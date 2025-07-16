Utilities Are What Could Ruin Your Household Budget straga / iStock via Getty Images

Americans should expect to spend 5% to 10% of their income on utilities. That includes gas and electricity used in the home. Based on new Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation data, people need to keep track of this because it meaningfully affects their cost of living.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Surging electricity and natural gas prices are expected to have an impact on the cost of living for Americans.

AI data centers will continue to be energy hogs.

According to the BLS Consumer Price Index for June, inflation rose 2.7% year over year. The figure was slightly higher than expected. Some economists believe this is an early indication of the cost of tariffs. That will not be clear until tariffs of some size are in place later in the year.

The only item in the CPI that rose sharply was “energy services,” which increased by 7.5%. This includes “electricity and piped gas, as part of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).” In particular, electricity was up 5.5% and “utility/piped gas services” was up 14.2%. The second category was the only item of the index that increased by double digits. This includes natural gas used in the home.

According to FRED, utilities/piped gas have been rising fairly steadily since June 2023, while most components of the CPI have had muted increases compared to three years ago.

Lower supply and overseas demand have helped push up the price of natural gas. However, America’s most energy-intensive industry is starting to have a significant impact. Peoples Company points out, “A rapidly evolving driver of natural gas demand in 2025 is the expansion of data centers, especially those powering AI workloads, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure.”

Artificial intelligence data centers will not go away. They may end up being the single largest energy consumer in the United States. Last year, Goldman Sachs predicted that natural gas would be the largest contributor to AI energy needs. Solar and wind energy would not provide sufficient power for years. CNBC reported, “Natural gas producers are planning for a significant spike in demand over the next decade, as artificial intelligence drives a surge in electricity consumption that renewables may struggle to meet alone.”

Recently, experts in energy use have predicted that AI data centers will be the energy hogs of the future. If so, household natural gas prices will continue to rise.

