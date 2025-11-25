S&P 500
6,769.40
+0.84%
Dow Jones
47,147.80
+1.44%
Nasdaq 100
25,014.60
+0.42%
Russell 2000
2,467.98
+2.06%
FTSE 100
9,646.30
+1.07%
Nikkei 225
49,185.00
-0.75%
Stock Market Live November 25: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed in Short Holiday Week

Personal Finance

Why Ten Million Dollars Will Not Buy the Early Retirement You Think It Will

Key Points

  • A $10 million retirement target makes sense in expensive cities like San Francisco but exceeds what most people need.

  • The 4% withdrawal rule suggests someone spending $120k annually needs a $3 million portfolio to retire.

  • Location and monthly expenses determine retirement needs more than any single target number.

  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By 247staff
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Why Ten Million Dollars Will Not Buy the Early Retirement You Think It Will

© Canva | Brigitte Theriault from Getty Images Signature and AndreyPopov from Getty Images



Is a ten million dollar net worth really the right number for retirement? A recent post in the Fat FIRE subreddit stirred up a lot of discussion. The Redditor referenced a Financial Samurai article that argues ten million dollars is the ideal target for a comfortable retirement.

Many people would say that ten million dollars is more than enough, but it is worth taking a closer look at whether someone can retire and live well with a smaller amount. I will share my own perspective, and it is always wise to speak with a financial advisor if you have the opportunity.

 

Location and Lifestyle Matter

Orange County, California | Laguna Beach coastline,Pacific Ocean,Rte 1,Orange County,CA
Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Money gives you more mileage depending on where you live, and your location can shape your thoughts on how much money you need to retire. Sam Dogen, the man behind Financial Samurai, lives in San Francisco. That’s one of the most expensive cities in the world, so it makes sense that Dogen has a higher net worth goal than most people. 

Someone who is living in a LCOL rural area doesn’t need $10 million to retire. It’s possible to retire on $1 million or $2 million if you live in the right area and are old enough. Operating on a shoestring budget will also reduce how much you need to retire, but it’s better to set ambitious goals that inspire more action.

Continuing to Work After a $10 Million Net Worth

Concepts of interest rates and dividends. Profits from returns from investments. Interest from regular savings. Compensation funds. Investments. Stock market. Returns from deposit insurance.money
Worranan Junhom / Shutterstock.com

While a $10 million net worth can result in most people retiring, some people continue to work after reaching this figure. It’s important to consider how much you enjoy your work. If you don’t enjoy work, you may want to pursue a career or business that you enjoy when you have enough financial flexibility to leave your full-time job. Some people pursue those types of opportunities while they are employed.

The Redditor has a net worth of $12 million. That includes $10 million in stocks and ETFs, along with $2 million in home equity. However, the individual has not retired yet due to a low-stress job that provides a steady income. 

How Much Do You Need at Retirement?

A good way to determine how much you need to retire is to calculate your monthly expenses and use the 4% withdrawal rule. This rule states that you should have a sufficient net worth where a 4% withdrawal from your portfolio covers your annual expenses.

Here’s how it works in practice. Assume someone spends $10k/mo and wants to know how much they need to retire. $10k/mo in expenses translates into $120k/yr. If you use the 4% withdrawal rule, you will need a $3 million portfolio to retire. 

Retirees who want to be more defensive may want to make an annual 3% withdrawal. In that case, the investor needs a $4 million portfolio to withdraw $120,000 per year using the 3% rule. It demonstrates that not everyone needs $10 million to retire, and $5 million may be extra for some people as well.

Older people can retire with lower net worths since they don’t need their money to last as long. Some high-net-worth individuals aim to retire in their 30s and 40s. That goal requires a much larger net worth since the money has to last longer, and it’s likely that products and services continue to get more expensive.

While the majority of people can retire comfortably with $10 million, it’s important to know personal factors like your expenses and location to gauge how much you really need.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

People Say $10 Million Is Enough to Retire Early, but I Strongly Disagree
Marc Guberti | Jul 1, 2025

People Say $10 Million Is Enough to Retire Early, but I Strongly Disagree

Is a $10 million net worth the right amount for you to retire? A post in the Fat FIRE subreddit…
I hate my $150K corporate job but I can’t pull the trigger on retirement – is my savings and military pension enough to quit?
Marc Guberti | Mar 31, 2025

I hate my $150K corporate job but I can’t pull the trigger on retirement – is my savings and military pension enough to quit?

A Redditor is looking to get out of his corporate job but isn’t sure if he has enough cash to…
Is My Retirement Age Realistic? Seeking Feedback on My Early Retirement Dreams
Marc Guberti | Apr 16, 2025

Is My Retirement Age Realistic? Seeking Feedback on My Early Retirement Dreams

Setting retirement goals can inspire you to earn more money and tighten your expenses, but you don’t want to set…
I’m in my 40s with $10 million in net worth and I want to change our kids trust fund – is this smart move?
Marc Guberti | Jan 24, 2025

I’m in my 40s with $10 million in net worth and I want to change our kids trust fund – is this smart move?

A Redditor in their early 40s has amassed a $10 million net worth and wants to set up trusts for their…
Is Financial Independence the Same as Being Rich? My Thoughts on Budgeting and Wealth Perception
David Beren | May 19, 2025

Is Financial Independence the Same as Being Rich? My Thoughts on Budgeting and Wealth Perception

If there is a question that people in the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) world love to discuss the most,…
We’re 43, have $3.5 million saved, and still fly economy – how much do we need before calling it quits?
David Beren | Jun 26, 2025

We’re 43, have $3.5 million saved, and still fly economy – how much do we need before calling it quits?

One of the realities of accumulating wealth is that many people are not sure when to consider themselves wealthy. For…
I thought I needed $5 million to retire. I now have $7 million and it still doesn’t seem like enough – am I wrong?
Christy Bieber | Feb 20, 2025

I thought I needed $5 million to retire. I now have $7 million and it still doesn’t seem like enough – am I wrong?

How much is enough money to retire? A Reddit user recently posted this question because he’s struggling with concerns about…
I Retired Early at 35 with $1.2 Million – Is It Sustainable at $3,000 per Month?
David Beren | Jun 7, 2025

I Retired Early at 35 with $1.2 Million – Is It Sustainable at $3,000 per Month?

If you’re setting yourself up to be a member of the financial independence, retire early (FIRE) movement, there is likely…
Is It Possible to Retire By 40 If You’ve Banked $2 Million?
David Beren | May 23, 2025

Is It Possible to Retire By 40 If You’ve Banked $2 Million?

If you have achieved a $2 million nest egg by the time you turn 40, no matter how you got…

Top Gaining Stocks

Keysight Technologies
KEYS Vol: 3,895,965
+$17.79
+10.01%
$195.46
Builders FirstSource
BLDR Vol: 3,163,307
+$8.44
+8.40%
$108.97
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 3,544,230
+$9.38
+8.09%
$125.26
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 28,539,401
+$2.21
+7.09%
$33.40
Lennar
LEN Vol: 15,135,919
+$8.12
+6.60%
$131.08

Top Losing Stocks

AMD
AMD Vol: 69,592,960
-$8.92
4.15%
$206.13
J.M. Smucker
SJM Vol: 4,091,112
-$3.89
3.73%
$100.38
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 7,563,987
-$1.98
2.65%
$72.85
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 319,936,597
-$4.73
2.59%
$177.82
Insulet
PODD Vol: 872,689
-$8.68
2.57%
$328.85