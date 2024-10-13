These Countries Have the World's Most Productive Farms Kamada Kaori / iStock via Getty Images

Farming is one of the most important professions in the world.

Agricultural exports contribute to many different economies.

Wheat, corn, and rice are the biggest agricultural products.

One of the most critical jobs over the millennia has been that of a farmer. Considering that food grown on farms like wheat and rice feeds billions of people yearly, the importance of agriculture worldwide cannot be understated. For this reason, according to Yahoo Finance, we can look at the countries with the most productive farms in the world, which contribute up to 4% of global GDP.

12. Vietnam

Vietnam is famously proud of its farming production, and rice accounts for much of its agricultural contribution to its economy. Exports accounted for $24 billion in 2023, supported by over 40% of Vietnamese land used for agriculture.

11. France

France is the EU’s leading wheat producer and exporter and one of the most important countries for wheat and corn production. In 2023, it produced 33 million tons of wheat, which it partially exported to partners in Germany, Spain, the UK, the US, and Belgium.

10. Pakistan

Rice, corn, and wheat are Pakistani staple crops. Pakistan is one of the most agriculturally productive regions in the world, producing 9 million tons of rice in 2023, 5 million of which were exported internationally.

9. Bangladesh

Bangladesh grew over 62.1 million tons of crops in 2023, contributing huge numbers of its “Aman” and “Boro” paddy crops annually. Over 16% of the country’s GDP ($40 billion in exports) and 40% of its workforce are agriculture-related.

8. Ukraine

With its well-known black soil, Ukraine is one of the largest grain exporters in the world. Wheat and corn are major exports for the country, which hit 47.8 million tons in 2023. Ukraine exported over $22 billion in agricultural products in 2023 alone.

7. Indonesia

Famous for its rice and maize agricultural industry, Java is a hugely popular region for farming in Indonesia. In 2023, Java produced 21.5 million tons of palm oil, as Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of palm oil, providing almost 50% of the world’s entire supply.

6. Argentina

The area around Pampa, Argentina, is famous for its crops, such as soybeans, wheat, and corn. In 2024, the area is expected to produce around 14.5 million tons of wheat. Over 70% of the country’s soybean crop is exported, providing a big economic lift.

5. Russia

Russia has long been a staple in the agricultural area, with rice, corn, and wheat crops. With 90 million tons of corn expected in 2024, Russia is the largest wheat exporter in the world, with 30% of its entire production sent to other countries.

4. Brazil

The Brazilian highlands are home to some of the largest agricultural areas in the world. Brazil is expected to produce 133 million tons of corn alone in 2024. Brazil exports over 40% of its agricultural products, which consist mainly of wheat and rice.

3. India

Home to the world’s second-largest population, India’s farming is critical, especially for staples like corn, rice, and wheat. In 2023, India produced over 125 million metric tons of rice alone, with exports of all agricultural products totaling around 12% of all farm output.

2. United States

One of the largest agricultural producers in the world, the US is best known for its corn, soybeans, wheat, and cotton production. In 2023, the country produced around 437 million tons of crops, of which as much as 30% was exported internationally.

1. China

When you look at China’s agricultural output in 2023, rice alone accounted for 145.9 million metric tons. It’s believed that much of China’s rice, pork, and vegetable production all help feed its massive population, so exports remain relatively low.

