$4,000 Charged and Cleared in 24 Hours: Was This a Smart Credit Card Move?

Key Points Carrying a credit card balance could cost you money in interest.

If you pay your cards in full every month, you get all the upside without the interest charges.

Track your spending carefully so you’re able to cover your balances with ease.

Did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? The secret: using a card with a '0% Intro APR' period.

There’s a reason credit cards tend to get a bad rap. Credit cards charge exorbitant amounts of interest when you don’t pay your balance in full. That could easily trap you in a cycle of debt.

There can be exceptions, such as if you have a 0% introductory interest rate on your credit card. In that case, not paying the bill right away doesn’t automatically mean instant debt.

But for the most part, if you don’t pay your credit card balance in full, you’re looking at wasting money on interest. And the longer you carry a balance, the more interest you might accrue.

But what if you make a large credit card purchase and pay it off immediately? Is that a smart move, or one that will hurt you?

When you get all of the upside and none of the interest charges

In this Reddit post, we have someone who’s looking to put $4,000 worth of furniture on a credit card and pay the bill immediately.

Offhand, I’d say this is a smart move.

Even if the credit card in question only offers 1% cash back on purchases, a $4,000 charge translates to a free $40. That’s dinner at a restaurant, or a streaming service bill for a couple of months, or some other expense your credit card just treated you to for a purchase you were going to make anyway.

The only reason I’d say not to use a credit card in a situation like this is if the retailer charges extra for credit cards. This is a pretty common thing in restaurants and small shops in some parts of the country, but with furniture, it’s less likely.

Still, if you’re going to be charged 3% extra to use your credit card so the retailer can recoup its processing fee, then it’s not worth it unless your credit card gives you a higher percentage of cash back. Otherwise, you might as well make the charge.

If you pay it off right away, you won’t give your credit card company any money in interest. And in addition to cash back, you might get certain protections with your credit card.

It’s typical for furniture to come with a warranty. But if you run into an issue and your warranty company or the original merchant doesn’t step up, you may have some recourse due to the fact that you charged your purchase on a credit card. You may not get the same protection with a debit card.

Keep close tabs on your credit card spending

Using credit cards is a smart move when you make a point to pay your balances in full consistently. But make sure to keep tracking your credit card spending so you don’t end up in a situation where you can’t cover the full balance and end up accruing interest.

Remember, too, that a large credit card balance relative to your total spending limit could have a negative impact on your credit score. That could make it harder and more expensive to borrow money the next time you need to. But if you pay attention to your credit card balances during the month, you can potentially avoid interest charges while reaping a world of benefits.

