The 14 Most Disliked Leaders in the World

Some critics have blamed unjust and unregulated profiteering by multinational corporations – especially energy companies and food producers and sellers – for the recent alarming increase in the cost of living, which leaders have also been unable to stop. (click here to see the 9 world leaders who have the power to destroy life on Earth.)

Whether or not world leaders could have prevented inflation, many today face high disapproval ratings. In fact, 18 of the world’s democratically elected leaders, who preside over 1.12 billion people, have disapproval ratings of between 48% and 75%. Fourteen of these leaders also have negative net approval – the percentage-point spread between those who approve and those who do not – from -1 to -57 points.

To identify the most disliked leaders in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the recent weekly survey on global leader approval ratings from polling organization Morning Consult, which collects survey data in 22 countries. Data was collected from Oct. 19-25, 2022. Only the 14 leaders with negative net approval ratings are ranked here (net approval was rounded to the nearest point).

Among these 18 disliked elected leaders, 13 have negative net approval spreads in the double digits, including U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. (Here is the final approval rating of every president since Harry Truman.)

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has a narrow 2-point negative net approval, an improvement from his time as head of the country’s treasury, when his net approval hit a career low in April of negative 18 points in an Ipsos poll. If Brits do not see an improvement at the kitchen table soon, Sunak’s net approval spread will undoubtedly widen.

Here are the world’s most disliked leaders in the world.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.