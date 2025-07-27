My tech job pays great but immigration uncertainty and layoffs have me nervous - is it smart to sell my properties at a loss and leave the U.S.? Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

There is no denying it’s a tough time in the United States to try and come here and work. Given the political climate, it’s perfectly understandable that those who are here are also worried about where things might stand in the next few years.

Key Points There is no question this Redditor is feeling uneasy given the current political climate.

The hope is that everything between the USA and Canada resolves amicably.

If the Redditor is fearful of getting laid off, their first step should be boosting their emergency fund.

Earn up to 3.8% on your money today (and get a cash bonus); click here to see how. (Sponsored)

For one Redditor, this is precisely what they are worried about as a Canadian working at a FAANG company in the US. In their post, they highlight that with layoffs on the horizon, they are worried about what could happen and whether the strained USA-Canada ties could leave them without a safety net.

Worried About the Future

In their post on the r/HENRYfinance subreddit, this individual is understandably concerned about their $700,000 household income they are currently earning in the US. With his wife staying at home to raise their toddler, the Redditor is the sole provider and knows this salary is affording them a very comfortable lifestyle.

Things are becoming even more tense because the Redditor’s company has started implementing performance-based layoffs, and the organization the Redditor is in is expected to see additional layoffs before the end of 2025. As they are currently in the US on a TN Visa, which is only available to Mexican and Canadian workers as part of a trade agreement, there is just a whole lot of uncertainty in the Redditor’s life.

As a result, they are considering what the future looks like in the case of something happening. The first option is to pay down their mortgage so they don’t have to worry about this payment. The additional option is to head back to Canada, or even India, and rent for 1-2 years, using their home as a rental to pick up some additional income.

At the same time, the Redditor also knows there is a strong need to expand their emergency fund beyond the current three months they have stored away. There is every reason to think this is why the new school of thought is to have at least 6-12 months of funds available in case of an emergency.

What to Do Next?

On the table for options are not just the idea of expanding the emergency fund, but very clearly leaving the US in the event of a layoff. However, the Redditor is also considering some more dramatic steps like selling their home at a loss of potentially up to $100,000 to free up money and resettle elsewhere in Canada.

The hard part with all of this is that this poster can’t see the future of anything that they are specifically trying to predict. Whether or not the US and Canada will resolve any political differences that could affect the visa, as well as actually getting the layoff notice, is a complete unknown.

As none of this has actually happened, it’s good to have a plan, but there are external variables here that are out of the Redditor’s control. This said, expanding the emergency fund is something that should be done regardless, especially with the salary the Redditor is pulling in.

Given the Redditor’s salary, it’s clear they are in a high-demand role, which could mean that they could proactively look to leave and see if another company would sponsor them to stay in the US. This isn’t exactly an unusual option, even in difficult political climates.

Should You Sell and Leave?

Any efforts to sell and leave the US before knowing the end result of the two big uncertainties in this Redditor’s situation would be foolish. As they haven’t been let go yet, and the door hasn’t closed on the USA/Canada reciprocity for work visas, they should keep going until something changes.

There is no question that they should have a backup plan, but this is also true for those people who work and live in the US at these same companies. Emergency funds should be available for every person who works for someone else or even themselves. Any step outside of expanding the emergency fund right now is a reaction to something that hasn’t happened and may never happen.

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe (sponsor) It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 5% cash back, large statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself. I couldn’t believe it at first. Frankly, with rewards this good I don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you apply for a card today you could secure some of the best rewards out there. Click here to get started.