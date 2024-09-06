How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire Before You Turn 60 simon jhuan / Shutterstock.com

Key Takeaways:

The sooner you begin saving and the more you contribute, the more your money will grow.

Choose a diversified mix of assets, opting for low-cost investment options.

Maintain a separate emergency fund to protect your 401(k) from premature withdrawals.

Becoming a 401(k) millionaire before you turn 60 may seem impossible, but it’s much more attainable than you might think. We’ll walk you through practical steps to help you maximize your 401(k) contributions, invest wisely, and avoid common pitfalls that may drain your savings.

We’ll use real-life examples and expert tips along the way to help you reach that million-dollar milestone. All of these tips are exceptionally practical, and you should be able to begin most of them right now.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive in:

1. Start Early and Maximize Contributions

When it comes to building a million-dollar 401(k), time is your biggest ally. The earlier you start working towards this goal, the more time your investment has to grow through compound interest.

Compound interest is the magic of building your 401(k). Even modest contributions can lead to serious sums by the time you retire.

Maximizing your annual contributions is the most important step towards reaching a million dollars in your 401(k). The IRS sets contribution limits every year, and your goal should be to hit this maximum every year.

In 2024, for instance, the limit is $22,500 for those under 50, with an additional $7,500 in catch-up contributions allowed if you’re 50 or older.

Don’t forget to take advantage of employee matching, too. Many companies will match a portion of your contributions, which is essentially free money. Ensure you’re contributing at least enough to take advantage of this match.

2. Invest in the Right Mix of Assets

Achieving a million-dollar 401(k) isn’t just about throwing money in an account, though. You also have to invest that money wisely.

The common advice is to invest in a mix of stocks, bonds, and other assets for diversification. Stocks offer higher returns (which is vital for growth), but they can also be volatile. Bonds provide a bit of stability.

You’ll want to adjust your assets as you get older. Consider using target-date funds, which automatically do this for you. These funds start with a higher percentage of stocks when you’re younger and gradually shift towards more conservative investments like bonds as you approach retirement.

Consider your own risk tolerance, too. If you’re more comfortable with risk, you may be able to choose a more aggressive investment mix. Conversely, if you’re risk-averse, you may want a more conservative portfolio.

3. Minimize Fees and Expenses

Fees often seem small upfront, but they can seriously erode your 401(k) balance over time. Common fees include management fees, fund expenses, and administration fees.

One of the best ways to minimize costs is to choose low-cost investment options, like index funds or ETFs. These funds have lower expensive ratios compared to actively managed funds, but they may or may not meet your allocation goals.

Monitoring your 401(k) fees is also a good practice. Fees change over time, and new investment options may become available within your fund. You’ll likely have to make adjustments at some point!

4. Increase Contributions Over Time

As your income grows, your contributions should grow, too. Aim to contribute at least 15% of your salary. But, if you’re just starting out, even small increases over time can make a big difference.

One effective strategy is to automatically increase your contributions each year. Many 401(k) plans provide an auto-escalation feature, which automatically raises your contribution rate by a set percentage amount each you.

This option allows your savings to grow with your income without you having to remember to make adjustments!

You can also consider directing extra income, like bonuses, raises, or tax refunds, into your 401(k). These windfalls can give your retirement savings a bit of a boost without affecting your day-to-day budget.

Once you reach 50, you can also take advantage of catch-up contributions, which allow you to contribute an extra $7,500 per year.

5. Avoid Early Withdrawals

While it may be tempting to tap into your 401(k) for large expenses or emergencies, this can seriously derail any progress you’ve made. Early withdrawals can seriously reduce your retirement savings, but they also come with significant penalties.

If you withdraw funds before age 59½, you’ll typically face a 10% early withdrawal penalty on top of the regular income tax on the withdrawn amount.

Beyond the financial hit, you also lose out on potential growth in the future. The money you take out is no longer compounding, which can have a bigger impact on your retirement funds over time.

You need to maintain a separate emergency fund to avoid dipping into your 401(k). Have 3-6 months’ worth of living expenses saved and readily accessible. This cash can provide the safety net you need to leave your retirement savings alone.

6. Take Advantage of Tax Benefits

One of the biggest advantages of a 401(k) is the tax benefits involved. These can boost your retirement savings over time.

Contributions to a traditional 401(k) are made with pre-tax dollars, meaning you reduce your taxable income in the year you make the contributions. Simply put, you don’t have to pay tax on the money when you put it in.

That doesn’t mean you don’t have to pay any taxes, though. You do have to pay taxes when you withdraw the money. However, preferably, when you withdraw the money during retirement, you should be in a lower tax bracket.

Strategic planning around your tax situation can maximize the benefits of your 401(k). For instance, you might contribute to a traditional 401(k) during your peak earning years to lower your current tax burden, then roll over to a Roth 401(k) or Roth IRA later when your tax rate is lower.

7. Review and Adjust

Once you have a strategy for your 401(k) in place, you can’t just forget about it. Consistently reviewing and adjusting is important. Preferably, you should review your plan annually at the very least.

Start by doing an annual checkup on your 401(k) account. Review your contributions, asset allocation, and performance. Sometimes, your contributions may not meet the targets you’ve set. Consider using generalized 401(k) goals based on your age, but don’t forget to personalize them to you.

Rebalancing your portfolio is very important. Over time, the performance of different assets in your portfolio can shift your allocation away from your target mix. For example, your stocks will probably grow faster than your bonds. You’ll often need to shift money away from stocks as it grows and re-invest that money into bonds.

Without rebalancing, your portfolio will slowly become more risky than you originally intended for it to be!