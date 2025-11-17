S&P 500
4 % No Longer Enough? Many Retirees Are Pulling 8 %, But Is It Safe?

4 % No Longer Enough? Many Retirees Are Pulling 8 %, But Is It Safe?

© Canva | RapidEye from Getty Images Signature and Narcisa Palici's Images

Retirement planning is constantly changing. The advice that works in one decade may shift in the next, often driven by market conditions, interest rates, and expected long-term returns.

One of the most debated topics in this space is the “safe” withdrawal rate — the percentage retirees can pull from their portfolios each year without running out of money. For decades, this figure has generally hovered around 4%, based on historical market performance and bond yields.

But recent analysis from Morningstar suggests the safe rate for 2025 and beyond could actually fall below 4%. On the other end of the spectrum, some financial voices, like Dave Ramsey, argue that retirees can safely withdraw much more — even rates as high as 8% — under the right conditions.

As with most financial rules of thumb, both perspectives have some merit. The right withdrawal strategy ultimately depends on a retiree’s risk tolerance, spending needs, and investment mix.

So the big question becomes: can most retirees realistically and comfortably sustain an 8% withdrawal rate without jeopardizing their long-term security? Let’s take a closer look.

Key Points About This Article:

  • The percentage of one’s retirement portfolio they pull out each year in retirement can vary, depending on a number of factors.
  • A 4% withdrawal rate is generally considered to be safe by most financial experts, though some differ in their views.
What Is the 4% Rule?

4% Rule
24/7 Wall St

4% rule visual

The chart above illustrates the classic 4% rule well. First introduced by financial planner William Bengen in the 1990s, this guideline has become one of the most widely used tools for helping retirees determine how much they can safely withdraw from their portfolios each year.

The idea is simple: if retirees withdraw 4% in the first year and adjust that amount for inflation annually, their spending power and portfolio balance should have a strong chance of lasting throughout retirement. Since the stock market has historically returned roughly 11% per year over the past century, a modest 4% withdrawal often leaves room for the portfolio to grow over time.

Still, the goal is to make savings last 25 to 30 years or more past age 65 — a span that can include recessions and major market downturns. That’s why many financial experts prefer a conservative approach, even if their exact recommendation for the “true” safe withdrawal rate varies.

What Is the 8% Rule?

Dave Ramsey
Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Dave Ramsey

Some financial personalities — most famously Dave Ramsey — argue that retirees can safely withdraw around 8% of their portfolio each year. Ramsey has even suggested that double-digit withdrawal rates could work for certain households, depending on their situation.

There is some logic behind this perspective. For example, retirees who withdrew 8% annually starting in 2010 likely ended up with more money than they began with. The market delivered exceptionally strong returns over the last 15 years, which made higher withdrawals sustainable during that period.

But most financial experts push back on this approach for several key reasons. The biggest is timing. If a new retiree begins taking 8% and the market crashes soon after — something that has happened before — their portfolio may not recover. A retiree who started withdrawing 8% in 2007, for instance, would have been hit by the financial crisis almost immediately, forcing them to take large withdrawals from a portfolio already down 50% or more. That combination is one of the fastest paths to running out of money.

Longevity also complicates things. More people are living into their late 90s or even past 100. An 8% withdrawal rate may look manageable for a decade or so, but one major downturn or a rise in medical expenses later in life can drain savings much faster than expected.

The Verdict

Law, judge and closeup of lawyer with gavel for justice, court hearing and legal trial for magistrate. Government, attorney career and zoom of desk for investigation, criminal case and verdict order
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

A judge banging a gavel on a desk

As the debate between the traditional 4% rule and the proposed 8% rule intensifies, retirees must carefully consider their unique financial situations and market conditions. 

While the 4% rule has been a reliable guideline for ensuring long-term financial security, evolving economic landscapes and extended lifespans may necessitate more flexible withdrawal strategies. The 8% rule, though enticing for potentially higher income streams, carries risks associated with greater market volatility and longevity of funds. 

Ultimately, consulting with a financial advisor to tailor a retirement plan that adjusts to personal circumstances and changing market dynamics is crucial. Adapting withdrawal rates and considering alternative strategies like dynamic withdrawals or the bucket approach may offer the best path to a secure and fulfilling retirement.

