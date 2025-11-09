S&P 500
6,745.80
-0.02%
Dow Jones
47,072.70
+0.10%
Nasdaq 100
25,138.20
-0.35%
Russell 2000
2,437.91
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,739.00
+0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,528.20
+0.33%

Personal Finance

I wanted to retire at 55 but I kept grinding to get another few million in the bank – why is it so hard to quit?

Key Points

  • Retiring early is am ambitious goal, and one you likely have to work hard to achieve.
  • Once you get into the habit of aggressively investing to build your net worth, it can be hard to give it up.
  • You’ll have to consider whether you’re working longer because you love your job or just want to run up the score financially.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Christy Bieber Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

When you’ve been working hard all your life to save up a lot of money for retirement, it can be really hard to pull the plug and start spending down your retirement money instead of continuing to build up your nest egg. This is the dilemma that one Reddit user is currently facing. 

The original poster (OP) explained that he had always planned to retire at 55 and that he saved and invested in order to hit that goal. When the time came, he had double the amount he needed to retire — but he said his spending had exploded by that time, and the people he was working with begged him to stay.

He ended up sticking it out for another year for the promise of another $6 million but said that he believed the amount he’d be left with after tax was immaterial — so now if he keeps going, he’ll end up retiring at 57, which isn’t even early after all. 

He’s wondering why it is so difficult for him to give up working, despite the fact that this is something he has wanted his entire life. 

This post was updated on November 9, 2025 to detail psychological studies on purpose contributing to wellbeing later in life, research on “affluenza”, and research on overvaluing future earnings.

Giving up good earnings can be harder than you’d think

While the OP’s problem is one that many people would love to have, it is an issue — and one faced by a lot of people who have worked diligently to save up millions of dollars to buy financial freedom and retire early

When you are earning huge sums of money, it can be hard to just walk away from that when you think about how you can trade only a few extra months for extra millions. Seeing your net worth grow can be addicting, especially if you were not born a millionaire and you are impressed with the success that you’ve been able to achieve. 

This aligns with research on “affluenza” and “loss aversion.” As income rises, people adapt to higher spending levels, which has been labeled “lifestyle creep”. Such individuals get emotionally attached to their professional identity and status. Studies from Harvard Business Review and the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization show that people overvalue future earnings compared to current life satisfaction.

Even when you already have millions in the bank, running up the score and adding an extra few million can make you feel even better about your professional success and, by contrast, walking away from it all to live an uncertain future as a retiree may feel like it’s both scary and a little bit of a let-down since you’ll no longer be the successful big earner any more. 

What should you do if it’s hard to give up work?

Carefree Businesswoman Throwing Documents outside Office Building. Office worker quitting job and going on vacation
Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock.com

If you are in a financial position to give up work but you don’t want to, you need to sit back and ask yourself what is going to make you the happiest.

Some people genuinely love their job, and if you can do something that you really enjoy, with people who you want to spend time with, and you can make millions doing it, there’s nothing that says you have to retire early. There are many very rich people who keep working into their 80s and even into their 90s because their jobs excite them and give their life purpose. If that’s your situation, there’s nothing wrong with that and you don’t have to walk away. Psychological studies on purpose and longevity (e.g., Journal of Epidemiology, 2019) find that meaningful work and social connection contribute to well-being in later life.

However, if you are hanging on just because you want to earn more money and there are other ways you’d prefer to spend your time, like traveling or being with family, then you should not trade the limited hours that you have on earth just for extra cash. Many high-net-worth retirees find they already have more than they’ll ever need, with even future generations set up for financial success. Once you have reached that place, continuing to work just to grow your bank account is silly when you could be doing things you are more passionate about.

The OP needs to ask himself which of these two scenarios is his situation. If he really wants to keep working because he loves his job, then he should. If he doesn’t, though, then it’s time to call it quits, make peace with the fact he has plenty of cash, and give his coworkers the disappointing news that he’s not planning to stay for another year. 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

I wanted to retire, but can’t stop hustling for a few million I don’t need. What is wrong?
David Beren | Mar 17, 2025

I wanted to retire, but can’t stop hustling for a few million I don’t need. What is wrong?

If you really want to retire early, likely as part of the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement, you have…
Watching My Parents’ Retirement Spending Made Me Rethink My Own Early Retirement Number
Christy Bieber | Apr 4, 2025

Watching My Parents’ Retirement Spending Made Me Rethink My Own Early Retirement Number

A Reddit poster is rethinking his retirement spending plans after watching how his parents used their money in retirement. He…
Retirement gave me time, health, and clarity – but money stress and projects brought me back to work
Christy Bieber | May 18, 2025

Retirement gave me time, health, and clarity – but money stress and projects brought me back to work

Most people who retire don’t just jump back into working after a few months of retirement but that’s exactly what…
I’m 54 and am ready to retire with my $7 million nest egg – what should I do if my employers offers me a big raise to stay?
Christy Bieber | Mar 18, 2025

I’m 54 and am ready to retire with my $7 million nest egg – what should I do if my employers offers me a big raise to stay?

A 54-year-old Reddit user has reached his goals for retirement. His wife left work already, and he’s now finally in…
Is $2 Million Still Enough to Retire on in the U.S.?
Christy Bieber | May 19, 2025

Is $2 Million Still Enough to Retire on in the U.S.?

If you have $2 million in your retirement nest egg, you have considerably more money than most people have saved…
Dave Ramsey’s Best Retirement Advice
Austin Smith | Jun 29, 2024

Dave Ramsey’s Best Retirement Advice

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
The 24 Best Retirement Songs
Aaron Webber | Mar 29, 2024

The 24 Best Retirement Songs

Are you looking forward to retirement or terrified of what awaits you post-career? Have you sacrificed the enjoyment of your…
I’m not yet 50, have close to $5m saved up, and want to retire but my job is holding me back. What are my options?
Maurie Backman | Mar 14, 2025

I’m not yet 50, have close to $5m saved up, and want to retire but my job is holding me back. What are my options?

  The decision to leave a job you love is not an easy one. It can be difficult to not…
11 Life Lessons From Warren Buffett Every Person in Their 70s Should Hear
Kristin Hitchcock | Jun 5, 2024

11 Life Lessons From Warren Buffett Every Person in Their 70s Should Hear

Warren Buffet’s name is synonymous with exceptional investing and shrewd business. He has a long, successful career that has amassed…

Top Gaining Stocks

Expedia
EXPE Vol: 7,651,176
+$38.55
+17.55%
$258.25
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 10,218,135
+$10.74
+14.71%
$83.74
News Corp
NWSA Vol: 6,326,977
+$1.64
+6.54%
$26.72
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,484,347
+$5.92
+6.49%
$97.18
News Corp
NWS Vol: 855,266
+$1.81
+6.36%
$30.29

Top Losing Stocks

Take-Two Interactive
TTWO Vol: 5,792,382
-$20.40
8.08%
$232.00
Block
XYZ Vol: 21,400,943
-$5.48
7.73%
$65.45
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 34,343,010
-$2.90
6.32%
$43.00
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 10,944,600
-$3.02
5.21%
$55.00
Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 19,111,474
-$3.07
5.17%
$56.28