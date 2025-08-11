My Plan To Generate $3,000 a Month in Dividend Income While Working for a Charity ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

One potential hope for anyone who is looking to get out of the daily rat race that is the 9-5 is to create enough passive income that they can stop working. Whether this is done through growth investments or dividends, there is almost always someone who thinks they can make it happen.

Key Points This Redditor is hoping to make a positive impact by moving to Africa and working for a charity.

To do so, they are trying to replace their current income through dividend investments.

The challenge is that they would need significant capital to generate enough passive dividend income to replace their current role.

This time around, it’s a Redditor posting in r/dividends who is looking to generate around $3,000 monthly solely with dividend income. Their goal is to replace their current income, move out of the country, and work for a charity of their choice in Africa.

The Redditor’s Goal

For this Redditor, there is an altruistic reason, in their words, for them to earn passive income from this dividend and move out of the country. Their goal is to make this their primary income while they find fulfillment performing charitable work.

While we don’t get a ton of details from the Redditor, we do learn that their current role is DoorDash, for which they are making around $3,000 per month. It’s this income they are trying to replace before moving out of the country and helping those who are less fortunate.

By their own admission, this Redditor is a beginning investor, so they don’t have any existing institutional knowledge that needs to be removed or reworked. The challenge here and something the Redditor may not know as a beginner is that while you can certainly achieve their financial goal, it’s going to take a good chunk of capital to do so.

On the plus side, there is no shortage of advice from other Redditors in this thread, which is arguably exactly what the original poster hoped would happen. The challenge is that there is no evidence this Redditor is in a current position to make this kind of return happen anytime in the near future.

What This Redditor Needs To Do

First things first, this Redditor needs to start learning as much as possible about investing, dividends, and the like. Whether they ask questions to ChatGPT, take an online course, or read through several books, any effort they make to learn more will be helpful down the road. After gaining some knowledge, the next step is to determine how to accumulate sufficient capital to earn their target dollar amount through dividend investing.

This is likely going to include learning all about DRIP, which is a fancy acronym that says they are going to reinvest all of their initial dividend earnings to hit their target goal as fast as possible.

To give this Redditor the right opportunity without a ton of risk, looking into diversified exchange-traded funds is likely the best way to go. This won’t provide them with significant growth, but it will help them earn dividend income while also reducing any effects of market volatility.

The Right Investments to Make

The thing to remember for this Redditor is that dividends change all the time, and that earning weekly, as they mentioned, is going to make everything more risky. It’s for this reason that looking into dividend-earning ETFs like SPY, QQQI, SCHD, JEPQ, and JEPI is going to be the right path forward.

For the moment, the Redditor could take $300,000 and drop it into a combination of either JEPQ and JEPI or QQQI and SPYI and earn themselves approximately $3,000 per month, maybe even a little more. Alternatively, you could drop $300,000 just in SPYI right now, as of early August 2025, and come out with around $3,000 per month. Quick reminder, though, the Redditor would have to have around $300,000 available to deposit into an investment fund, something they haven’t indicated they can do.

If the Redditor wants to earn weekly dividends, they can also do so with funds like ULTY, but there is a risk, and the party could be over tomorrow. The thing to remember is that any of these paths, plus dozens of others, will get the Redditor to their target amount.

Ideally, they should focus on the monthly returns, stick to the safer ETFs like QQQI and SPYI, and earn enough passive income to go help save the world.