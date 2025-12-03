5 Key 401(k) Pitfalls Every Investor Should Avoid Before Retiring

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Participating in an employer sponsored 401(k) plan is one of the simplest and most effective ways to build long term retirement wealth. Setup is effortless, since contributions are pulled automatically from each paycheck, making consistent saving practically hands free.

Many employers also offer a matching contribution, which is essentially free money added to your retirement account. Some matches follow a vesting schedule, so it is worth checking the rules for your plan. If your match is flexible, or if you are already fully vested, you have a valuable opportunity to increase your savings at no additional cost.

Still, even with these advantages, 401(k) plans come with potential pitfalls. Savers who are not paying attention can unintentionally limit their growth, add unnecessary risk, or leave money on the table. If your 401(k) is a key part of your retirement strategy, it is important to understand the mistakes that can quietly derail your progress.

24/7 Wall St.

Pitfall 1: Investing in Options That Don’t Match Your Long Term Goals

A key limitation of many 401(k) plans is their restricted investment menu. You typically cannot buy individual stocks, which means you might be stuck with options that do not fully support your long term objectives.

Broad market index funds are common and perfectly acceptable for retirement savings, but by design they track the market rather than outperform it. Target date funds are also widely used and convenient, but they often tilt conservative, especially as the target year approaches. That conservatism can limit growth for investors who could otherwise tolerate more risk.

If you want the ability to build positions in specific companies or design a more customized allocation, consider complementing your 401(k) with an IRA. IRAs offer similar tax advantages but far more flexibility in choosing investments that align with your goals.

Pitfall 2: Paying High Fees That Eat Into Returns

Fees can erode your 401(k) balance faster than most investors realize. High expense ratios on actively managed mutual funds and certain target date funds can quietly drain your returns year after year.

Beyond investment costs, some employer-sponsored plans also pass along administrative fees that you cannot control. While you can choose lower cost index funds to keep fund expenses down, you have no say in employer level administrative charges.

Understanding your plan’s fee structure and minimizing unnecessary costs is essential, because fees compound just as powerfully as returns.

Pitfall 3: Facing Penalties if You Need the Money Early

Withdraw funds from a 401(k) before age 59 and a half, and you could face a ten percent early withdrawal penalty. There is an exception if you separate from your employer the calendar year you turn fifty five, which allows penalty free withdrawals from that specific plan.

However, careers and life circumstances do not always follow the timeline we expect. If early retirement, job loss, or health changes force you to access your savings sooner, strict 401(k) rules can limit your flexibility. Keeping part of your long term savings in a taxable brokerage account ensures you have accessible funds without penalty risk.

Pitfall 4: Forgetting About an Old Employer’s 401(k)

With job changes becoming more common, many workers leave old 401(k) accounts behind. Over time, these forgotten accounts can lead to disjointed investment strategies or poor oversight.

The solution is simple. When you leave an employer, roll your 401(k) into your new employer’s plan or into an IRA. Whenever possible, choose a direct rollover, which transfers the funds straight from one account to another. An indirect rollover, where you receive a check and must redeposit it yourself, carries a higher risk of missing deadlines and triggering taxes or penalties.

Pitfall 5: Setting It and Forgetting It

Automatic contributions make a 401(k) easy to maintain, but a hands off approach can limit your long term growth. Markets shift, asset allocations drift, and your personal goals evolve.

Review your account a few times a year to ensure your portfolio still fits your risk tolerance and strategy. And when your income rises, increase your contribution rate. One of the simplest ways to build wealth is to direct each annual raise into your 401(k) before you get used to spending the extra money.