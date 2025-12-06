S&P 500
6,873.00
+0.20%
Dow Jones
47,952.80
+0.21%
Nasdaq 100
25,701.80
+0.39%
Russell 2000
2,523.23
-0.32%
FTSE 100
9,663.00
-0.50%
Nikkei 225
50,636.50
+0.03%

Personal Finance

Why Retiring Early Is Hard Even When You Can Afford It

Key Points

  • Many high earners delay retirement despite having sufficient wealth due to identity attachment and loss aversion.
  • The poster saved twice his retirement target by 55 but delayed to 57 chasing $6M more.
  • Research shows people overvalue future earnings and undervalue present life satisfaction when deciding to retire.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

When you have spent your entire life working hard and saving for a secure retirement, it can be surprisingly difficult to flip the switch and actually walk away. Many people find it emotionally challenging to stop earning and start spending down the nest egg they spent decades building. This is exactly the struggle one Reddit user recently described.

The original poster shared that he had always planned to retire at 55 and had invested carefully to make that dream possible. By the time he reached that milestone, he had saved twice the amount he believed he needed. But his lifestyle had expanded, his spending had grown, and his colleagues urged him to stay a little longer. Tempted by the offer of an additional 6 million dollars, he pushed retirement back another year, even though he felt the after tax amount would not truly change his quality of life.

Now he is looking at retiring at 57, which hardly feels early at all, and he does not understand why it is so difficult to walk away from work when this was his goal for decades. His experience is not unusual. Psychological research shows that people often attach a deep sense of purpose and identity to their careers. Studies on wellbeing in later life, as well as research on affluenza and the tendency to overvalue future earnings, support the idea that quitting can feel far more daunting than expected. This post was updated on November 9, 2025 to reflect these insights.

Giving up good earnings can be harder than you’d think

While the OP’s dilemma is one many people might envy, it is still a real issue and one that affects plenty of high earners who have spent years building the kind of wealth that can buy financial freedom. After working so hard to accumulate millions, the idea of stepping away from a huge paycheck can feel far more complicated than it seems.

When you are earning large sums of money, it becomes difficult to walk away knowing that just a few more months of work could add millions to your net worth. Watching that number climb can feel addictive, especially if you did not grow up wealthy and you take pride in how far you have come. It is completely human to want to keep pushing that success even higher.

This behavior lines up with research on affluenza, lifestyle creep, and loss aversion. As income grows, spending often rises along with it, and people become emotionally attached to the status and identity their career gives them. Studies from Harvard Business Review and the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization have found that people tend to overvalue future earnings and undervalue present life satisfaction, making it even harder to walk away while the money is still good.

Even with millions in the bank, the urge to pad the score with a few more million can feel rewarding. Meanwhile, the idea of leaving the familiar world of high earnings for the uncertainty of retirement can feel both scary and anticlimactic. For some, the fear of losing that identity as a high achiever is just as powerful as the financial incentives that kept them working in the first place.

What should you do if it’s hard to give up work?

Carefree Businesswoman Throwing Documents outside Office Building. Office worker quitting job and going on vacation
Nicoleta Ionescu / Shutterstock.com

If you are financially able to retire but find yourself reluctant to leave work, it is worth stepping back and asking what will genuinely make you happiest. Some people truly love what they do. If your job is fulfilling, you enjoy the people you work with, and you are earning millions doing something that brings you energy, there is no rule that says you must retire early. Plenty of wealthy individuals choose to keep working well into their 80s and 90s because their careers provide purpose, structure, and joy. Research on psychological wellbeing and longevity, including a 2019 study in the Journal of Epidemiology, shows that meaningful work and strong social ties can support life satisfaction in later years.

On the other hand, if you are only staying because you want to earn more money and you would rather use your time for travel, hobbies, or being with family, then trading the limited hours you have left for additional income may not be worth it. Many high net worth retirees discover they already have more than enough to last a lifetime, with several future generations financially secure as well. Once you reach that point, working purely to watch your account balance grow becomes unnecessary, especially when your time could be spent on things you care about far more.

The OP needs to determine which of these two situations describes his own mindset. If he truly enjoys his work and wants to stay, he should feel free to continue. But if he is staying out of habit, fear, or the lure of extra income he will never need, then it is time to call it quits, accept that he is financially set for life, and let his coworkers know he will not be sticking around for one more year.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Why Retiring Early Is Hard Even When You Can Afford It
247staff |

Why Retiring Early Is Hard Even When You Can Afford It

When you have spent your entire life working hard and saving for a secure retirement, it can be surprisingly difficult…
Is VOO + QQQ the Ultimate Retirement Formula?
Maurie Backman |

Is VOO + QQQ the Ultimate Retirement Formula?

  You’re probably aware of how important it is to save well for retirement. But setting money aside for your…
Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market
Jeremy Phillips |

Netflix Doubled Your Money in 12 Months After Years of Lagging the Market

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) went from mailing DVDs in red envelopes to dominating global streaming. That transformation created one of the…
3 Reasons You Can’t Live on Social Security Alone
Maurie Backman |

3 Reasons You Can’t Live on Social Security Alone

  There are many older Americans today who get the majority of their retirement income from Social Security. And there…
Up 96% in 2025, This Stock Will Be Added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 22
Rich Duprey |

Up 96% in 2025, This Stock Will Be Added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 22

The S&P 500 large-cap stock index undergoes quarterly rebalances to reflect evolving market conditions. Managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices,…
Constellation Holds Margin Lead as Vistra Expands With Gas Plants and Buybacks
William Temple |

Constellation Holds Margin Lead as Vistra Expands With Gas Plants and Buybacks

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) and Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) reported Q3 earnings this month, exposing two fundamentally different approaches to…
Teva Crushes Earnings as Pfizer Struggles to Replace COVID Revenue
William Temple |

Teva Crushes Earnings as Pfizer Struggles to Replace COVID Revenue

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) just reported third-quarter earnings that reveal two pharmaceutical companies moving in…
CoreWeave Hits Profitability While Applied Digital Burns Cash Building Data Centers
William Temple |

CoreWeave Hits Profitability While Applied Digital Burns Cash Building Data Centers

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) and CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV) reported earnings showing two companies attacking AI infrastructure from opposite ends. Applied…
Are You Going To Receive Trump’s $2000 Stimulus Check By Christmas?
Gerelyn Terzo |

Are You Going To Receive Trump’s $2000 Stimulus Check By Christmas?

If you haven’t heard by now, the U.S. government has another economic stimulus package up its sleeve. President Trump in…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 3,395,558
+$67.55
+12.65%
$601.50
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 16,531,461
+$2.21
+8.67%
$27.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 198,739,971
+$1.54
+6.28%
$26.08
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 15,211,720
+$2.04
+5.70%
$37.85
Cooper Companies
COO Vol: 10,745,660
+$4.37
+5.67%
$81.40

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 27,105,535
-$1.46
9.82%
$13.37
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 15,664,173
-$4.15
5.86%
$66.72
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,524,237
-$8.90
5.05%
$167.17
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,864,827
-$6.36
3.76%
$163.00
Insulet
PODD Vol: 518,069
-$11.43
3.62%
$304.49