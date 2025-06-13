What Opportunities Am I Forfeiting By Not Using A Credit Card? Atthapon Niyom / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Some people prefer not to use credit cards, and that’s okay.

You should know that if you manage your credit cards carefully, you can enjoy all of the perks without the downside.

Start with one card only when you’re new to credit cards and take it from there.

Some people will tell you that using credit cards is a good way to get into debt. And because credit cards tend to have a bad reputation, some consumers opt to avoid them at all costs.

In this Reddit post, a 30-year-old asks if they’re silly for being afraid of credit cards. They write, “I just always remember my grandparents complaining about credit card debt day in and day out, so I’ve avoided even thinking about getting one.”

It’s easy to see why the poster is nervous to use credit cards. The unfortunate reality is that for many people, they do open the door to bad financial consequences. But that doesn’t have to be a given.

Using credit cards the right way

If you open a few credit cards, charge expenses without tracking your spending, and only pay your minimums month after month, then there’s a good chance you will end up with credit card debt. And that debt could, in turn, wreck your finances.

If you don’t trust yourself with credit cards because you’re someone who’s bad at budgeting, then it may be best to avoid them. But if you’re someone who saves money on a pretty regular basis and generally covers their expenses without worry, then there’s no reason not to give a credit card a try.

The upside of using credit cards is that you can get rewarded financially for the purchases you were already planning to make. If paying in cash or with a debit card gives you no money back, but charging most of your bills on a credit card each month puts $50 back in your pocket, why not use the credit card? That’s an extra $600 per year coming your way.

To be clear, though, to use credit cards the right way, you must:

Track your spending throughout the month (don’t just wait until your bills come in)

Pay your credit card bills on time (being late could hurt your credit score)

Pay your credit card bills in full (don’t just pay the minimums)

Another thing to realize is that using credit cards could actually help your credit score improve, provided you pay every bill on time and in full. Even if you’re someone who’s not big on credit cards, you may want a mortgage one day to buy a home. Using credit cards wisely could put you in a better position to qualify for that mortgage by virtue of helping you build credit.

Start slowly and work your way up

If you’re someone who’s never used a credit card before, then it’s best to start slowly. What I’d suggest the poster above do is research different credit cards and apply for one to start with.

The poster can see how things go from there. If they go smoothly, the poster can venture out into different credit cards.

It can be advantageous to have multiple credit cards so you’re using different ones for different purposes. For example, you might have one credit card that gives you 3% back at the supermarket and another card that gives you travel perks when you book a flight, like free checked bags or discounts on in-flight beverages.

You don’t want to go overboard signing up for credit cards. But having a few isn’t a bad idea. The key is to follow the rules above for each account so that your credit cards only help your finances without causing them harm.

