These US Senators Are Doing the Most in Office

The United States Senate is the highest chamber of the legislative branch. Made up of 100 lawmakers – two from each state – the senate body’s constitutional powers include oversight over the federal budget, approving or rejecting presidential appointments, conducting impeachment trials, and passing laws.

While meaningful legislative action within the Senate requires collective action, individual lawmakers also wield considerable power. Any sitting U.S. senator – regardless of tenure, committee assignments, or leadership roles – can unilaterally propose new legislation by sponsoring a bill.

Bills that originate in the Senate may be for the benefit of certain constituencies or the country at large. And even though most senate bills do not become law, some senators appear far more willing to make the effort to draft and introduce bills than others.

Using historical records from the federal government’s congressional database, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 40 U.S. senators who are doing the most. Senators are ranked on an equally-weighted index composed of the number of bills they sponsored between January 2019 and October 2023 and the number of those bills that became law. Only the 81 senators who have been in office since 2019 or earlier were considered.

Of the 40 senators on this list, 21 are members of the Democratic Party and 19 are Republicans, and the vast majority have been in office for over a decade.

Most senators on this list have sponsored over 300 bills since 2019, including four senators who have sponsored over 500, and one with over 1,000 bills to his name. With one exception, every senator on this list has sponsored at least one bill since 2019 that became law.

Half of these senators have the additional responsibilities of either chairing or sitting as ranking members in a nonpartisan committee, often an indication of seniority and areas of expertise. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat representing Minnesota, not only chairs three committees outside of her party’s conference, but also ranks highly on this list, having sponsored 492 bills since 2019, including seven that ultimately became law. (Here is a look at the senators doing the most to regulate guns.)

Of course, each senator on this list must win reelection to remain in power, and voter sentiment is influenced by any number of factors unrelated to bill proposals. Based on a survey conducted by public opinion research company Morning Consult in the second quarter of 2023, 18 of the senators on this list had approval ratings below 50%.

These senators include Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey whose approval rating stood at just 41% prior to his being charged with accepting bribes from a foreign government. Menendez is one of eight senators on this list who are up for reelection in 2024, should they choose to run, and approval ratings below 50%. (Here is a look at the least popular senators in America.)

Here are the US senators doing the most in office.

40. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 287

287 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1

1 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 52% approve, 38% disapprove

52% approve, 38% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2013

39. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 332

332 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 0

0 Committee leadership role(s): Finance Committee and Joint Committee on Taxation Chair

Finance Committee and Joint Committee on Taxation Chair Job performance rating: 51% approve, 30% disapprove

51% approve, 30% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 1996

38. Sen. Margaret Wood Hassan of New Hampshire (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 238

238 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3

3 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 52% approve, 38% disapprove

52% approve, 38% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2017

37. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 272

272 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2

2 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 51% approve, 37% disapprove

51% approve, 37% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2015

36. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 243

243 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3

3 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 46% approve, 41% disapprove

46% approve, 41% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2013

35. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 311

311 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1

1 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 52% approve, 34% disapprove

52% approve, 34% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2019

34. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 253

253 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3

3 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 63% approve, 26% disapprove

63% approve, 26% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2005

33. Sen. James E. Risch of Idaho (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 343

343 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1

1 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee

Ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee Job performance rating: 46% approve, 33% disapprove

46% approve, 33% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2009

32. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 314

314 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2

2 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 51% approve, 37% disapprove

51% approve, 37% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2011

31. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 281

281 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3

3 Committee leadership role(s): Indian Affairs Committee Chair

Indian Affairs Committee Chair Job performance rating: 65% approve, 23% disapprove

65% approve, 23% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2012

30. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 328

328 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2

2 Committee leadership role(s): Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee Chair

Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee Chair Job performance rating: 47% approve, 33% disapprove

47% approve, 33% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2007

29. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 366

366 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1

1 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee

Ranking member of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee Job performance rating: 46% approve, 41% disapprove

46% approve, 41% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2015

28. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 271

271 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 4

4 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 51% approve, 34% disapprove

51% approve, 34% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2017

27. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 333

333 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3

3 Committee leadership role(s): Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee Chair

Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee Chair Job performance rating: 52% approve, 35% disapprove

52% approve, 35% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2009

26. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 371

371 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2

2 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Select Committee on Ethics

Ranking member of the Select Committee on Ethics Job performance rating: 53% approve, 28% disapprove

53% approve, 28% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2015

25. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 405

405 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1

1 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 47% approve, 40% disapprove

47% approve, 40% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2019

24. Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 406

406 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1

1 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 50% approve, 35% disapprove

50% approve, 35% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2013

23. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 307

307 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 4

4 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 43% approve, 48% disapprove

43% approve, 48% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2011

22. Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 374

374 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2

2 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 54% approve, 35% disapprove

54% approve, 35% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 1999

21. Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 348

348 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3

3 Committee leadership role(s): Special Committee on Aging Chair

Special Committee on Aging Chair Job performance rating: 46% approve, 32% disapprove

46% approve, 32% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2007

20. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 251

251 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 6

6 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Indian Affairs Committee

Ranking member of the Indian Affairs Committee Job performance rating: 50% approve, 39% disapprove

50% approve, 39% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2002

19. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 263

263 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 6

6 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 61% approve, 27% disapprove

61% approve, 27% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2015

18. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin of Maryland (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 321

321 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 5

5 Committee leadership role(s): Foreign Relations Committee Chair

Foreign Relations Committee Chair Job performance rating: 53% approve, 24% disapprove

53% approve, 24% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2007

17. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 260

260 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 7

7 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee

Ranking member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee Job performance rating: 45% approve, 35% disapprove

45% approve, 35% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2011

16. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 334

334 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 5

5 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 49% approve, 38% disapprove

49% approve, 38% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2017

15. Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 402

402 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3

3 Committee leadership role(s): Judiciary Committee Chair

Judiciary Committee Chair Job performance rating: 48% approve, 34% disapprove

48% approve, 34% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 1997

14. Sen. Roger F. Wicker of Mississippi (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 303

303 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 6

6 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Armed Services Committee

Ranking member of the Armed Services Committee Job performance rating: 44% approve, 34% disapprove

44% approve, 34% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2007

13. Sen. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 461

461 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2

2 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 55% approve, 28% disapprove

55% approve, 28% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2013

12. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 501

501 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1

1 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee

Ranking member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Job performance rating: 48% approve, 43% disapprove

48% approve, 43% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2013

11. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 404

404 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 4

4 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 57% approve, 30% disapprove

57% approve, 30% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2017

10. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 389

389 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 5

5 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Special Committee on Aging

Ranking member of the Special Committee on Aging Job performance rating: 46% approve, 34% disapprove

46% approve, 34% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2019

9. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 326

326 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 9

9 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Budget Committee

Ranking member of the Budget Committee Job performance rating: 50% approve, 40% disapprove

50% approve, 40% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 1981

8. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon (D)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 407

407 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 7

7 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 47% approve, 30% disapprove

47% approve, 30% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2009

7. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana (D)

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 289

289 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 11

11 Committee leadership role(s): Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chair

Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chair Job performance rating: 58% approve, 34% disapprove

58% approve, 34% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2007

6. Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey (D)

Source: Kena Betancur / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 600

600 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2

2 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 41% approve, 37% disapprove

41% approve, 37% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2006

5. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (D)

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 492

492 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 7

7 Committee leadership role(s): Chair of the Joint Committee on Printing, the Joint Committee on the Library, and the Rules and Administration Committee

Chair of the Joint Committee on Printing, the Joint Committee on the Library, and the Rules and Administration Committee Job performance rating: 53% approve, 36% disapprove

53% approve, 36% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025

Jan. 3, 2025 In office since: 2007

4. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas (R)

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 408

408 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 21

21 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 43% approve, 35% disapprove

43% approve, 35% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2002

3. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida (R)

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 771

771 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 12

12 Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Select Committee on Intelligence

Ranking member of the Select Committee on Intelligence Job performance rating: 50% approve, 38% disapprove

50% approve, 38% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2011

2. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah (R)

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1,088

1,088 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 4

4 Committee leadership role(s): None

None Job performance rating: 49% approve, 39% disapprove

49% approve, 39% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029

Jan. 3, 2029 In office since: 2011

1. Sen. Gary C. Peters of Michigan (D)

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 401

401 Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 30

30 Committee leadership role(s): Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Job performance rating: 43% approve, 31% disapprove

43% approve, 31% disapprove Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027

Jan. 3, 2027 In office since: 2015

Methodology

To identify the 40 U.S. Senators who are doing the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical data from the federal government’s congressional database. We ranked each of the 81 sitting U.S. Senators who have been in office since 2019 or earlier on an equally-weighted index composed of the number of bills they sponsored between January 2019 and October 2023 and the number of those bills that became law.

We also reviewed supplemental information on the senators who either chair, or are ranking members of, a committee in the current 118th Congress. Only committees with no party affiliation are listed.

Additional supplemental data on each senator’s approval rating is from public opinion research company Morning Consult, and is current as of the second quarter of 2023.

