The Top Cash-Back Card Searches In 2025 (so far) Reveals Some True Standouts

Trying to determine the best cash-back credit cards comes with a major downside: there is no universally agreed-upon “best” choice. Instead, you have to take a look at the card that has the most potential for you as far as the rewards it offers.

Key Points There are plenty of great cash-back credit cards to choose from.

It should come as no surprise that names like Chase and Capital One frequently appear on this list.

The cards on this list are the 20 most searched cards on Google through the first half of the year.

The good news is that people are willing to do research on the right credit card, which is a strong sign that they are looking for the best card as well. It’s for this reason that we can take a look at Google’s search results to see which cash-back cards are currently the most searched for in 2025.

20. Truist Card

Top query Google score: 21/100

Truist Enjoy Cash credit cardholders will immediately want to take advantage of 3% cash back on all gas and EV charging stations. The same can be said for 2% on utilities and groceries, plus 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.

19. Bank of America Customized Cash

Top query Google score: 25/100

It’s disappointing to see the Bank of America Customized Cash card so low on this list, especially when you consider it offers up to 6% cash back on any category of your choice in the first year.

18. U.S. Bank Smartly Visa Signature Card

Top query Google score: 26/100

If you are a cardholder for the U.S. Bank Visa Signature Card, you are earning 2% cash back on all purchases, up to $10,000 every month. If you go above $10,000, the bonus jumps to 2.5%, and you earn over 3% on all purchases on any balance over $50,000 monthly.

17. Synchrony Premier Mastercard

Top query Google score: 32/100

Arguably the least known name on this list, the Synchrony Premier Mastercard still offers good benefits. Cardholders receive 2% cash back on every purchase, with no restrictions or limits.

16. Apple Card

Top query Google score: 34/100

With one of the best interfaces online, the Apple Card is a popular option with die-hard Apple customers. You can receive 2% cash-back every time you use Apple Pay, with varying bonuses in other categories.

15. U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card

Top query Google score: 36/100

Arguably U.S. Bank’s best cash-back credit card, the Cash+ Visa Signature card earns 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in purchases each quarter, with 1% cash back on every other purchase. Gas stations and grocery stores also earn 2% cash back every month.

14. PayPal Cash Back Mastercard

Top query Google score: 39/100

Anyone who uses PayPal will want to take advantage of its cash back Mastercard. When you pay with PayPal, you earn 3% on all purchases or 1.5% on all other shopping.

13. PNC Cash Unlimited

Top query Google score: 55/100

With 2% cash back on every purchase, the PNC Cash Unlimited is a great option for PNC Bank users. Additionally, you receive an extra $800 in cell phone protection for any device that is stolen or damaged.

12. Amazon Prime Visa

Top query Google score: 55/100

For Amazon shoppers, the Prime Visa is a must-have with 5% back on every purchase. Amazon also offers 2% back at gas stations and restaurants, as well as boosted bonuses on special shopping days, such as Prime Day.

11. Costco Anywhere

Top query Google score: 59/100

Costco fans unite around the Costco Anywhere card, which offers 5% cash back on gas at any Costco station nationwide. You also receive 3% cash back on restaurant purchases and 2% back on every Costco and Costco.com purchase.

10. Blue Cash Preferred

Top query Google score: 60/100

With some of the biggest reward options in the category, the Blue Cash Preferred card earns 6% on groceries and streaming services, as well as 3% on transit and gas station purchases.

9. Capital One Quicksilver

Top query Google score: 63/100

Surprisingly low on the list, the Capital One Quicksilver is arguably the company’s most popular option. The Quicksilver card earns 1.5% back on every purchase, with no expiration date.

8. Citi Double Cash Card

Top query Google score: 67/100

The Citi Double Cash card offers 1% cash back on all purchases, plus an additional 1% when you pay off your balance. Additionally, you receive a 0% APR for 18 months, one of the longest available in the industry.

7. Chase Freedom Flex

Top query Google score: 78/100

With 5% quarterly bonus categories, the Chase Freedom Flex is a popular option in the space. This is even more true when you learn it also offers 3% on dining as well as 3% at all drugstores.

6. Capital One Spark Cash

Top query Google score: 80/100

The only business-friendly cash-back option on this list, the Capital One Spark Cash offers unlimited 2% on every purchase, with no category restrictions.

5. Capital One Savor Cash

Top query Google score: 81/100

While the Capital One Savor only earns 1% on most purchases, you can earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores, dining, entertainment, and any popular streaming service.

4. Discover it

Top query Google score: 88/100

With four quarterly bonuses each year, Discover it is among the most popular cash-back cards, offering up to 5% back on certain purchases.

3. Wells Fargo Active

Top query Google score: 93/100

Earning 2% on every purchase, the Wells Fargo Active Cash card is another hugely popular option. The other big benefit is up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft.

2. Blue Cash Everyday

Top query Google score: 97/100

A dark horse in the cash-back credit card world, the Blue Cash Everyday card from American Express earns 3% on groceries, online shopping, and gas stations, and 1% on everything else.

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited

Top query Google score: 100/00

Arguably the most popular cash-back credit card around, the Chase Freedom Unlimited earns 1.5% on all purchases. Additionally, you can earn 3% on dining and drugstore purchases, with an extra 5% on all travel purchases made through Chase.

