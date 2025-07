Americans Approve State Governors More Than Presidents Biden Or Trump Erich Schlegel / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In recent years, Americans have been largely dissatisfied with the country’s executive leadership. Historical polling data from Gallup shows that the last time a U.S. president had the approval of a majority of voters was in July 2021. In four years since, neither President Joe Biden nor President Donald Trump has had an approval rating of more than 50%. Notably, however, widespread negative perceptions of top elected officials appear confined to the federal government, as the vast majority of state governors are relatively well-liked by their constituents. (Here is a look at the states where Trump has the highest — and lowest — approval ratings.)

Key Points When it comes to the federal government, Americans have been increasingly likely to have negative opinions of executive leadership in recent years.

In stark contrast to U.S. presidents, however, state governors are generally viewed far more favorably by their constituents.

Like the U.S. President in relation to the federal government, governors serve as the chief executive of their respective states. And, like American presidents, governors generally appoint their cabinets, propose budgets, and sign or veto legislation. But, like any elected official who is not term-limited and wants to keep their job, governors also need to maintain their popularity. Recent polling data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, shows that while a majority of governors have the approval of most voters in their state, some are far more popular than others.

Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most and least popular state governors. We ranked all 50 sitting state governors on their net-approval rating — the percentage point difference between the share of registered voters who approve and the share who disapprove — from least popular to most popular. Public approval polls were conducted between Jan. 1, 2025 and April 1, 2025. Supplemental data on governor tenure and party affiliation are from the National Governors Association.

Among the 50 governors on this list — 23 Democrats and 27 Republicans — approval ratings range from 43.0% to 75.5%. Only one state governor — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa — has an underwater approval rating, meaning the share of registered voters who disapprove of the job she is doing exceeds the share who approve. Of the 10 governors with the highest net-approval ratings, half are Democrats and half are Republicans. (Here is a look at the members of congress who are way past retirement age.)

These are America’s most and least popular governors.

Why It Matters

Official duties of elected officials vary, depending on the office. But one job all elected officials who want to remain in power and who are not term-limited have in common is staying popular with their constituents. In each of the last four years, the approval rating of the U.S. president has been under 50%. However, executive leadership at the state level is generally viewed more favorably by the public, as in most states, sitting governors have approval ratings well above the 50% threshold.

50. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Net approval rating: -5.2%

-5.2% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Reynolds: 43.9% (20.2% strongly approve, 23.7% somewhat approve)

43.9% (20.2% strongly approve, 23.7% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Reynolds: 49.1% (36.6% strongly disapprove, 12.6% somewhat disapprove)

49.1% (36.6% strongly disapprove, 12.6% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Reynolds: 7.0%

7.0% Gov. Reynolds’ party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Reynolds is currently serving: Third term; in office since May 2017

49. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee

Net approval rating: +1.7%

+1.7% Registered voters who approve of Gov. McKee: 43.0% (8.4% strongly approve, 34.6% somewhat approve)

43.0% (8.4% strongly approve, 34.6% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. McKee: 41.3% (20.8% strongly disapprove, 20.6% somewhat disapprove)

41.3% (20.8% strongly disapprove, 20.6% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. McKee: 15.6%

15.6% Gov. McKee’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. McKee is currently serving: Second term; in office since March 2021

48. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek

Net approval rating: +3.8%

+3.8% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Kotek: 45.2% (12.0% strongly approve, 33.2% somewhat approve)

45.2% (12.0% strongly approve, 33.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Kotek: 41.5% (25.2% strongly disapprove, 16.3% somewhat disapprove)

41.5% (25.2% strongly disapprove, 16.3% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Kotek: 13.3%

13.3% Gov. Kotek’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Kotek is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2023

47. Maine Gov. Janet Mills

Net approval rating: +6.6%

+6.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Mills: 50.8% (21.6% strongly approve, 29.2% somewhat approve)

50.8% (21.6% strongly approve, 29.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Mills: 44.3% (31.3% strongly disapprove, 13.0% somewhat disapprove)

44.3% (31.3% strongly disapprove, 13.0% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Mills: 4.9%

4.9% Gov. Mills’ party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Mills is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

46. Texas Gov. Gregory Abbott

Net approval rating: +9.6%

+9.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Abbott: 51.3% (26.4% strongly approve, 25.0% somewhat approve)

51.3% (26.4% strongly approve, 25.0% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Abbott: 41.7% (30.6% strongly disapprove, 11.2% somewhat disapprove)

41.7% (30.6% strongly disapprove, 11.2% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Abbott: 6.9%

6.9% Gov. Abbott’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Abbott is currently serving: Third term; in office since January 2015

45. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Net approval rating: +9.7%

+9.7% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Hochul: 49.7% (16.0% strongly approve, 33.7% somewhat approve)

49.7% (16.0% strongly approve, 33.7% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Hochul: 40.0% (23.9% strongly disapprove, 16.1% somewhat disapprove)

40.0% (23.9% strongly disapprove, 16.1% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Hochul: 10.3%

10.3% Gov. Hochul’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Hochul is currently serving: Second term; in office since August 2021

44. Alaska Gov. Michael Dunleavy

Net approval rating: +11.1%

+11.1% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Dunleavy: 49.2% (15.2% strongly approve, 33.9% somewhat approve)

49.2% (15.2% strongly approve, 33.9% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Dunleavy: 38.0% (20.2% strongly disapprove, 17.9% somewhat disapprove)

38.0% (20.2% strongly disapprove, 17.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Dunleavy: 12.8%

12.8% Gov. Dunleavy’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Dunleavy is currently serving: Second term; in office since December 2018

43. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

Net approval rating: +11.3%

+11.3% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Reeves: 49.9% (15.9% strongly approve, 34.0% somewhat approve)

49.9% (15.9% strongly approve, 34.0% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Reeves: 38.6% (24.8% strongly disapprove, 13.8% somewhat disapprove)

38.6% (24.8% strongly disapprove, 13.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Reeves: 11.4%

11.4% Gov. Reeves’ party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Reeves is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2020

42. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Net approval rating: +12.4%

+12.4% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Newsom: 52.7% (21.1% strongly approve, 31.6% somewhat approve)

52.7% (21.1% strongly approve, 31.6% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Newsom: 40.3% (25.8% strongly disapprove, 14.5% somewhat disapprove)

40.3% (25.8% strongly disapprove, 14.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Newsom: 7.1%

7.1% Gov. Newsom’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Newsom is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

41. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Net approval rating: +13.0%

+13.0% Registered voters who approve of Gov. DeSantis: 53.7% (31.9% strongly approve, 21.8% somewhat approve)

53.7% (31.9% strongly approve, 21.8% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. DeSantis: 40.7% (29.2% strongly disapprove, 11.5% somewhat disapprove)

40.7% (29.2% strongly disapprove, 11.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. DeSantis: 5.6%

5.6% Gov. DeSantis’ party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. DeSantis is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

40. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun

Net approval rating: +13.6%

+13.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Braun: 47.3% (15.2% strongly approve, 32.2% somewhat approve)

47.3% (15.2% strongly approve, 32.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Braun: 33.8% (20.5% strongly disapprove, 13.3% somewhat disapprove)

33.8% (20.5% strongly disapprove, 13.3% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Braun: 18.9%

18.9% Gov. Braun’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Braun is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2025

39. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

Net approval rating: +13.7%

+13.7% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Hobbs: 50.0% (19.2% strongly approve, 30.8% somewhat approve)

50.0% (19.2% strongly approve, 30.8% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Hobbs: 36.2% (20.5% strongly disapprove, 15.8% somewhat disapprove)

36.2% (20.5% strongly disapprove, 15.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Hobbs: 13.8%

13.8% Gov. Hobbs’ party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Hobbs is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2023

38. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Net approval rating: +14.6%

+14.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Cox: 51.5% (14.4% strongly approve, 37.1% somewhat approve)

51.5% (14.4% strongly approve, 37.1% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Cox: 36.9% (17.7% strongly disapprove, 19.2% somewhat disapprove)

36.9% (17.7% strongly disapprove, 19.2% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Cox: 11.6%

11.6% Gov. Cox’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Cox is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2021

37. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

Net approval rating: +14.8%

+14.8% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Evers: 52.7% (24.5% strongly approve, 28.2% somewhat approve)

52.7% (24.5% strongly approve, 28.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Evers: 38.0% (21.5% strongly disapprove, 16.5% somewhat disapprove)

38.0% (21.5% strongly disapprove, 16.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Evers: 9.3%

9.3% Gov. Evers’ party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Evers is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

36. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen

Net approval rating: +14.9%

+14.9% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Pillen: 49.7% (13.9% strongly approve, 35.8% somewhat approve)

49.7% (13.9% strongly approve, 35.8% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Pillen: 34.8% (19.9% strongly disapprove, 14.9% somewhat disapprove)

34.8% (19.9% strongly disapprove, 14.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Pillen: 15.5%

15.5% Gov. Pillen’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Pillen is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2023

35. Idaho Gov. Brad Little

Net approval rating: +15.5%

+15.5% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Little: 53.3% (16.9% strongly approve, 36.3% somewhat approve)

53.3% (16.9% strongly approve, 36.3% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Little: 37.7% (18.8% strongly disapprove, 18.9% somewhat disapprove)

37.7% (18.8% strongly disapprove, 18.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Little: 9.0%

9.0% Gov. Little’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Little is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

34. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Net approval rating: +16.5%

+16.5% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Pritzker: 55.4% (27.0% strongly approve, 28.4% somewhat approve)

55.4% (27.0% strongly approve, 28.4% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Pritzker: 38.9% (27.4% strongly disapprove, 11.5% somewhat disapprove)

38.9% (27.4% strongly disapprove, 11.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Pritzker: 5.7%

5.7% Gov. Pritzker’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Pritzker is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

33. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Net approval rating: +16.7%

+16.7% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Grisham: 54.3% (22.9% strongly approve, 31.3% somewhat approve)

54.3% (22.9% strongly approve, 31.3% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Grisham: 37.5% (23.8% strongly disapprove, 13.8% somewhat disapprove)

37.5% (23.8% strongly disapprove, 13.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Grisham: 8.2%

8.2% Gov. Grisham’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Grisham is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

32. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Net approval rating: +16.8%

+16.8% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Walz: 56.1% (29.6% strongly approve, 26.4% somewhat approve)

56.1% (29.6% strongly approve, 26.4% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Walz: 39.3% (29.9% strongly disapprove, 9.3% somewhat disapprove)

39.3% (29.9% strongly disapprove, 9.3% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Walz: 4.7%

4.7% Gov. Walz’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Walz is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

31. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

Net approval rating: +17.6%

+17.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Stitt: 54.2% (19.0% strongly approve, 35.2% somewhat approve)

54.2% (19.0% strongly approve, 35.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Stitt: 36.5% (24.0% strongly disapprove, 12.5% somewhat disapprove)

36.5% (24.0% strongly disapprove, 12.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Stitt: 9.3%

9.3% Gov. Stitt’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Stitt is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

30. New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte

Net approval rating: +18.0%

+18.0% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Ayotte: 49.3% (16.1% strongly approve, 33.2% somewhat approve)

49.3% (16.1% strongly approve, 33.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Ayotte: 31.3% (14.4% strongly disapprove, 16.9% somewhat disapprove)

31.3% (14.4% strongly disapprove, 16.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Ayotte: 19.4%

19.4% Gov. Ayotte’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Ayotte is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2025

29. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Net approval rating: +20.3%

+20.3% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Youngkin: 53.7% (22.5% strongly approve, 31.3% somewhat approve)

53.7% (22.5% strongly approve, 31.3% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Youngkin: 33.5% (18.7% strongly disapprove, 14.8% somewhat disapprove)

33.5% (18.7% strongly disapprove, 14.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Youngkin: 12.8%

12.8% Gov. Youngkin’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Youngkin is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2022

28. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

Net approval rating: +20.6%

+20.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Polis: 55.2% (24.5% strongly approve, 30.7% somewhat approve)

55.2% (24.5% strongly approve, 30.7% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Polis: 34.6% (21.2% strongly disapprove, 13.4% somewhat disapprove)

34.6% (21.2% strongly disapprove, 13.4% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Polis: 10.2%

10.2% Gov. Polis’ party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Polis is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

27. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Net approval rating: +20.6%

+20.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. DeWine: 55.7% (14.8% strongly approve, 41.0% somewhat approve)

55.7% (14.8% strongly approve, 41.0% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. DeWine: 35.2% (14.4% strongly disapprove, 20.8% somewhat disapprove)

35.2% (14.4% strongly disapprove, 20.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. DeWine: 9.1%

9.1% Gov. DeWine’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. DeWine is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

26. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Net approval rating: +20.8%

+20.8% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Whitmer: 57.7% (31.2% strongly approve, 26.5% somewhat approve)

57.7% (31.2% strongly approve, 26.5% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Whitmer: 36.9% (24.9% strongly disapprove, 12.0% somewhat disapprove)

36.9% (24.9% strongly disapprove, 12.0% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Whitmer: 5.4%

5.4% Gov. Whitmer’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Whitmer is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

25. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

+21.0% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Sanders: 56.2% (29.2% strongly approve, 27.0% somewhat approve)

56.2% (29.2% strongly approve, 27.0% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Sanders: 35.2% (23.7% strongly disapprove, 11.5% somewhat disapprove)

35.2% (23.7% strongly disapprove, 11.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Sanders: 8.6%

8.6% Gov. Sanders’ party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Sanders is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2023

24. New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy

Net approval rating: +21.3%

+21.3% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Murphy: 56.4% (19.8% strongly approve, 36.6% somewhat approve)

56.4% (19.8% strongly approve, 36.6% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Murphy: 35.1% (19.5% strongly disapprove, 15.6% somewhat disapprove)

35.1% (19.5% strongly disapprove, 15.6% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Murphy: 8.5%

8.5% Gov. Murphy’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Murphy is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2018

23. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

Net approval rating: +21.6%

+21.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. McMaster: 54.6% (21.2% strongly approve, 33.5% somewhat approve)

54.6% (21.2% strongly approve, 33.5% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. McMaster: 33.0% (19.1% strongly disapprove, 13.9% somewhat disapprove)

33.0% (19.1% strongly disapprove, 13.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. McMaster: 12.3%

12.3% Gov. McMaster’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. McMaster is currently serving: Third term; in office since January 2017

22. Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson

Net approval rating: +22.2%

+22.2% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Ferguson: 49.5% (18.5% strongly approve, 31.0% somewhat approve)

49.5% (18.5% strongly approve, 31.0% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Ferguson: 27.3% (13.7% strongly disapprove, 13.5% somewhat disapprove)

27.3% (13.7% strongly disapprove, 13.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Ferguson: 23.3%

23.3% Gov. Ferguson’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Ferguson is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2025

21. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte

Net approval rating: +22.4%

+22.4% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Gianforte: 56.1% (20.2% strongly approve, 35.9% somewhat approve)

56.1% (20.2% strongly approve, 35.9% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Gianforte: 33.6% (21.8% strongly disapprove, 11.8% somewhat disapprove)

33.6% (21.8% strongly disapprove, 11.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Gianforte: 10.3%

10.3% Gov. Gianforte’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Gianforte is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2021

20. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe

Net approval rating: +22.6%

+22.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Kehoe: 49.3% (17.1% strongly approve, 32.2% somewhat approve)

49.3% (17.1% strongly approve, 32.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Kehoe: 26.7% (13.8% strongly disapprove, 12.9% somewhat disapprove)

26.7% (13.8% strongly disapprove, 12.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Kehoe: 24.0%

24.0% Gov. Kehoe’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Kehoe is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2025

19. Nevada Gov. Joseph Lombardo

Net approval rating: +22.6%

+22.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Lombardo: 52.8% (15.3% strongly approve, 37.5% somewhat approve)

52.8% (15.3% strongly approve, 37.5% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Lombardo: 30.1% (11.9% strongly disapprove, 18.2% somewhat disapprove)

30.1% (11.9% strongly disapprove, 18.2% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Lombardo: 17.1%

17.1% Gov. Lombardo’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Lombardo is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2023

18. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey

Net approval rating: +23.4%

+23.4% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Morrisey: 51.8% (15.4% strongly approve, 36.4% somewhat approve)

51.8% (15.4% strongly approve, 36.4% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Morrisey: 28.4% (15.0% strongly disapprove, 13.5% somewhat disapprove)

28.4% (15.0% strongly disapprove, 13.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Morrisey: 19.7%

19.7% Gov. Morrisey’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Morrisey is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2025

17. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry

Net approval rating: +24.4%

+24.4% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Landry: 55.1% (21.4% strongly approve, 33.7% somewhat approve)

55.1% (21.4% strongly approve, 33.7% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Landry: 30.6% (17.4% strongly disapprove, 13.2% somewhat disapprove)

30.6% (17.4% strongly disapprove, 13.2% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Landry: 14.3%

14.3% Gov. Landry’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Landry is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2024

16. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Net approval rating: +26.6%

+26.6% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Lee: 57.3% (21.8% strongly approve, 35.5% somewhat approve)

57.3% (21.8% strongly approve, 35.5% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Lee: 30.7% (17.3% strongly disapprove, 13.4% somewhat disapprove)

30.7% (17.3% strongly disapprove, 13.4% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Lee: 12.1%

12.1% Gov. Lee’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Lee is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2019

15. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey

Net approval rating: +29.1%

+29.1% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Healey: 58.4% (21.2% strongly approve, 37.2% somewhat approve)

58.4% (21.2% strongly approve, 37.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Healey: 29.3% (15.4% strongly disapprove, 13.8% somewhat disapprove)

29.3% (15.4% strongly disapprove, 13.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Healey: 12.3%

12.3% Gov. Healey’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Healey is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2023

14. Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer

Net approval rating: +29.7%

+29.7% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Meyer: 48.1% (13.8% strongly approve, 34.2% somewhat approve)

48.1% (13.8% strongly approve, 34.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Meyer: 18.4% (7.6% strongly disapprove, 10.8% somewhat disapprove)

18.4% (7.6% strongly disapprove, 10.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Meyer: 33.6%

33.6% Gov. Meyer’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Meyer is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2025

13. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

Net approval rating: +30.1%

+30.1% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Kelly: 58.6% (23.0% strongly approve, 35.6% somewhat approve)

58.6% (23.0% strongly approve, 35.6% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Kelly: 28.5% (12.2% strongly disapprove, 16.3% somewhat disapprove)

28.5% (12.2% strongly disapprove, 16.3% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Kelly: 12.9%

12.9% Gov. Kelly’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Kelly is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2023

12. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

Net approval rating: +30.8%

+30.8% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Ivey: 62.1% (27.4% strongly approve, 34.7% somewhat approve)

62.1% (27.4% strongly approve, 34.7% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Ivey: 31.3% (17.8% strongly disapprove, 13.5% somewhat disapprove)

31.3% (17.8% strongly disapprove, 13.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Ivey: 6.6%

6.6% Gov. Ivey’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Ivey is currently serving: Third term; in office since April 2017

11. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont sworn in for his second term in Hartford (cropped) by Liam Enea / BY-SA 2.0

Net approval rating: +31.5%

+31.5% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Lamont: 61.7% (23.3% strongly approve, 38.5% somewhat approve)

61.7% (23.3% strongly approve, 38.5% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Lamont: 30.2% (15.4% strongly disapprove, 14.8% somewhat disapprove)

30.2% (15.4% strongly disapprove, 14.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Lamont: 8.1%

8.1% Gov. Lamont’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Lamont is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

10. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore

Net approval rating: +31.7%

+31.7% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Moore: 59.0% (23.8% strongly approve, 35.2% somewhat approve)

59.0% (23.8% strongly approve, 35.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Moore: 27.2% (14.2% strongly disapprove, 13.0% somewhat disapprove)

27.2% (14.2% strongly disapprove, 13.0% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Moore: 13.8%

13.8% Gov. Moore’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Moore is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2023

9. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Net approval rating: +32.1%

+32.1% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Shapiro: 59.2% (27.6% strongly approve, 31.6% somewhat approve)

59.2% (27.6% strongly approve, 31.6% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Shapiro: 27.1% (11.6% strongly disapprove, 15.5% somewhat disapprove)

27.1% (11.6% strongly disapprove, 15.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Shapiro: 13.8%

13.8% Gov. Shapiro’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Shapiro is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2023

8. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

Net approval rating: +33.0%

+33.0% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Green: 61.0% (28.0% strongly approve, 33.0% somewhat approve)

61.0% (28.0% strongly approve, 33.0% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Green: 28.0% (14.2% strongly disapprove, 13.8% somewhat disapprove)

28.0% (14.2% strongly disapprove, 13.8% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Green: 11.0%

11.0% Gov. Green’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Green is currently serving: First term; in office since December 2022

7. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon

Net approval rating: +33.9%

+33.9% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Gordon: 62.4% (18.1% strongly approve, 44.3% somewhat approve)

62.4% (18.1% strongly approve, 44.3% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Gordon: 28.4% (13.9% strongly disapprove, 14.5% somewhat disapprove)

28.4% (13.9% strongly disapprove, 14.5% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Gordon: 9.2%

9.2% Gov. Gordon’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Gordon is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

6. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Net approval rating: +34.1%

+34.1% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Kemp: 62.3% (25.6% strongly approve, 36.7% somewhat approve)

62.3% (25.6% strongly approve, 36.7% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Kemp: 28.2% (14.0% strongly disapprove, 14.2% somewhat disapprove)

28.2% (14.0% strongly disapprove, 14.2% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Kemp: 9.5%

9.5% Gov. Kemp’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Kemp is currently serving: Second term; in office since January 2019

5. South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden

Net approval rating: +34.5%

+34.5% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Rhoden: 51.7% (14.7% strongly approve, 37.0% somewhat approve)

51.7% (14.7% strongly approve, 37.0% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Rhoden: 17.2% (6.3% strongly disapprove, 10.9% somewhat disapprove)

17.2% (6.3% strongly disapprove, 10.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Rhoden: 31.1%

31.1% Gov. Rhoden’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Rhoden is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2025

4. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein

Net approval rating: +37.7%

+37.7% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Stein: 56.3% (22.0% strongly approve, 34.3% somewhat approve)

56.3% (22.0% strongly approve, 34.3% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Stein: 18.6% (7.7% strongly disapprove, 10.9% somewhat disapprove)

18.6% (7.7% strongly disapprove, 10.9% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Stein: 25.1%

25.1% Gov. Stein’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Stein is currently serving: First term; in office since January 2025

3. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

Net approval rating: +43.2%

+43.2% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Beshear: 68.3% (35.1% strongly approve, 33.2% somewhat approve)

68.3% (35.1% strongly approve, 33.2% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Beshear: 25.1% (9.7% strongly disapprove, 15.4% somewhat disapprove)

25.1% (9.7% strongly disapprove, 15.4% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Beshear: 6.6%

6.6% Gov. Beshear’s party affiliation: Democratic

Democratic Gov. Beshear is currently serving: Second term; in office since December 2019

2. North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong

Net approval rating: +49.1%

+49.1% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Armstrong: 63.0% (22.5% strongly approve, 40.5% somewhat approve)

63.0% (22.5% strongly approve, 40.5% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Armstrong: 13.9% (5.8% strongly disapprove, 8.1% somewhat disapprove)

13.9% (5.8% strongly disapprove, 8.1% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Armstrong: 23.0%

23.0% Gov. Armstrong’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Armstrong is currently serving: First term; in office since December 2024

1. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott

Net approval rating: +57.9%

+57.9% Registered voters who approve of Gov. Scott: 75.5% (30.8% strongly approve, 44.6% somewhat approve)

75.5% (30.8% strongly approve, 44.6% somewhat approve) Registered voters who disapprove of Gov. Scott: 17.5% (5.2% strongly disapprove, 12.4% somewhat disapprove)

17.5% (5.2% strongly disapprove, 12.4% somewhat disapprove) Registered voters with no opinion of Gov. Scott: 7.0%

7.0% Gov. Scott’s party affiliation: Republican

Republican Gov. Scott is currently serving: Fifth term; in office since January 2017

