Personal Finance

At 55 and Eyeing Retirement, What Hidden Rules Could Shape Your 401(k) Future?

By 247staff
At 55 and Eyeing Retirement, What Hidden Rules Could Shape Your 401(k) Future?

© Canva | mheim3011 from Getty Images and hidesy from Getty Images Signature



Retiring at 55 can feel like crossing a finish line, but your 401(k) does not instantly align with your new lifestyle. Early retirement opens up a set of rules, tax surprises, and strategic options that many people do not see coming. Some can work in your favor, like penalty free withdrawals under certain conditions. Others can drain your savings faster than expected if you are not careful. Understanding these details can be the difference between a confident early retirement and an unexpected setback. Here is what to look at before you take your victory lap.

Reaching retirement is the result of years of planning and disciplined saving. You spend decades building your portfolio, but the real challenge begins once it is finally large enough to support your lifestyle. What happens when you shift from accumulating wealth to relying on it?

A recent post in the Financial Planning subreddit captured this moment perfectly. A 55 year old investor who saved wisely over time is now trying to recalibrate. Their goal is to reduce risk without slowing down growth too much, especially since they plan to follow a 4 percent annual withdrawal rate.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer, and your choices should reflect both your risk tolerance and long term needs. I can share insights on how many investors approach this transition, but it is always helpful to speak with a financial advisor to tailor a plan that fits your specific situation.

 

How Much Do 60-Year Olds have in Their 401(k)?
24/7 Wall St.

Assess What Level of Risk Works for You

Crypto trader investor broker holding finger using cell phone app executing financial stock trade market trading order to buy or sell cryptocurrency shares thinking of investment risks profit concept.
Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Each person has a different risk tolerance, and it’s good to start the conversation around how much risk the Redditor can handle. Some people happily put their money into the latest cryptocurrency, while others can’t think of straying away from their high-yield savings accounts.

The Redditor should consider how much risk they want to incur. Chances are the Redditor has some mutual funds or ETFs. Reviewing those funds can help you gauge which ones still align with your risk tolerance.

An investor should consider how long they can wait for their portfolio to recover from a correction. A more defensive portfolio would make sense in this scenario. However, if you still need to grow your portfolio to live your ideal retirement, it may make sense to keep some risk on the table.

The Redditor should also consider their other financial assets instead of the 401(k). Is their house paid off? What is the size of their 401(k), brokerage portfolio, and other accounts? These details make it easier to gauge how much risk is appropriate for the 401(k).

Gradually Shift to More Conservative Investments

Various type of financial and investment products in Bond market. i.e. REITs, ETFs, bonds, stocks. Sustainable portfolio management, long term wealth management with risk diversification concept.
Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

While the Redditor may want to take a less risky approach moving forward, it’s important to avoid making any drastic moves. Instead of swapping all of your index funds for high-yield bonds, you should decide on the proper percentages.

Some people subtract their age from 100 to determine how much to put in stocks and bonds. Using this rule, a 55-year-old would put 45% of their assets in stocks and 55% of their assets into bonds. Some people substitute 100 for 110 or 120 to increase their exposure to stocks.

As you get older, it makes sense to take a more conservative approach. A 70-year-old doesn’t need their money to last as long as a 55-year-old. As people get older, wealth preservation becomes more important than accumulating additional capital. 

Target Date Index Funds

Strategy of diversified investment. Investor managing portfolio. Pie chart and candlestick charts.
tadamichi / Shutterstock.com

Target date index funds take all of the responsibility off the retiree’s shoulders. It’s good for people who prefer a hands-off approach with their investments, which gets more conservative as they get older.

The Vanguard Target Retirement 2050 Fund (MUTF:VFIFX) is one of the target date index funds available. This fund assumes that the investor wants to retire in 2050. As the target retirement date gets closer, the fund automatically sells stocks and buys bonds as the retirement age gets closer.

You can pick a fund with a 2040 target date to incur less risk. Meanwhile, a fund with a 2070 target date consists of more stocks than bonds. 

Can You Live on 4% Withdrawals?

401(k) plan: A employer-sponsored retirement savings plan where employees can contribute a portion of their salary on a pre-tax basis and the funds grow tax-deferred until withdrawal in retirement.
simon jhuan / Shutterstock.com

One final question to ask yourself is if an annual 4% withdrawal from your 401(k) is enough to cover living expenses. Can you comfortably cover your living expenses, or do you have to operate on a razor-thin budget?

If you can live comfortably on 4% withdrawals, it may make sense to minimize your risk. However, the prices of products and services are bound to increase over time. Remaining invested in stocks for a few more years can provide a better cushion if the market continues to move up, but it’s important to assess your financial situation before deciding what to do.

