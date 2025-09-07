My Journey to $50,000 in Dividends, Next Stop $100k Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

Even if you’re on the fringes of the financial world, you’re likely aware that dividends and passive income are currently a topic that is getting a lot of attention. Given the rise in popularity of YieldMax ETFs like ULTY and MSTY, it’s no surprise that many people are trying to maximize earnings while the going is good.

Key Points The hope for this Redditor is to build on their $50,000 in annual dividend earnings and at least double this number.

This individual has completed all the necessary homework to reach this point and encourages others to follow suit before making uninformed investments.

Dividend earnings are hot right now, so invest carefully if your strategy includes YieldMax options.

This need to bring in as much as possible with dividends is exemplified by this Redditor posting in r/Dividends as they strive to reach a $50,000 annual income in just dividend returns. Unsurprisingly, they don’t want to stop at this number and want to push their earning potential all the way up to $100,000 annually.

Maximizing Dividend Returns Is Hot Right Now

For this individual posting on Reddit, they are currently invested with around $500,000 split between JEPQ in their IRAs as well as SCHD and DGRO in a broker account. Currently, they are also “DRIP-ing”, which means they are re-investing all of their earnings or using the “Dividend Reinvestment Plan” strategy to try and grow their passive income as much as possible.

From the comment section, it’s clear that this Redditor has done the right amount of work and research to get to where they are. Earning $50,000 in annual income is no small feat, and it’s something just about everyone in r/Dividends wants to accomplish. The strategy of holding investments like QQQ and SPY provides a steady foundation for long-term returns.

However, investing in things like JEPQ and JEPI is allowing them to earn some predictable income without feeling like they have to sell during times of market volatility. Lastly, their strategy also involves owning investments like SCHD and DGRO as dividend growth engines, which see their dividends growing over time, which is a great way to help offset inflation with this specific investment structure.

Best of all, this Redditor understands the challenges of aiming for $100,000, which come with numerous risks, and they have emphasized that they know this is akin to gambling.

Be Careful of YieldMax

On the Redditor’s quest to $100,000 in annual returns, they are issuing a warning that should be heeded by everyone interested in dividends. YieldMax positions like MSTY and ULTY are on a strong run, especially after April and a whole new wave of concerns around tariffs, but for anyone who is looking at making money that can be used for retirement, the risk here is very real. Since this individual is not yet withdrawing funds from the account for retirement and is unlikely to do so for a few more years, it is understandable that they remain cautious.

Perhaps most importantly, the best advice everyone needs to hear is to make sure that you are monitoring your positions regularly. This is arguably the most important thing anyone can do. If you have a good financial planner, and you should, they will do this for you. However, if you are looking to do this on your own, making similar moves to this Redditor isn’t a “set it and forget it” scenario.

How to Get to $100,000

I’m not a financial advisor (and I don’t play one on TV), so I don’t want to give any specific financial advice, but if I knew this Redditor, here is the advice I would give them to help them get to their $100,000 number. First and foremost, I would absolutely stick with the “DRIP” efforts of reinvesting all of the dividend earnings and continuing to compound those returns. This may be the single most important strategy right now, as it will only help move the needle toward the goal of $100,000.

Separately, the Redditor mentions they have a few orphan accounts, so they should be reviewing these regularly and then consolidating them to simplify their positions. In addition to this, while this Redditor is already expanding their portfolio, this is the same recommendation we would want others to know. Simply buying SPYI and QQQI isn’t enough to reach this Redditor’s level or even come close without substantial capital. Instead, there has to be enough portfolio diversity available to enhance the level of passive income that can be earned and reinvested, all while navigating market volatility.

