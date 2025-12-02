S&P 500
6,822.80
+0.06%
Dow Jones
47,381.80
+0.15%
Nasdaq 100
25,475.70
+0.44%
Russell 2000
2,472.91
-0.08%
FTSE 100
9,698.30
+0.08%
Nikkei 225
49,404.00
-0.15%
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Personal Finance

Want to Build Wealth? Magic Johnson Says Helping Others is Key

By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Want to Build Wealth? Magic Johnson Says Helping Others is Key

© Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Many people dream of building lasting wealth. A higher net worth can open doors, create stability, and make it easier to keep up with rising costs. But wealth isn’t just about what you can gain for yourself. While it’s smart to grow your bank account and investment portfolio, it’s just as important to consider how your financial success can help the people around you.

That’s a lesson Magic Johnson emphasized in a 2008 interview. He explained that it actually becomes easier to build wealth when you shift your mindset from “me” to “we,” focusing on how your money can support others instead of just filling your own pockets. It’s a powerful insight that can reshape how we think about money, purpose, and long-term goals.

Have a Motivation Beyond Yourself

Man using scissors to remove the word can&#039;t to read I can do it concept for self belief, positive attitude and motivation
Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

While it’s good to think about filling your own pockets, making money for someone else or a valuable cause can inspire you to take more action. It’s similar to how people become different the moment they become parents. New parents finally have someone in their life that is more important than themselves. Parenthood can create a domino effect that causes people to give up their vices, get more efficient with money management, and move toward their long-term goals.

Thinking about your family and providing for them instead of just filling your pockets will make it easier to grind during the more challenging days. Single individuals can benefit from thinking about the type of families they want to lead and act accordingly.

You can also use this thinking process for charitable causes. Making more money gives you the flexibility to donate to causes that matter to you. Not everyone is fueled by charitable giving, but it can serve as an extra incentive to boost your earnings.

Keep That Motivation Front and Center

Athletic lebanese man in sportswear doing pull ups exercises on horizontal bar. Young guy pumping up back muscles on summer playground. Sports, health, fitness routine, workout. Strength, motivation
Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

Life can throw plenty of distractions and curveballs at us. It’s important to remember why you work hard and who will benefit from your success. Writing in a journal each day and having visual reminders (i.e., your desktop’s home screen can be a good opportunity) will make it easier to stay focused on long-term goals.

Some days are easier than others, but thinking about the people and organizations you want to help will make it easier to reach your financial goals. 

Ask Yourself If Each Expense Matters

Asian man calculate monthly expenses from receipt and many bill of various expenses after spending via credit card and must be pay back soon, Close-up shot
Lek_charoen / Shutterstock.com

We have to buy essential products and services, but once you check those items off the list, you’ll end up spending money on discretionary items. It’s good to spend your hard-earned money on things that you enjoy, but overspending money can derail your efforts to create meaningful changes with your funds. 

A  good way to test if a discretionary item is worth purchasing is by waiting 30 days until you buy it. If you forget about the discretionary item after 30 days, you save yourself money. However, if this purchase continues to show up in your thoughts after 30 days, it makes more sense to buy the item. Waiting this long can free you from impulsive spending and allow you to make more meaningful purchases with your money.

