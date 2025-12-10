S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Personal Finance

Can I Retire at 55 and Still Live the Life I Want?

Key Points

  • The couple has $3M in savings plus $85K in annual teacher pensions that together exceed their projected spending needs.
  • Upcoming major expenses include a $300K home upgrade and two weddings but their pension income alone covers most living costs.
  • They are debt-free and live in a low cost-of-living area which gives them significant financial flexibility for early retirement.
Can I Retire at 55 and Still Live the Life I Want?

© Comstock from Photo Images and juststock from Getty Images



Retirement is a major milestone in anyone’s financial life, yet many people still wonder if they are truly prepared. Even those with seven-figure portfolios can feel uncertain, while others may underestimate what it actually takes to step away from work.
A recent post on the Personal Finance subreddit highlights this dilemma. A 54-year-old husband in Michigan explained that he and his wife are debt-free and have built a combined nest egg of three million dollars. Their son is halfway through college and their daughter has already graduated.

So are they ready to retire? I will share my thoughts, but it is always wise to consult a financial advisor for personalized guidance.

Retirement Portfolio and Pension Income

401K - retirement savings and investing plan that employers offer, text concept button on keyboard
dizain / Shutterstock.com

If they follow the 4 percent rule, their three million dollar nest egg would give them about one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year before taxes. That comes out to ten thousand dollars a month, a little shy of the twelve thousand dollars they expect to spend. They also want to leave a solid inheritance for their kids, so stretching their dollars matters.
Their investments alone might not cover everything, but they also have teacher pensions worth eighty five thousand dollars each year. With that extra income, retiring early becomes far more achievable. The husband is planning to call it quits at fifty five, while his wife may stay at work for another year or two.
He wants to make the most of his healthiest years, and the couple has created a strong financial foundation that gives them real options.

The Couple Has Some Noteworthy Expenses Coming Up

Businessmen use a calculator to calculate income and expenses in order to manage budgets to pay off credit card debt.
PaeGAG / Shutterstock.com

One obstacle the couple may face on the path to an early retirement is that they have several big purchases on the horizon:

  • New house (upgrading from a $400k house to a $700k house)
  • Two new cars within the next five years
  • Two weddings for their children within a few years
  • More frequent vacations

All of those purchases are going to trim the nest egg. However, the husband mentioned in a comment that $12,000/mo represents the highest possible amount they will spend. They will likely spend a lot less each month since they live in an area that has a lower cost of living than average.

Even if all of these purchases brought the couple down to $2.5 million, they still have enough funds between their pensions and savings. Plus, they’ll eventually be eligible for Social Security payouts.

The Family Is Frugal

Hands using white modern design calculator and holding dollar cash with pen, clock and calendar on light wooden table background for saving money and salary planning concept captured in top view
FrameRatio / Shutterstock.com

The couple is also unlikely to spend anywhere near twelve thousand dollars each month. The husband’s wife grew up in a family of savers, which suggests they are more likely to stay financially disciplined in retirement.
It is worth noting again that they are completely debt-free. Very few people in their fifties have paid off their mortgage, eliminated auto loans, and cleared other obligations, which puts this couple in a rare and enviable position.
One Reddit commenter shared a sobering story about someone who spent thirty five years at the same company, retired with big plans, was diagnosed with cancer two months later, and passed away after only six months.
With their pensions alone, the couple could likely cover most living costs, while their retirement accounts could support larger purchases or special plans. Life is short, and if they have dreams for their retirement years, it may be wise to start enjoying some of those plans sooner rather than later.

