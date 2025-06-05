These Are the Countries Targeted by Trump's Travel Ban Bratu Laurentiu / Shutterstock.com

On June 4, 2025, President Trump unexpectedly announced travel bans and restrictions on 19 countries. The proclamation, which goes into effect on June 9, fully bans residents from 12 nations, while 7 additional countries face partial restrictions. The administration’s reasons for the sudden order include inadequate security vetting, high visa overstay rates, and poor identity management in the affected countries. Essentially, these restrictions have been set in the name of public safety.

The ban includes exceptions for specific peoples, including permanent residents, spouses and children of American citizens, and individuals whose entry serves U.S. interests. Further exemptions are made for diplomats, Olympic athletes, and those holding dual citizenship with a non-banned nation.

This slideshow covers the countries targeted under the proclamation, including where they are located and whether previous bans have been placed against these nations. We also cover U.S. relations and historical tensions between America and the countries in question.

These are the countries facing a travel ban:

Afghanistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Region: South-Central Asia

Region: South-Central Asia

History: The U.S. established diplomatic ties with Afghanistan in 1935. Relations intensified post-2001 during the U.S.-led war against the Taliban.

Previous Ban: Afghanistan was included in earlier travel bans during the Trump administration.

Afghanistan was included in earlier travel bans during the Trump administration. Notable exemptions: Afghans who assisted American forces and have special visas

Chad

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Region: Central Africa

Region: Central Africa

U.S. Relations: Generally cooperative, especially in counterterrorism efforts

Generally cooperative, especially in counterterrorism efforts Previous Ban: Included in the 2017 travel ban but later removed.

Eritrea

Tom Korcak / Shutterstock.com

Region: Horn of Africa/East Asia

Region: Horn of Africa/East Asia

U.S. Relations: Established in 1993; relations have been strained over human rights and regional conflicts.

Established in 1993; relations have been strained over human rights and regional conflicts. Previous Ban: Included in the 2020 travel ban

Equatorial Guinea

vestica / iStock via Getty Images

Region: Central Africa

Region: Central Africa

U.S. Relations: Limited engagement, with concerns over governance and human rights.

Limited engagement, with concerns over governance and human rights. Previous Ban: No notable prior travel bans.

Haiti

La_Corivo / iStock via Getty Images

Region: Caribbean

Region: Caribbean

U.S. Relations: Longstanding ties, including U.S. occupation from 1915 to 1934; ongoing concerns over political instability.

Longstanding ties, including U.S. occupation from 1915 to 1934; ongoing concerns over political instability. Previous Ban: No comprehensive bans, but subject to various immigration policies.

Iran

Bratu Laurentiu / Shutterstock.com

Region: Middle East

Region: Middle East

U.S. Relations: Severed diplomatic ties since 1980 following the 1979 Islamic Revolution and hostage crisis.

Previous Ban: Consistently included in prior travel bans.

Libya

batuhanozdel / iStock via Getty Images

Region: North Africa

Region: North Africa

U.S. Relations: Historically tense, with periods of sanctions; relations improved post-2011 but remain complex.

Historically tense, with periods of sanctions; relations improved post-2011 but remain complex. Previous Ban: Included in earlier travel bans.

Myanmar

Panuwat Dangsungnoen / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Region: Southeast Asia

Region: Southeast Asia

U.S. Relations: Strained due to military rule and human rights issues, with periods of sanctions and limited engagement.

Strained due to military rule and human rights issues, with periods of sanctions and limited engagement. Previous Ban: Myanmar faced travel restrictions in prior U.S. policies.

Republic of the Congo

Brent Stirton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Region: Central Africa

Region: Central Africa

U.S. Relations: Diplomatic relations established in 1960; experienced interruptions during periods of political upheaval.

Diplomatic relations established in 1960; experienced interruptions during periods of political upheaval. Previous Ban: No significant prior travel bans.

Somalia

Alejo Bernal / Shutterstock.com

Region: Horn of Africa/East Africa

Region: Horn of Africa/East Africa

U.S. Relations: Limited due to prolonged instability and lack of a central government.

Limited due to prolonged instability and lack of a central government. Previous Ban: Included in previous travel bans.

Sudan

vlad_karavaev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Region: Northeast Africa

Region: Northeast Africa

U.S. Relations: Historically strained; relations have seen gradual improvement in recent years.

Historically strained; relations have seen gradual improvement in recent years. Previous Ban: Included in earlier travel bans.

Yemen

HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Region: Southern Arabian Peninsula, Middle East

Region: Southern Arabian Peninsula, Middle East

U.S. Relations: Complicated by ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises.

Complicated by ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises. Previous Ban: Consistently included in prior travel bans.

These countries are facing partial travel restrictions:

Burundi

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Region: East-Central Africa

Region: East-Central Africa

U.S. Relations: The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Burundi in 1962. Relations have been strained at times due to concerns over human rights and political instability, particularly following the 2015 political crisis.

The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Burundi in 1962. Relations have been strained at times due to concerns over human rights and political instability, particularly following the 2015 political crisis. Previous Ban: Burundi was not included in previous U.S. travel bans.

Cuba

pedrosz / Flickr

Region: Caribbean

Region: Caribbean

U.S. Relations: The U.S. and Cuba have had a complex relationship marked by periods of tension and limited engagement. Diplomatic relations were severed in 1961 and restored in 2015, but many restrictions remain due to differing political systems and human rights concerns.

The U.S. and Cuba have had a complex relationship marked by periods of tension and limited engagement. Diplomatic relations were severed in 1961 and restored in 2015, but many restrictions remain due to differing political systems and human rights concerns. Previous Ban: Cuba was added to the U.S. list of State Sponsors of Terrorism in 1982, removed in 2015, and re-designated in 2021. While not part of the 2017 travel ban, Cuba has faced various travel and trade restrictions over the years.

Laos

davidionut / Getty Images

Region: Southeast Asia

Region: Southeast Asia

U.S. Relations: The U.S. and Laos established diplomatic relations in 1950. Relations have improved over time, focusing on issues like unexploded ordnance removal and economic development.

The U.S. and Laos established diplomatic relations in 1950. Relations have improved over time, focusing on issues like unexploded ordnance removal and economic development. Previous Ban: Laos was not included in previous U.S. travel bans.

Sierra Leone

suprunvitaly / iStock via Getty Images

Region: West Africa

Region: West Africa

U.S. Relations: The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Sierra Leone in 1961. The relationship has focused on development, health, and governance, especially following the country's civil war and Ebola outbreak.

The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Sierra Leone in 1961. The relationship has focused on development, health, and governance, especially following the country’s civil war and Ebola outbreak. Previous Ban: Sierra Leone was not included in previous U.S. travel bans.

Togo

Africanway / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Region: West Africa

Region: West Africa

U.S. Relations: The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Togo in 1960. Relations have been generally positive, focusing on economic development and regional security.

The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Togo in 1960. Relations have been generally positive, focusing on economic development and regional security. Previous Ban: Togo was not included in previous U.S. travel bans.

Turkmenistan

velirina/Shutterstock.com

Region: Central Asia

Region: Central Asia

U.S. Relations: The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Turkmenistan in 1992. Relations have been limited, with concerns over human rights and limited political freedoms.

The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Turkmenistan in 1992. Relations have been limited, with concerns over human rights and limited political freedoms. Previous Ban: Turkmenistan was not included in previous U.S. travel bans.

Venezuela

DouglasOlivares / iStock via Getty Images

Region: South America

Region: South America

U.S. Relations: The U.S. and Venezuela have had strained relations, particularly under the leadership of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, due to concerns over democratic backsliding and human rights violations.

The U.S. and Venezuela have had strained relations, particularly under the leadership of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, due to concerns over democratic backsliding and human rights violations. Previous Ban: In 2017, Venezuela was included in a U.S. travel ban that targeted certain government officials and their families.

