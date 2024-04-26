What Are The Current Fidelity Rewards For Customers? Dean Drobot / Shutterstock.com

Fidelity customers can earn rewards through the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card.

The Fidelity credit card gives you 2% cash back on every purchase. You can spend your rewards or deposit your earnings into an eligible Fidelity account including a brokerage account or individual retirement account (IRA).

And there’s no annual fee, making the Fidelity credit card a competitive rewards option on the market today.

The APR is generally around a variable 19.24%, depending on creditworthiness.

Fidelity credit card benefits and features

The Fidelity credit card offers 2% cash back on everyday purchases and there are no restrictive categories. There’s no cap on earnings and your rewards won’t expire.

Plus, you can deposit your points into one of these Fidelity accounts.

Brokerage account

Traditional IRA

Roth IRA

Fidelity Go account (robo-advisor)

Cash Management Account

Health savings account (HSA)

529 College Savings plan

Charitable Giving Account

If you have multiple Fidelity accounts, you can divide your rewards among up to five.

But the Fidelity credit card offers more than just a competitive rewards program. It also comes with fraud liability protection and zero foreign transaction fees.

You’d also get travel rewards like luxury hotel benefits and emergency lost luggage reimbursement.

Furthermore, Fidelity Wealth Management clients who are card holders get 3% cash back.

Moreover, the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature credit card is equipped with touchless payment capabilities. And it can be linked to digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Fidelity rewards credit card: Is it worth it?

With 2% cash back and no annual fee, the Fidelity Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card stands out among the competition.

However, you’d likely need excellent credit to qualify for this card. And you’d also need a Fidelity account such as a brokerage account or Fidelity Roth IRA to apply.

So if you don’t already have a Fidelity account or aren’t interested in getting one, you may want to explore similar options at firms like Charles Schwab, E-trade, and Robinhood.

And keep in mind that unlike many of its competitors, Fidelity currently doesn’t offer an introductory 0% APR period with this credit card.

