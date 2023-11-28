These US Senators Are Doing the Most in Office

The United States Senate is the highest chamber of the legislative branch. Made up of 100 lawmakers – two from each state – the senate body’s constitutional powers include oversight over the federal budget, approving or rejecting presidential appointments, conducting impeachment trials, and passing laws.
While meaningful legislative action within the Senate requires collective action, individual lawmakers also wield considerable power. Any sitting U.S. senator – regardless of tenure, committee assignments, or leadership roles – can unilaterally propose new legislation by sponsoring a bill.
Bills that originate in the Senate may be for the benefit of certain constituencies or the country at large. And even though most senate bills do not become law, some senators appear far more willing to make the effort to draft and introduce bills than others.
Using historical records from the federal government’s congressional database, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 40 U.S. senators who are doing the most. Senators are ranked on an equally-weighted index composed of the number of bills they sponsored between January 2019 and October 2023 and the number of those bills that became law. Only the 81 senators who have been in office since 2019 or earlier were considered.
Of the 40 senators on this list, 21 are members of the Democratic Party and 19 are Republicans, and the vast majority have been in office for over a decade.
Most senators on this list have sponsored over 300 bills since 2019, including four senators who have sponsored over 500, and one with over 1,000 bills to his name. With one exception, every senator on this list has sponsored at least one bill since 2019 that became law.
Half of these senators have the additional responsibilities of either chairing or sitting as ranking members in a nonpartisan committee, often an indication of seniority and areas of expertise. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat representing Minnesota, not only chairs three committees outside of her party’s conference, but also ranks highly on this list, having sponsored 492 bills since 2019, including seven that ultimately became law. (Here is a look at the senators doing the most to regulate guns.)
Of course, each senator on this list must win reelection to remain in power, and voter sentiment is influenced by any number of factors unrelated to bill proposals. Based on a survey conducted by public opinion research company Morning Consult in the second quarter of 2023, 18 of the senators on this list had approval ratings below 50%.
These senators include Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey whose approval rating stood at just 41% prior to his being charged with accepting bribes from a foreign government. Menendez is one of eight senators on this list who are up for reelection in 2024, should they choose to run, and approval ratings below 50%. (Here is a look at the least popular senators in America.)
Here are the US senators doing the most in office.
40. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 287
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 52% approve, 38% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2013
39. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 332
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 0
- Committee leadership role(s): Finance Committee and Joint Committee on Taxation Chair
- Job performance rating: 51% approve, 30% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 1996
38. Sen. Margaret Wood Hassan of New Hampshire (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 238
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 52% approve, 38% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2017
37. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 272
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 51% approve, 37% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2015
36. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 243
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 46% approve, 41% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2013
35. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 311
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 52% approve, 34% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2019
34. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 253
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 63% approve, 26% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2005
33. Sen. James E. Risch of Idaho (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 343
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee
- Job performance rating: 46% approve, 33% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2009
32. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 314
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 51% approve, 37% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2011
31. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 281
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3
- Committee leadership role(s): Indian Affairs Committee Chair
- Job performance rating: 65% approve, 23% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2012
30. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 328
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2
- Committee leadership role(s): Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee Chair
- Job performance rating: 47% approve, 33% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2007
29. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 366
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee
- Job performance rating: 46% approve, 41% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2015
28. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 271
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 4
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 51% approve, 34% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2017
27. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 333
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3
- Committee leadership role(s): Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee Chair
- Job performance rating: 52% approve, 35% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2009
26. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 371
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Select Committee on Ethics
- Job performance rating: 53% approve, 28% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2015
25. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 405
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 47% approve, 40% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2019
24. Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 406
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 50% approve, 35% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2013
23. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 307
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 4
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 43% approve, 48% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2011
22. Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 374
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 54% approve, 35% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 1999
21. Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 348
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3
- Committee leadership role(s): Special Committee on Aging Chair
- Job performance rating: 46% approve, 32% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2007
20. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 251
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 6
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Indian Affairs Committee
- Job performance rating: 50% approve, 39% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2002
19. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 263
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 6
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 61% approve, 27% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2015
18. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin of Maryland (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 321
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 5
- Committee leadership role(s): Foreign Relations Committee Chair
- Job performance rating: 53% approve, 24% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2007
17. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 260
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 7
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee
- Job performance rating: 45% approve, 35% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2011
16. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 334
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 5
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 49% approve, 38% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2017
15. Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 402
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 3
- Committee leadership role(s): Judiciary Committee Chair
- Job performance rating: 48% approve, 34% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 1997
14. Sen. Roger F. Wicker of Mississippi (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 303
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 6
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Armed Services Committee
- Job performance rating: 44% approve, 34% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2007
13. Sen. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 461
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 55% approve, 28% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2013
12. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 501
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee
- Job performance rating: 48% approve, 43% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2013
11. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 404
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 4
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 57% approve, 30% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2017
10. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 389
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 5
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Special Committee on Aging
- Job performance rating: 46% approve, 34% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2019
9. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 326
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 9
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Budget Committee
- Job performance rating: 50% approve, 40% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 1981
8. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 407
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 7
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 47% approve, 30% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2009
7. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 289
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 11
- Committee leadership role(s): Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chair
- Job performance rating: 58% approve, 34% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2007
6. Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 600
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 2
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 41% approve, 37% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2006
5. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 492
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 7
- Committee leadership role(s): Chair of the Joint Committee on Printing, the Joint Committee on the Library, and the Rules and Administration Committee
- Job performance rating: 53% approve, 36% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2025
- In office since: 2007
4. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 408
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 21
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 43% approve, 35% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2002
3. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 771
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 12
- Committee leadership role(s): Ranking member of the Select Committee on Intelligence
- Job performance rating: 50% approve, 38% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2011
2. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah (R)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 1,088
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 4
- Committee leadership role(s): None
- Job performance rating: 49% approve, 39% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2029
- In office since: 2011
1. Sen. Gary C. Peters of Michigan (D)
- Total bills sponsored, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 401
- Sponsored bills that became law, Jan. 2019 – Oct. 2023: 30
- Committee leadership role(s): Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair
- Job performance rating: 43% approve, 31% disapprove
- Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2027
- In office since: 2015
Methodology
To identify the 40 U.S. Senators who are doing the most, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical data from the federal government’s congressional database. We ranked each of the 81 sitting U.S. Senators who have been in office since 2019 or earlier on an equally-weighted index composed of the number of bills they sponsored between January 2019 and October 2023 and the number of those bills that became law.
We also reviewed supplemental information on the senators who either chair, or are ranking members of, a committee in the current 118th Congress. Only committees with no party affiliation are listed.
Additional supplemental data on each senator’s approval rating is from public opinion research company Morning Consult, and is current as of the second quarter of 2023.
