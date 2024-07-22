Costco Credit Card Review: Is It Worth It? Jose Calsina / Shutterstock.com

The Costco credit card offers exceptional cashback rewards rates on certain categories.

The rewards redemption process may be complicated for some.

The Costco credit card offers members major cashback rewards on gas, dining, and travel. And there’s no annual fee. But the rewards redemption options can be a letdown for some.

Read on to see if the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi is right for you.

Costco credit card: Where it shines

The Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi offers major cashback rewards, especially on certain categories. Here’s how it breaks down.

4% cash back on up to $7,000 on eligible gas and EV charging purchases (both at Costco and other gas stations). Then 1% back after the cap

3% cash back on eligible restaurants and travel purchases

2% cash back on purchases at Costco and Costco.com

1% cash back on all other purchases

And you could potentially double your rewards by signing up for the Executive Costco membership. That membership provides 2% cashback on Costco purchases up to $1,000.

But keep in mind the Executive membership also comes with a $120 annual fee ($130 beginning Sep. 21, 2024).

Still, the Costco credit card has more perks than stellar rewards on certain categories. Here are a few more.

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fee

Card doubles as your membership card

Can be used anywhere outside Costco

Where the Costco credit card falls short

Although the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi offers a notable rewards program, its redemption process may turn some customers away.

Cashback comes in the form of an annual credit card reward certificate after the closing of your February billing statement. You can redeem these rewards for cash or merchandise at U.S. Costco Warehouses.

So you may need to wait a while for your rewards to kick in, you have limited uses, and you may need to go to a Costco store to use your rewards. Some leading retailers don’t put as many restrictions on your rewards.

Plus, the 2% cashback on in-store purchases is relatively small compared to other major retailers that may offer higher rates for purchases of their products.

And while there’s no annual fee for the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi, you need to be a Costco member in order to open an account. Here’s how the Costco membership fees break down.

Gold Star: $60 a year ($65 a year from Sept. 1, 2024 and on)

Executive: $120 per year ($130 from Sep. 24)

Business: $60 a year ($65 from Sep. 24)

Plus, you’d most likely need an excellent credit score to qualify for the Costco credit card. Excellent credit scores are typically 720 or higher. But remember that credit scores don’t entirely determine your eligibility for any credit card.

Why we covered this

In a tough economy where many Americans are struggling to make ends meet, many consumers are turning to discount wholesalers like Costco. These companies also aim to help people save more by offering credit cards. The Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi is one such option. Costco has millions of members and some may be thinking about applying for one. So we developed this review to help them determine if it may be the right option.