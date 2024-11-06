Avoid These Gestures Overseas - They Don't Mean What You Think They Do Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

Hand gestures are generally very accepted in the United States.

Unfortunately, hand gestures don’t mean the same thing around the world.

In many cases, hand gestures can be interpreted as rude and aggressive.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

One of the best things about having the opportunity to travel and see the world is understanding all of the cultural aspects of somewhere you have never been. While it’s okay to get swallowed into our little American bubble, the rest of the world has its own way of life with food, clothes, music, dance, and even less notable things like hand gestures.

It’s important to remember that such hand gestures that might be acceptable or at least understood here in the United States could mean something entirely different around the world. There’s a better-than-good chance that something acceptable here at home could be potentially rude or embarrassing elsewhere in the world.

12. Head Nod

Daniel Megias / Shutterstock.com

In the United States, shaking your head yes or no is an everyday action that’s rarely given a second thought. However, it’s reversed in Greece, so doing so could cause major confusion.

11. Pointing

mapo_japan / Shutterstock.com

Using your index finger to point in the US is often regarded as just drawing attention to something. However, in Arab and Asian worlds, pointing at someone could be interpreted as overly aggressive.

10. Index Finger

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com

What is often considered a “come here” hand gesture in the United States means something quite different in Latin America. It’s interpreted as beckoning someone over like they are an animal.

9. Crossed Arms

FOTO Eak / Shutterstock.com

For many Americans, crossing their arms is simply an opportunity to do something with their arms. However, this gesture is rude in Finland and a sign of arrogance.

8. Thumb Flick

Denys Kurbatov / Shutterstock.com

Flicking your thumb from the back of your upper front teeth might be fairly meaningless in the US, but in India or Pakistan, it’s akin to saying the “f” word.

7. Chin Flick

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

In ASL (American Sign Language), flicking your chin with your hand means you are saying “thank you.” However, in other countries like Italy and France, it could rudely mean “get lost” or “go away.”

6. Devil’s Horn

Verra Widhi / Shutterstock.com

This gesture might be greatly appreciated at University of Texas football games, but in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Brazil, and Colombia, it means your spouse could be having an affair.

5. Crossing Fingers

Marisca cahya / Shutterstock.com

While this is often related to thinking about good luck in the United States, the people of Vietnam view crossed fingers as an offensive sign of the female body and could get very upset.

4. Peace Sign

Sergio Photone / Shutterstock.com

A hand gesture of peace is common in the US, but if you make this sign with your palm facing you outside the US, it could be considered a gang sign in places like the United Kingdom.

3. Okay Sign

JAC77 / Shutterstock.com

Giving someone the “OK” sign is generally pretty benign in the States, but it could be misconstrued as giving someone the middle finger in Brazil, a lesson President Richard Nixon once learned.

2. Thumbs Up

leolintang / Shutterstock.com

While the thumbs-up gesture may be best associated with Siskel and Ebert movie reviews, it’s also the equivalent of giving someone the middle finger in countries like Greece, Iran, Australia, and Nigeria.

1. Hands In Pockets

Toru Kimura / Shutterstock.com

What might seem completely harmless, like having your hands in your pockets, could be considered rude in countries like Japan, Germany, or the United Kingdom.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.