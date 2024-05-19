Why Does (Almost) Every Country the US Defeats Become Its Ally?"

Purpose: Defense

Defense Dates: 1917-1918

1917-1918 Opponent(s): Germany, Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, the Ottoman Empire

Key Issues: A power struggle for control of Central and Eastern Europe; a system of secret alliances that entangled countries in the war; German attacks on American shipping; German efforts to provoke Mexico to attack the U.S.

A power struggle for control of Central and Eastern Europe; a system of secret alliances that entangled countries in the war; German attacks on American shipping; German efforts to provoke Mexico to attack the U.S. Outcome: Victory for the U.S. and its allies. The defeated countries did not immediately become U.S. allies, but most of the territories they once ruled had become part of NATO by the 21st century.

After World War I

The multinational empires of Europe were split up at the end of World War I along ethnic lines, but imperfectly so, especially in the Balkans. A prime example is the creation of Yugoslavia, which combined Macedonians, Serbs, Croats, Bosniaks, Montenegrans, Slovenians, Kosovars, and others into a single uneasily united country. German populations remained in border areas like the Sudentenland in Czechoslovakia, creating a pretext for a later German invasion. These types of issues, along with the harsh conditions imposed on the defeated countries at the war’s end, worsened by the stock market crash of 1929 and the resulting depression, were among the direct causes of World War II.

8. World War II

Purpose: Defense

Defense War Dates: 1941-1945

1941-1945 Opponent(s): Germany, Italy, Japan, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Croatia

Key Issues: Aggressive expansionism of fascist powers, driven by economic depression, racism, and nationalism.

Aggressive expansionism of fascist powers, driven by economic depression, racism, and nationalism. Outcome: Complete defeat for Axis powers, concluded by dropping atomic bombs on Japan. Postwar occupation rebuilt German and Japanese society along Western lines. All of the defeated countries are today allies of the United States.

After World War II

After the defeat of the Axis, the rise of the communist Soviet Union and its allies was a powerful external threat that forced the weakened countries of Europe to band together for self-defense. Through the Marshall Plan, the United States invested billions into rebuilding the western half of the continent and organized the NATO alliance as part of a dual-pronged strategy to prevent the spread of communism. This strategy was successful, so much so that the USSR and its allies collapsed. Today, the U.S. is allied through NATO not only with its former World War foes, but many of its Cold War ones in Eastern Europe as well. Japan is not in NATO but has a bilateral defense treaty with the United States.

9. The Korean War

Purpose: Defense

Defense War Dates: 1950-1953

1950-1953 Opponent(s): North Korea, China

Key Issues: Unprovoked communist North Korean attack on South Korea, later supported with Chinese military intervention.

Unprovoked communist North Korean attack on South Korea, later supported with Chinese military intervention. Outcome: A draw. South Korea retained its independence along largely the same borders as before the war. The United States permanently stationed troops in the country to deter future North Korean attacks.

After the Korean War

Devastated by the war but still independent, North Korea went on to remain in a permanently militarily mobilized state, using the threat of Western invasion as a justification for the harsh sacrifices it demanded from its people. It has devoted tremendous resources to the development of nuclear weapons and ICBMs capable of reaching the North American mainland in the event of conflict.

10. The Vietnam war

Purpose: Defense

Defense War Dates: 1955-1973

1955-1973 Opponent(s): North Vietnam

Key Issues: Communist North Vietnamese subversion of South Vietnam and neighboring Laos and Cambodia. U.S. desire to prevent a "domino" effect of regional countries falling to communism.

Communist North Vietnamese subversion of South Vietnam and neighboring Laos and Cambodia. U.S. desire to prevent a “domino” effect of regional countries falling to communism. Outcome: U.S. defeat. South Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia all fell under communist rule after the U.S. withdrawal in 1973. The U.S. maintained a trade embargo on Vietnam for 30 years.

After the Vietnam War

Following the war, the United States imposed a 30-year economic embargo on Vietnam. In the 1970s, Vietnam invaded Cambodia to remove the more radically communist Khmer Rouge from power and fought a brief, sharp border war with China. With China emerging as a common foe, the U.S. began selling military equipment to Vietnam in 2007. The two countries also have a burgeoning trade relationship.

11. The Persian Gulf Wars

Purpose: Defense

Defense War Dates: 1990-1991, 2003-2011

1990-1991, 2003-2011 Opponent(s): Iraq

Key Issues: Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, threat to Saudi oil fields, suspicion of weapons of mass destruction.

Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, threat to Saudi oil fields, suspicion of weapons of mass destruction. Outcome: The Iraqi invasion of Kuwait was reversed in the first war. The second war removed dictator Saddam Hussein and unsuccessfully searched for evidence of the development of weapons of mass destruction.

After the Persian Gulf Wars

Removing the Iraqi dictator and his ruling party left Iraq without a functional government and with powerful secessionist movements by the Kurds in the north and Shiites in the south. Iranian influence in the country grew immensely. Iraq remains unstable and has porous borders that allow the movement of terrorists and arms from Iran to Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine. The U.S. provides military aid and training to Iraq. However, Iraq asked the U.S. to remove its troops in 2020 over a drone strike that killed important Iranian and Iraqi officials. Thus, the current status of the U.S.-Iraqi relationship is complicated at best.

12. The War in Afghanistan

Purpose: Defense

Defense War Dates: 2001-2021

2001-2021 Opponent(s): Taliban rulers of Afghanistan

Key Issues: Taliban support for Osama bin Laden and 9-11 plotters, state sponsorship of terrorism.

Taliban support for Osama bin Laden and 9-11 plotters, state sponsorship of terrorism. Outcome: U.S. defeat. Although the Taliban were driven from power, they regained control 20 years later when the U.S. withdrew its troops in 2021.

After the War in Afghanistan

The United States Institute of Peace reports the U.S. spent $2.3 trillion on the war, lost the lives of about 7,500 American and allied troops and contractors and over 160,000 Afghanis. Afghanistan continues to suffer from civil rights abuses, terrorism, poverty, and instability today. It’s safe to say Afghanistan’s current government and the U.S. consider one another archenemies.

Reasons for American Successes

Looking back at the 12 major conflicts the United States has been involved in since independence, these are some of the reasons the U.S. has been able to befriend former enemies. (Note that we are not endorsing all of these but merely noting them factually as contributing factors from various eras of U.S. history).

The original issues that caused conflict, such as border disputes, were solved.

Conquered areas were colonized with a U.S. population that remained loyal.

Some enemies lacked options because the United States could invade again in the event of a conflict.

Some defeated countries were occupied, their governments changed, and their societies restructured according to Western values.

The United States invested heavily in some countries to rebuild their economies and integrate them into world trade systems.

The U.S. and its former opponents had mutual interests in areas like trade or defense against a powerful common enemy.

Although Vietnam is not an American ally, some of the factors are in place for it to become one in the future. Most of the outstanding issues between the two countries are settled and they have economic and geostrategic interests that are bringing them together.

