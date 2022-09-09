22 Stars Who Have Played The Queen On Screen

Queen Elizabeth II sat on the British throne for 70 years, the longest reign of any monarch in British history. Over that time, she has been portrayed at various stages of her life in many motion picture and television dramas and was also parodied in comedies.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of actors who have played Queen Elizabeth II or Princess Elizabeth in movies and television, using sources such as Internet Movie Database. Our list excludes sketch comedy shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and other roles in variety shows.

Elizabeth passed away this week at age 96, and many of the films and television series about her life encompass the 70-year sweep of British history, beginning with her ascent to the throne in 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. Acclaimed series such as “The Crown” followed the evolution of the queen’s handling of crises such as the Welsh mining tragedy, managing a declining empire, the challenge of keeping the monarchy relevant in the modern age, and dealing with family turmoil. (These are the most important events in the life of queen elizabeth in every year of her reign.)

Some of the United Kingdom’s greatest actors have played Elizabeth, including Oscar winners Emma Thompson, Helen Mirren, and Olivia Colman. The list also includes Emmy-awarded Claire Foy and BAFTA winners Imelda Staunton, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Julie Walters. (At least one movie mentioned on the list also ranks among the worst movies based on true events.)

Several films and series have portrayed Elizabeth before she ascended the throne. Actors who have played the young princess include Neve Campbell in “Churchill: The Hollywood Years,” Sarah Gadon in “A Royal Night Out,” Freya Wilson in “The King’s Speech,” and Verity Russell in “The Crown.”

