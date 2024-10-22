This American Girl is 7th in Line for the British Throne Anos anos / Shutterstock.com

Believe it or not, one day an American could be Queen of England. It’s a long shot but depending on the circumstances of life a 3-year-old from California could one day wear the crown.

The line of succession to the British crown moves to the monarch’s oldest child, then to their children in order of age.

The line skips to the younger sibling of the monarch and their children if the first line dies out.

A Celebrated Family

The British royal family traces its origins to the Norman Conquest in 1066 when William the Conqueror became King of England. The Norman dynasty was followed by other dynasties like the Plantagenets, Tudors, and Stuarts. Today’s royal family has the surname “Windsor.”

Loss of Power

Since the 17th century, the monarchy began to lose power to Parliament until today it is a symbolic institution. The monarch serves as the ceremonial head of state, with functions like opening Parliament each year with a speech (prepared and approved by the government), receiving foreign heads of state, and having their portrait on money and stamps. The government supports the royal family and their estates with hundreds of millions of dollars a year and in turn expects them to represent the country well, increasing tourism, investment, and diplomatic goodwill around the world.

Powerful Queens

Most of Britain’s monarchs have been male, but the rare Queens of England have stood out in history. Queen Elizabeth I won a struggle with her cousin Mary Queen of Scots to become a powerful ruler. Victoria ruled as Queen at the height of the British empire and was widely respected. Queen Elizabeth II ruled 70 years, the longest of any British monarch, male or female, and surpassing Victoria’s 63-year reign.

The Monarchy Today

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022 and her oldest son became King Charles III. Charles is a controversial figure, as he was married to the beautiful and internationally beloved Princess Diana, had an affair and divorced her. Subsequently, she died in a tragic car accident in Paris. Their children are Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Line of Succession Through William

The line of succession lists the members of the royal family who are in line to become the monarch if the current ruler passes away. King Charles III is 75 years old and is being treated for cancer, so his rule is not expected to be as long as some previous monarchs. When he passes away, Prince William will become King, and William’s children in order of age after him.

Prince William, Charles’ oldest son Prince George, William’s oldest child Princess Charlotte, William’s middle child Prince Louis, William’s youngest child

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry, married an American actress named Meghan Markle. One of Harry’s titles is “Duke of Sussex,” so her official title is “Duchess.” The marriage was controversial because not only is Meghan American, but African-American. The couple were closely critiqued by the press and members of the royal family and household staff as Meghan struggled to adjust to the high pressure and strict protocols of British royal life.

The couple decided to step back as working royals and move to Santa Barbara, California to raise their children in a freer and less judgmental environment. Controversy has continued to follow them, however, as while seeking privacy, at the same time they have conducted highly publicized interviews about their experience and Harry has written an autobiography that embarrassed his family.

Harry and Meghan’s Children

Harry and Meghan have two children. The first, Prince Archie Harrison, was born in London. Their youngest, a daughter, is named Princess Lilibet Diana and was born in California. This makes her eligible for dual UK-US citizenship since her father is a British citizen but she was born in the United States.

The Line of Succession Through Prince Harry

If not only King Charles but Prince William and his children were to pass away tragically, then Harry would become king. After him, the line of succession would move to his two children in order of age. This means Princess Lilibet is 7th in the line of succession; the 7th person in line to inherit the throne. This does not count King Charles himself, who already has the throne.

All About Princess Lili

Lilibet was born June 4, 2021 and is 3 1/2 years old at present. “Lilibet” was the family nickname for Queen Elizabeth in her childhood. Harry had a close relationship with his grandmother, the Queen. “Diana,” Lilibet’s middle name, is a homage to Princess Diana, Harry’s mother. Lili’s godfather is the actor and director Tyler Perry, who helped the family get settled in California and has become a close friend.

“Lili,” as her parents call her, has red hair like her father. The family has three dogs: rescue beagles named Guy and Mamma Mia and a black Lab named Pula. Harry and Meghan say they don’t plan to have more than two children. See pictures and find out more about Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili in this video.

