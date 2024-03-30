This Is the World's Most Dangerous Country Natasa Adzic / Shutterstock.com

The world has always been a dangerous place, but we have never been more cognizant of it than we are today. The 24/7 news cycle ensures we are always aware of the dangers posed in different places all over the globe. These dangers are not one-dimensional and they are certainly not equally distributed in our world. Here is a look at the different threats facing tens of millions of people. These dangers are broken down into three distinct categories.

24/7 Wall St. used information from the International SOS travel risk map for this story. Population, geographical, and cultural information were sourced from The World Factbook published by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

Security Threats

When we consider the dangers of our world, our first thoughts typically turn to military conflicts, terrorism, and other security threats. Every day, we see new reports of violence in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the fight between Israel and Hamas, the gang violence in Haiti, the civil war in Myanmar, and on and on.

Medical/Health Threats

Security issues are not the only threats facing much of the world’s population, though. Rampant disease, the lack of proper sanitation, the absence of medical care, and little to no humanitarian aid claim many more lives than human violence in some parts of the world.

Threats From Climate Change

The threat of climate change also looms larger in some parts of the world than in others. Extreme weather events, famine, and other disasters are rising in these nations.

International SOS, a health and security service firm, published a study detailing these three dangers worldwide. We have broken down the most dangerous countries in each category listed by International SOS. The countries in the individual categories are not ranked, but rather are arranged alphabetically. However, there is one nation that is considered by numerous authoritative private and government agencies as the single most dangerous nation on the planet. (On a similar note, here is a list of the ten most corrupt countries on Earth. Not surprisingly, there is some overlap between the most corrupt and the most dangerous nations in the world.)

Countries With the Highest Security Threats

SOS International tagged these nine nations with the highest possible security threat level. Those nations are:

Afghanistan

Central African Republic

Iraq

Libya

Somalia

South Sudan

Syria

Ukraine

Yemen

While not quite at the highest risk level, countries that saw significant increases in security risks since the last report include Lebanon, the Palestinian Territories, and Russia.

Countries With the Highest Medical Threats

Nations with the highest health and medical threats include:

Afghanistan

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Central African Republic

Eritrea

Haiti

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Iraq

Liberia

Libya

Niger

North Korea

Palestinian Territories

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Yemen

Countries Under the Highest Threats from Climate Change

The nations that face the most severe potential impacts of climate change include:

Afghanistan

Central African Republic

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ethiopia

Iraq

Mali

Mozambique

Niger

Nigeria

Somalia

South Sudan

Syria

Yemen

Countries With The Highest Combined Threats

When an extreme lack of security, lack of access to medical care, and the highest risk from climate change all come together in one place, that location is quite literally one of the most dangerous places in the world. SOS International labeled seven nations with the highest threat level in all three categories. The security, health, and climate dangers in these seven nations cannot be overstated. Here is a list of those seven countries.

1. Afghanistan

Population: 39,232,003

39,232,003 Total Area: 251,827 square miles

251,827 square miles Religions: Muslim 99.7%, Other <0.3%

Muslim 99.7%, Other <0.3% Government Type: Theocratic

Theocratic Capital: Kabul

2. Central African Republic

Population: 5,552,228

5,552,228 Total Area: 240,535 square miles

240,535 square miles Religions: Christian 89%, Muslim 9%, Folk Religionist 1%, Unaffiliated 1%

Christian 89%, Muslim 9%, Folk Religionist 1%, Unaffiliated 1% Government Type: Presidential Republic

Presidential Republic Capital: Bangui

3. Iraq

Population: 41,266,109

41,266,109 Total Area: 169,235 square miles

169,235 square miles Religions: Muslim 95-98%, Christian 1%, Other 1-4%

Muslim 95-98%, Christian 1%, Other 1-4% Government Type: Federal Parliamentary Republic

Federal Parliamentary Republic Capital: Baghdad

4. Somalia

Population: 12,693,796

12,693,796 Total Area: 246,201 square miles

246,201 square miles Religions: Muslim (percentages and other faith numbers are unavailable)

Muslim (percentages and other faith numbers are unavailable) Government Type: Federal Parliamentary Republic

Federal Parliamentary Republic Capital: Mogadishu

5. South Sudan

Population: 12,118,379

12,118,379 Total Area: 248,777 square miles

248,777 square miles Religions: Christian 60.5%, Folk Religion 32.9%, Muslim 6.2%, Other <1%, Unaffiliated <1%

Christian 60.5%, Folk Religion 32.9%, Muslim 6.2%, Other <1%, Unaffiliated <1% Government Type: Presidential Republic

Presidential Republic Capital: Juba

6. Syria

Population: 22,933,531

22,933,531 Total Area: 72,370 square miles

72,370 square miles Religions: Muslim 87%, Christian 10%, Druze 3%

Muslim 87%, Christian 10%, Druze 3% Government Type: Presidential Republic; Highly Authoritative Regime

Presidential Republic; Highly Authoritative Regime Capital: Damascus

7. Yemen

Population: 31,565,602

31,565,602 Total Area: 203,850 square miles

203,850 square miles Religions: Muslim 99.1%, Other 0.9%

Muslim 99.1%, Other 0.9% Government Type: In Transition

In Transition Capital: Sanaa

The World’s Most Dangerous Country

Out of these seven nations, one tops the list as the most dangerous nation on Earth: Afghanistan.

The desert climate can be quite dangerous. Jalalabad regularly sees summer temperatures above 110°F. Climate change threatens to send these scorching temperatures even higher.

Afghanistan is a consistent leader in deaths from armed conflict and terrorism. When the U.S. and NATO forces withdrew in 2021, the situation in Afghanistan became even more dire. With the Taliban in control, threats to women have skyrocketed. Religious persecution has intensified.

It is estimated that more than 90% of Afghans are impoverished. Access to medical care is practically non-existent in much of the war-torn country. Afghanistan is experiencing a humanitarian crisis on every imaginable level.

U.S. State Department Warnings Regarding Afghanistan

The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory regarding Afghanistan, which is the highest threat level the department can assign. The State Department lists terrorism, risk of wrongful detention, kidnapping, and crime as the biggest threats to a U.S. citizen who may venture to Afghanistan.

The State Department warns the U.S. Embassy in Kabul has suspended operations, meaning the U.S. government cannot provide any emergency emergency consular services to American citizens in Afghanistan.

Because multiple terrorist groups are operating in Afghanistan, the risk of wrongful detention is high. These groups have kidnapped and detained U.S. citizens and international aid workers.

Should a U.S. citizen choose to ignore this travel advisory and venture to Afghanistan anyway, the State Department provides some pretty ominous advice, including:

Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney.

Discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc.

Leave DNA samples with your medical provider in case it is necessary for your family to access them.

In case someone may still misunderstand the message, the State Department sums it up in one sentence: “U.S. citizens should not travel to Afghanistan for any reason.”

