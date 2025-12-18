‘I’ve already helped them enough’: I inherited a $60K art collection at 52, but my half-sibling wants a share. Should I give in to their demands?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Dear 24/7,

I need to set the record straight because everyone seems to think I’m being unreasonable. When my father passed away last year, he left me his entire art collection, which appraisers valued at $60,000. Yes, I have a half-sibling (we’re talking about my dad’s child from his second marriage), but the will was crystal clear about his intentions.

Now my half-sibling is making noise about wanting ‘their fair share’ of the collection. Look, I’m 52 and barely scraping by on $25,000 a year. This inheritance is probably the only financial security I’ll ever have. But here’s what really gets me: I already bailed this person out three years ago when they were facing foreclosure. I gave them $8,000 that I couldn’t afford, money I had to borrow against my meager retirement savings.

I don’t want to involve lawyers or family mediators because frankly, I shouldn’t have to justify keeping what was legally left to me. But the family pressure is mounting, and I’m starting to question myself. Am I wrong for wanting to keep what’s rightfully mine, especially given my previous generosity?

Dear Inheritance Keeper,

You are absolutely not wrong for wanting to keep what was legally and intentionally left to you. Your father made a deliberate choice in his will, and wills exist precisely to prevent these kinds of disputes. At 52 with only $25,000 in annual income, this $60,000 collection represents more than two years of your total earnings and crucial financial security.

The fact that you already provided $8,000 during their foreclosure crisis demonstrates your generosity and family loyalty. You sacrificed your own retirement savings to help them in genuine need. That gesture matters, and it’s worth acknowledging when family members suggest you’re being selfish.

Here’s my practical advice: Stand firm, but communicate clearly. Have one honest conversation with your half-sibling explaining your financial reality and reminding them of your previous help. Make it clear this discussion is final. If family pressure continues, consider consulting an estate attorney for a single session (often $200 to $400) to understand your legal position and get talking points for family members.

Don’t let guilt override financial survival. Your father knew about your half-sibling when he drafted his will. He chose to leave the collection to you, likely understanding your greater financial need. Honor his wishes while protecting your future.

Given your income level, consider whether keeping the entire collection serves you best, or if selling pieces strategically might provide more practical financial security.

Sincerely,

24/7

Have a question for us about personal finance or investing? Email it to [email protected].