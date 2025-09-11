How I Plan to Buy a $1.5 Million House with My Dividend Portfolio

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Given how hot dividend earnings are right now, it’s not at all unreasonable to suspect that people are looking at how they can maximize their passive income. Whether it’s using this money for retirement or a major home purchase, it’s a real hot topic.

Key Points This person posted on Reddit, hoping to buy a $1.5 million home with nothing but dividend returns.

While this isn’t an impossible idea, it will require a significant amount of capital and considerable time to reach this number.

This Redditor’s belief in dividend returns represents a new perspective on just how popular this investment strategy is becoming.

There is no question that this isn’t something most people can do, as you need a serious amount of capital available to earn any kind of significant money with dividends. So, the question is, can you buy a home with nothing more than dividend earnings?

Why the Goal Is $1.5 Million?

To be fair, the $1.5 million goal might sound outrageously high, but for most people living in a high-cost-of-living area, or even a medium-cost-of-living area, the $1.5 million price point isn’t all that crazy. This is especially true for homes in desirable neighborhoods with excellent school districts.

However, what really matters most here isn’t the $1.5 million number, but the down payment, which at a traditional 20% down would be around $300,000 upfront. This accounts for closing costs, taxes, and any associated maintenance fees. On top of this would then be the remaining $1.2 million, which means that a mortgage can run between $6,000 and $7,500, depending on current interest rates.

The real question is whether it is possible to buy a home with dividends, and if using this as a source of income would work. Something to consider is how. It would depend on whether someone plans to take out a mortgage, which would require proof of consistent dividend payments. However, if this person is paying with cash, as long as they can show proof of the money being in a bank account, they shouldn’t have any issues.

The Immediate Dividend Portfolio Strategy

Let’s assume for a second that the goal here is really to cover the monthly mortgage and associated expenses. For argument’s sake, we can say that the Redditor is going to need approximately $7,500 per month to cover everything. At this level, if someone needs to make approximately $90,000 annually to cover all of their primary home costs, they could look at both QQQI and SPYI as ways to cover these expenses. However, the caveat is that this Redditor or anyone else I am talking to needs to know that they are going to require some massive capital to get going.

Currently, QQQI has a 14% yield, which means that to come up with $90,000 every year, the Redditor would need an initial investment of around $643,000 to get started. This would cover their monthly mortgage.

As far as SPYI goes, at its current 11.8% yield in the middle of September 2025, this number changes to $763,000 upfront to make around $90,000 annually. Needless to say, these numbers are not at all unheard of in the dividend or personal finance subreddits, but this is not a common situation.

The situation only gets more complicated if they want to cover both the $300,000 down and the $90,000 annual mortgage. At this point, based on the current yield value of both dividend ETFs, you would need approximately $2.6 million and $3 million upfront, which would produce the down payment in the first year of investing and then continue to provide the ongoing mortgage cost.

Thinking More Long Term

For most people who don’t have the kind of liquidity the above scenario would allow for, there is another option, but it’s going to require a little more time. This is definitely the scenario I see most people going with, and to be honest, it’s likely the one I would recommend to my friends.

Hypothetically, let’s say this Redditor was more focused on making annual contributions and reinvesting their dividends. The question then becomes how long it would take to generate a $300,000 down payment from dividends, as well as enough to cover a $7,500 mortgage or $90,000 annually.

Using QQQI as an example again, if I told someone to put away $100,000 per year in savings, the cumulative dividends would cross the $300,000 mark in year 6, while you would have already surpassed the annual dividend mark for $90,000 one year prior.

On the flip side, if I told someone who had enough income to put away $200,000 per year, they would hit the downpayment amount in year 4, but already have enough for one year of mortgage in year 3. In other words, this is definitely doable, and the numbers aren’t all that different if someone went all-in on SPYI, either; it’s generally just one or two years more than QQQI.

The best scenario is that QQQI will grow its income faster due to SPYI’s higher yield. If you only had $100,000 to invest every year, it’s the smarter way to go. However, with SPYI, you would still get, with $200,000 invested each year, to both the down payment and mortgage covered in just about 5 years.

The 10-Year Plan

Assuming everything else stays constant, the good news is that 10 years from now, having put away $100,000 every year in savings, the Redditor would have around $271,000 in annual earnings, or around $181,000 more than they would need for the mortgage. This number gets even greater if they can set aside $200,000 in savings, with total dividend earnings coming in right around $541,000 per year with QQQI.

Ultimately, this is exactly how I would advise someone, and while we always recommend talking to a financial advisor, if this Redditor or you are intent on paying for a home with dividends only, it’s not an impossible idea; you just have to have the right income and expectations to do it properly.