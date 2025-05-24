The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Filing for Social Security - and How to Avoid Them

96% of Americans lose an average of $111,000 in their Social Security income due to mistakes made while filing for benefits, according to Forbes. There are over 2,700 rules in the Social Security handbook, so it’s easy for retirees to wind up committing errors. Unfortunately, any mistake made in a filing is irrevocable and will be codified in their accounts throughout their retirement – until death. Since mistakes are carved in stone, it’s best to avoid them, so prudent preparation should be undertaken before filing.

Are you ahead or behind on your retirement goals? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer your questions and examine your objectives. Each advisor has been carefully trained to analyze your goals and advise actions to best serve your interests. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family- get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Although there are more, five categories where many people commit filing errors are: Age/Marital Status, Death, Income, Taxes, and Health.

While some benefits can be changed afterwards, the majority of them are locked in for life, so advanced preparation is advisable prior to filing.

The process of filing for Social Security benefits may appear simple, but failure to research qualifying criteria can lock one into lower benefits than what could have been obtained otherwise.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now.

If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)