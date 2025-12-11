S&P 500
6,873.90
-0.23%
Dow Jones
48,613.20
+1.04%
Nasdaq 100
25,531.30
-0.97%
Russell 2000
2,583.70
+0.51%
FTSE 100
9,713.00
+0.28%
Nikkei 225
50,690.00
-0.47%
Live: Oracle (ORCL) Down 13% After Q2 Earnings – Wall Street Reacts

Personal Finance

How Can I Build a Low-Cost Portfolio Generating $10,000 Per Month In Dividends Without High Anxiety?

Key Points

  • A $10,000 per month income stream is achievable if you’ve got enough capital to keep your yield within a conservative range.
  • A mix of high-yield dividend ETFs and a bit of the JEPQ could help power such an income stream.
  • But don’t wander too far off the trail laid down by the “4% rule.”
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joey Frenette Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
How Can I Build a Low-Cost Portfolio Generating $10,000 Per Month In Dividends Without High Anxiety?

© 24/7 Wall St.

Building a relatively defensive dividend portfolio that yields $10,000 per month doesn’t have to be difficult. But those seeking such a colossal monthly income stream are going to need a massive amount of capital. And overreaching for yield (let’s say beyond the 4% rule) isn’t advisable, especially for those investors who seek less anxiety, rather than more worry about volatility and the potential for dividend cuts.

In any case, aiming to minimize costs (management fees) while finding the perfect mix of investments (stocks and ETFs) is a great first start for a self-guided dividend investor looking to live off monthly income without having to ever hit that sell button. Let’s check in on a few ways one can score a jumbo income stream while steering clear of the alluring traps that may catch others unexpectedly as they pursue higher yields without realizing the added risks they’ll need to shoulder.

An infographic titled &#039;Pathways to $10,000/Month Dividend Income&#039; compares two investment strategies: a &#039;Defensive &amp; Lower Risk&#039; option requiring a $3 million nest egg and a 4% withdrawal rate, and a &#039;Higher Yield &amp; Higher Variance&#039; option requiring just over $1 million, exemplified by covered call ETFs like JEPQ (~11.52%). Both aim for $120,000 annual income, with the defensive strategy offering more stability and the high-yield strategy involving higher volatility. It also suggests diversification with broad ETFs (DIV, VNQ) and minimizing costs.
24/7 Wall St.

A $10,000 per month income stream is hefty, but it is possible for those with enough in the bank

First up, let’s get a ballpark estimate of how much you’ll need in the retirement account before even thinking about achieving a $10,000 per month ($120,000 per year) passive income stream. Undoubtedly, the “4% rule” is just a rule of thumb. But I do think it’s far better not to deviate too much from the trail, especially since higher yields carry a higher chance of a dividend or distribution reduction if cash flows can’t keep up.

While it’s okay for some investors to adhere to a “6% rule,” provided they can withstand a potentially rockier ride, someone looking to reduce their anxiety should stick with a lower portfolio yield, perhaps even one that’s slightly less than 4%. Indeed, if there’s enough saved up, a “3% rule” or even a “2% rule” could be far less anxiety-inducing, especially for a relatively new investor who’s not quite used to stock market volatility quite yet.

In any case, let’s stick with the 4% rule. Based on it, you’d need a cool $3 million nest egg to achieve a $10,000 monthly income stream. And that’s not even accounting for taxes.

Of course, retirees should also factor in Social Security benefits, pension payments, and other sources of income. On that front, a financial advisor could offer a more personalized touch as one picks and chooses the securities needed to achieve a fairly defensive dividend portfolio.

What about doubling down on yield with covered call ETFs?

For those who don’t have $3 million, shooting for a higher yield could prove wise. After all, why settle for 4% when a covered call ETF like the JPMorgan Nasdaq Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) offers 11.52%?

Indeed, the JEPQ is a yield beast that’s captured the attention of many passive income investors. With a yield of around 11%, you’d need a figure just north of $1 million, rather than $3 million, to achieve that $120,000 annual (or $10,000 monthly) income figure.

And while I’ve praised it as a yield booster in prior pieces (provided the rest of one’s portfolio was well-diversified), I do think that owning the ETF on its own with other sky-high-yielders could lead to more anxiety as premiums on call options stand to shrink. Indeed, call option premiums are not static. And with that, a covered call ETF’s yield carries a fairly wide degree of variance.

In any case, I think diversifying into a broad range of ETFs, such as the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) and Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), which yield 7.19% and 3.54%, respectively, at the time of this writing, alongside premium income ETFs, like the JEPQ, could make a lot of sense. In any case, there’s more than one way to build an income stream that yields $10,000 monthly.

If your nest egg entails a yield that’s far greater than 5%, though, perhaps it may be a better move to go for a “4-5% annual withdrawal rate” on a more balanced growth-oriented portfolio than going down the dividend route, at least in my opinion.

Must Read

What savvy investors are reading now

The New Report That's Changing Retirement Income
Austin Smith |

The New Report That's Changing Retirement Income
How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks
David Beren |

How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks

Continue Reading

Should I go all in on JEPQ and live off the dividends – what are the risks?
Joey Frenette |

Should I go all in on JEPQ and live off the dividends – what are the risks?

Covered call ETFs seem to be one of the best things since sliced bread for passive income investors who want…
Here’s How Much You Have to Invest In These 3 JPMorgan ETFs to Generate $10,000 a Year In Passive Income
Rich Duprey |

Here’s How Much You Have to Invest In These 3 JPMorgan ETFs to Generate $10,000 a Year In Passive Income

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a go-to for investors seeking straightforward ways to build wealth without the hassle of picking…
Why Settle for 4%? These Monthly Payers Yield Double That
Joey Frenette |

Why Settle for 4%? These Monthly Payers Yield Double That

The “4% rule” can keep many income investors safe, especially with all the double-digit percentage yielding dividend traps out there…
I moved 65% of my shares into JEPQ for income and plan to use dividends as wage replacement – is this a solid plan?
Joey Frenette |

I moved 65% of my shares into JEPQ for income and plan to use dividends as wage replacement – is this a solid plan?

There are some pretty bountiful ETFs out there that were designed to boast incredibly high yields. Of course, there’s really…
Why JEPI and JEPQ Rank Among Our Top High-Income ETF Picks
Gerelyn Terzo |

Why JEPI and JEPQ Rank Among Our Top High-Income ETF Picks

With a sea of ETFs from which to choose, picking the right one can be akin to finding a needle…
How I Plan to Create My Own $60,000 Annual Income in Just 6 Years – Seeking Your Thoughts
Joey Frenette |

How I Plan to Create My Own $60,000 Annual Income in Just 6 Years – Seeking Your Thoughts

It’s a dream to be able to live solely off the dividends from one’s portfolio, as one leaves the invested…
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Own
Gerelyn Terzo |

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Own

When it comes time to retire, one of the biggest shocks people face is needing more income than they expected.…
JEPQ vs. JEPI: Which Premium Income ETF Is the Best to Buy Right Now?
Joey Frenette |

JEPQ vs. JEPI: Which Premium Income ETF Is the Best to Buy Right Now?

With Liberation Day tariffs troubling the global markets and the potential for things to escalate in the coming weeks and…
How Much Do I Need To Retire On Dividends Alone?
Joey Frenette |

How Much Do I Need To Retire On Dividends Alone?

Some prospective retirees are quite divided between using dividends to fund retirement and simply drawing down from the portfolio. Indeed,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Mosaic
MOS Vol: 6,775,813
+$1.63
+6.84%
$25.38
Centene
CNC Vol: 2,890,995
+$2.27
+5.86%
$40.94
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 9,512,472
+$1.05
+5.44%
$20.29
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 1,430,257
+$13.99
+5.37%
$274.37
Newmont
NEM Vol: 4,406,759
+$4.57
+4.84%
$98.97

Top Losing Stocks

Oracle
ORCL Vol: 48,929,194
-$31.61
14.17%
$191.41
Trade Desk
TTD Vol: 8,501,882
-$2.20
5.60%
$37.03
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 9,458,424
-$1.89
5.42%
$33.01
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,574,364
-$12.97
4.71%
$262.12
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 2,541,201
-$32.38
4.48%
$690.62