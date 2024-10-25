Politics

The Youngest Leaders of Countries in Today's World

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
David Beren
Published:

24/7 Insights

  • The world is full of young state leaders. 
  • Some of these leaders inherited their jobs or took them by force. 
  • Among the nations on this list are authoritarian and totalitarian leaders. 
  • Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

While the United States is grappling with electing a new president, many see it as a choice of two individuals past their prime, but this isn’t the case worldwide. In fact, some states have leaders you may even think are too young to run a country. With some members of this exclusive club as young as 36, some individuals this age are still finding their place in the world while two people this age run their own nations. 

14. Justin Trudeau

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Justin Trudeau is the well-known head of state for Canada.
  • Age: 52

At 52 years of age, Justin Trudeau is a Canadian politician who has served as the 23rd prime minister of Canada since 2015. Trudeau had historically low poll numbers in 2024 and was unlikely to win another election. 

13. Emmanuel Macron 

Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Emmanuel Macron has been the leader of France since 2017.
  • Age: 46

An honorable mention goes to Emmanuel Macron, one of the youngest leaders of the G8 countries. Previously the minister of economics, Macron has been the 25th President of France since May 2017. 

12. Nayib Bukele 

Javier Milei Leads Meets With Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Nayib Bukele had previously served in multiple government roles.
  • Age: 43

The 81st president of El Salvador, Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez, is a Salvadoran politician and businessman. Bukele served multiple positions in the government before assuming its top office. 

11. Serdar Berdimuhamedow 

Serdar Berdimuhamedow
Presidential Executive Office of Russia / Wikimedia Commons
Turkmenistan is currently jointly ruled by father and son.
  • Age: 42

Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the son of the country’s long-standing authoritarian ruler, has been serving as Turkmenistan’s third president since May 2022. The father and son have a joint power-sharing agreement. 

10. Vjosa Osmani 

Third Meeting Of The European Political Community Takes Place In Granada
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Vjosa Osmani is the youngest female head of state.
  • Age: 42

The President of Kosovo since 2021, Vjosa Osmani, became only the second woman to hold the position in the nation. Running on an anti-corruption platform, Osmani hopes to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia. 

9. Assimi Goita 

  • Age: 41
African Leaders Arrive In Beijing For China-Africa Cooperation Forum
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The current President of Mali took his position by force.

A Malian military officer, Assimi Goita, has been the interim President of Mali since May 2021. Goita assumed power in a coup d’etat and declared himself the nation’s leader. 

8. Mahamat Deby

African Leaders Arrive In Beijing For China-Africa Cooperation Forum
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Mahamat Deby has ruled ever since his father was killed during military action.
  • Age: 40

Mahamat Indress Deby Itno, the leader of Chad since 2021, is the country’s seventh president. Deby assumed office after succeeding his father and predecessor, who died while in office during a military action. 

7. Kim Jong Un

Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Kim Jong Un is the third in his family to rule North Korea.
  • Age: 40

One of the world’s most feared leaders, Kim Jong Un, is the grandson of North Korea’s founder and first supreme leader. Kim assumed office of the totalitarian state in December 2011 after his father died. 

6. Mohammed bin Salman

The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Visits The UK
2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Mohammed bin Salman is the Crown Prince of the world’s second-largest oil supply.
  • Age: 39

Mohammed bin Salman is the de facto ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He is the country’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister. Bin Salman is the grandson of the nation’s founder and the seventh son of its current king. 

5. Gabriel Boric

World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Gabriel Boric received the majority of votes as the elected leader of Chile.
  • Age: 38

Chilean President Gabriel Boric won the country’s presidential election in 2021 after receiving 55.9% of the votes. Boric’s popularity came from playing a critical role in the country’s October 2020 constitutional referendum. 

4. Jakov Milatovic 

NATO Holds 2023 Summit In Vilnius
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Jakov Milatovic is the current President of Montenegro.
  • Age: 37

The leader of Montenegro’s Europe Now! Pro-European political party Jakov Milatovic is Montenegro’s current President after serving as its previous minister of economic development. 

3. Milojko Spajic

Scholz Receives New Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajic
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Milojko Spajic is the current Prime Minister of Montenegro.
  • Age: 37

As the current Prime Minister of Montenegro, he is one of the youngest political leaders in the world. He was educated in Japan and later in Paris, which gave him a true sense of the world. 

2. Daniel Noboa 

President Daniel Noboa Takes Office in Ecuador
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Daniel Noboa walked with his wife shortly after being sworn into office.
  • Age: 36

The heir to a banana fortune, Daniel Noboa, 36, is the leader of one of South America’s most prominent countries. Elected in November 2023, Noboa took office at 35 after serving two years in the National Assembly of Ecuador. 

1. Ibrahim Traore

Ibrahim Traore
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Ibrahim Traore took his office by force.
  • Age: 36

Assuming his role as the Interim President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore is the youngest state leader today. Traore assumed office in September 2022 after a coup d’etat ousted the previous president. In May 2024, it was announced Traore would remain in office for another five years.

 

Essential Tips for Investing (Sponsored)

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Politics, government leader, head of state, military leader, president, prime minister

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

The Most Quotable Presidential Quotes

The US National Debt Is Surging - but Where Exactly Is That Money Going?

This American Girl is 7th in Line for the British Throne