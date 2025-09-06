I’m terrified my dad will face a huge tax bill after he withdrew $200,000 from his 401k - What should I do? mayu85 / Shutterstock.com

Key Points It’s important to recognize that 401(k) withdrawals in retirement are taxable.

Increasing your taxable income could also mean facing taxes on Social Security and higher Medicare premiums.

A Roth 401(k) can help you avoid having to worry about taxes on withdrawals in retirement.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The purpose of building a retirement nest egg is to have money to spend later in life. But it’s important to manage your 401(k) plan withdrawals carefully for a few reasons.

First, if you take too much money out of your 401(k) early on in retirement, you risk not having enough later on. Secondly, because 401(k) withdrawals are taxed, taking a huge lump sum from your savings could leave you owing the IRS a large amount of money.

It’s the latter situation this Reddit poster is worried about. The poster’s father withdrew $200,000 from his 401(k) plan. And now, the poster is worried about the tax implications.

The poster is right to be worried. It’s important to understand the implications of taking a large 401(k) withdrawal.

The problem with taking huge 401(k) distributions

There are a few problems with taking a large amount of money out of a 401(k) at once. First, there’s the tax bill itself, which could be substantial. And the higher your total taxable income, the higher a bracket you fall into.

A large 401(k) withdrawal could also result in having to pay taxes on Social Security benefits. Plus, it could leave you subject to an IRMAA, or income-related monthly adjustment amount. IRMAAs are basically surcharges on Medicare Part B and, if applicable, Part D premiums for higher earners.

The poster here says that his father had taxes withheld from his 401(k) when he took his $200,000 withdrawal. That potentially solves the issue of owing the IRS a large sum of money. It does not solve the issue of taxes on Social Security or facing IRMAAs in a couple of years.

IRMAAs are calculated based on income from two years prior. In this case, the large withdrawal in 2025 could result in a Medicare surcharge in 2027.

What should the poster’s father do?

There are a few missing pieces from this post. First, the poster doesn’t state how much money his father has left in his 401(k). It’s hard to know if a $200,000 withdrawal means that the father now has to worry about running out of savings.

Secondly, the poster doesn’t explain what the money was used for. If it hasn’t all been spent, it’s possible to put it back into savings. The poster’s father will lose the tax benefits of having the money in a 401(k), but at least the money will still be there.

The poster mentioned being worried about the father’s Social Security being reduced due to taking a large 401(k) withdrawal. That won’t happen.

Even if the father claimed Social Security early, benefits are only withheld for earning too much income from a job. Withdrawals from a retirement plan won’t reduce the father’s benefits.

All told, the best thing for the father to do is sit down with a financial advisor and see where to go from here. If the father had tax withheld, he may not have a huge IRS bill to contend with in 2026, but there may be other consequences.

Meanwhile, if you want to avoid having to worry about a huge tax bill from a 401(k) withdrawal, put your money into a Roth 401(k). Most larger companies with retirement plans now offer a Roth savings option. You won’t get pre-tax contributions with a Roth, but investment gains and withdrawals will be tax-free.

In this situation, the poster would perhaps be less stressed had the father’s 401(k) been a Roth. Either way, though, it’s important for the father to sit down with a financial professional for guidance — especially if he’s in the habit of taking large withdrawals at a time.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Choose Your Fit Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how:Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)