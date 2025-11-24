Can You Still Trust the 4 Percent Rule? One 70-Year-Old Thinks You Should Not

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Retiring is a major transition, and it is understandable that many people hesitate because they worry their savings will not stretch far enough. That is the situation described in a recent Reddit thread.

The original poster (OP) shared that his friend is around 70 and still working because he does not trust the 4 percent rule. The OP wants him to retire, but the friend fears that withdrawing 4 percent per year could leave him short of money in his later years. So should he rely on the 4 percent rule, or is a different approach safer?

What is the 4% rule?

Before addressing the concerns, it helps to understand what the 4 percent rule actually does. It is a simple guideline meant to help retirees avoid running out of money. The idea is to withdraw 4 percent in the first year and then increase that amount each year for inflation. This method has historically given retirees a high likelihood of their savings lasting three decades.

The OP’s friend has two big worries. First, he is not sure he can limit himself to just 4 percent each year. If unexpected expenses force him to withdraw more, he is afraid his savings will drain too quickly.

His second concern is longevity. Even if he sticks to the rule perfectly, he worries it may not be enough. His parents lived well into their 90s, so he expects that he may need his money to last for a very long time.

How can you make sure your money lasts in retirement?

monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

The OP’s friend is right to worry about the 4% rule. Experts recently revised the amount you can safely withdraw, with the new estimate now coming in at 3.7%. As people live longer and future investment returns look less certain, a conservative approach becomes more important. This is especially true for someone like the OP’s friend, who likely has a long life expectancy.



It is also troubling that he is not confident he can stay within a 4 percent withdrawal rate. If there is a chance you will need to take more than that to cover basic expenses, it may be a sign that your savings are not yet strong enough. Retiring before you are sure your nest egg can support you at a safe withdrawal rate could put your long-term security at risk. It is better to have a comfortable cushion than to enter retirement cutting it close.

The OP’s friend would benefit from meeting with a financial advisor. A professional can help determine whether he is truly ready to retire and can design a personalized withdrawal strategy rather than relying solely on general rules of thumb. Since he is already close to 70, it makes sense to get expert guidance soon so he can build a solid plan for retirement.