Fargo Active Cash

sshepard / Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: 19.24 to 29.24%, variable

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 2% on all purchases

Blue Cash Everyday from American Express

magnez2 / Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: 20.24 to 29.24%, variable

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 3% cash back at supermarkets, 2% at gas stations, 1% on everything else

Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Approximated Regular APR: 19.24 to 29.24%

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 3% up to $2500 in a category of your choice, 1% on all other purchases

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Visa

emyu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: Varies

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 6% cash back on two chosen categories, 1.5% on all other eligible purchases

PayPal Cashback Mastercard

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: Varies

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 2% on all purchases

Prime Visa

Wikimedia Commons

Approximated Regular APR: Varies

Annual Fee: $0 for Prime Members

Rewards: 5% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods, 1% on all other purchases

Apple Card

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: Varies

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 3% cash back at Apple and select retailers, 2% with Apple Pay, 1% on all other purchases

Synchrony Premier World Mastercard

Synchrony Financial

Approximated Regular APR: Varies

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 2% on all purchases with no limit

Citi Custom Cash

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Approximated Regular APR: Varies

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 5% cash back on your top category, 1% on all other purchases

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: 19.99 to 29.99%, variable

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 3% on dining, entertainment, and grocery purchases, 1% on all other purchases

Discover It Chrome Gas & Restaurant Rewards

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Approximated Regular APR: 18.24 to 28.24%, variable

Annual Fee: $0

Rewards: 2% cash back at gas stations, unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases

Costco Anywhere Visa by Citi

An Errant Knight / Wikimedia Commons

Approximated Regular APR: Varies

Annual Fee: $0 with Costco annual membership

Rewards: 4% cash back on eligible EV charging stations and gas stations, 3% on restaurants and eligible travel, 2% at Costco, 1% on all other purchases

Petal Card

Kingmaya Studio / Shutterstock.com

Approximated Regular APR: Varies

Annual Fee: Up to $99

Rewards: Various cash back rewards on offer depending on credit score, higher rates available with on-time payments

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.