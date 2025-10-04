Why Don’t We All Live Off Dividends? My Early Retirement Journey (NVDY)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In the current investment and financial world, there isn’t going to be much of an argument when someone says that dividends are having a moment. While they have long been a smart investment strategy, YieldMax ETFs are helping to give dividend possibilities a pretty giant boost these days.

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY), for example, has a dividend that currently yields an eye-catching 76.72%.

All of this conversation has led one Redditor to ask the question of why isn’t everyone just living off dividends? Posting in r/dividends, the Redditor is wondering why people with a substantial amount of money to invest aren’t creating a strategy that allows them to earn enough through dividends to retire from the workforce.

Why Don’t We All Live Off Dividends?

According to this Redditor’s understanding, they are wondering why, given that this is a possibility, more people are not taking advantage of dividends and passive income. Perhaps more importantly, they are wondering if everyone suddenly took an interest in dividend earnings, would it harm the market?

Let’s put that question aside for a moment and consider that as of September 2025, this 34-year-old individual is earning around $100,000 annually and investing around $25,000 per year. So far, their investment strategy has yielded returns of around 15%, while also contributing approximately 4% to a pension. The plan, at least right now, is to retire at 56, when they expect to have a monthly income of around $4,300.

However, they are also wondering if they retire at 56 and have more money than anticipated, whether they should make adjustments now to avoid paying higher taxes in the future.

This Won’t Work For So Many People

Still ignoring the Redditor’s market concerns for a moment, the real reason most people don’t live off dividends is that, in a word, they can’t. According to a recent Bank of America study, at least 50% of all Americans live paycheck to paycheck, meaning that having enough disposable income to invest and earn dividends that equal or surpass their current income is completely out of the question.

In fairness, while many of the comments on this post responded with silly replies like “Why don’t people buy 10 houses and live off the rent?”, it’s about as much as you can expect from Reddit. All jokes aside, the answer to the question of why people don’t live off dividends is that they need the capital to invest first and foremost.

Let’s assume, based on data from Census.gov, that the median household income was $80,610 in 2024. Now, if you factor in the 4% yield, you’d need right around $2 million invested before even thinking about having enough income from dividends. If you went for a 6% to 7% yield, you’d want around $1.14 to $1.33 million to start living off dividend returns, a number that still feels miles away for millions of Americans.

This is the exact reason why a dividend-only lifestyle is out of reach for so many individuals and families. Consider that most Americans under 64 only have somewhere between $5,400 and $8,700 in their savings, according to the Federal Reserve. The average retirement savings number doesn’t get much better, which, at 56, is only $537,560 according to the Federal Reserve, far less than is necessary to live completely off dividends.

What’s the Better Course of Action?

While a dividend-only retirement isn’t likely for everyone, neither is any impact on the stock market as a result. Worrying about hypotheticals isn’t something I would recommend either. Instead, if I had a moment to talk to this Redditor, what I would say to them is that they should consider increasing their contributions to tax-advantaged accounts like a 401(k) to maximize their retirement savings.

Diversifying your portfolio beyond ETFs is probably a good idea as well, so looking at a split between bonds and stocks is the best path forward. Unfortunately, a dividend-only retirement isn’t in the cards for this individual right now, as much as I hate to crush their dreams. However, the good news is that a comfortable retirement isn’t out of reach.

This means it’s a good time to look at 401(k) investments, which, as tax-advantaged accounts, might help with tax concerns in the future. The best move, unsurprisingly, is talking with a financial advisor, which will help this individual create a portfolio that can reduce their overall tax responsibility. I cannot recommend enough the importance of talking with a professional in the finance world if you are not extremely well-versed in investing strategy.