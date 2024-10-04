If This Sounds Like Your Friend, They Might Be an Undercover Millionaire Avirut S / Shutterstock.com

The millionaire next door might be the last person you expect.

If you know a millionaire, they might be more generous than usual.

It’s not uncommon for a millionaire next door to pick up the tab.

When we think of millionaires, the first thought is likely something around big houses, fancy cars, and a life of extravagance. However, as we have learned over time, the reality of how a millionaire lives can be more subtle. In many cases, you may not know you live next to a millionaire at all. Thankfully, Reddit is here to help us look for the signs that you secretly live next door to a millionaire.

7. Well Connected

Generally speaking, you might be able to question someone’s worth if they have more connections than normal. You’ll likely discover their connections by hearing them name-dropping, or if you’re with them, they will run into someone they otherwise wouldn’t traditionally be associating with. Having a good network and connections is often associated with wealth and opportunity.

6. Home Decorations

Many millionaires give up the opulence of large homes on the outside but take great care in what goes into a home. This can be a telltale but secretive sign someone is living the good life. They might have a valuable art collection or buy all of their furniture from the most expensive vendor in town. While not definitive giveaways, people who don’t worry about spending on nicer things can be a sign.

5. Less Concern Over Emergencies

Money-related emergencies can be a real financial and mental headache for many non-millionaires. However, for the millionaire next door, something like a roof leak or a broken garage door might not be an issue at all. The more money someone has, the less likely they are to show concern over something that would cause a traditional middle-class family a lot of stress.

4. Very Philanthropic

The millionaire next door is more than generous with different charitable organizations. They might have a particular cause and be willing to use financial resources to help fund some of this group’s activities. Alternatively, they might be willing to donate time, which could be another sign that they are not concerned with using their free time or time that might otherwise be spent working and earning.

3. Generous With Others

The millionaire next door might not hesitate to add an extra zero to a gift for your child. While they could be overly generous, the millionaire next door tends to go the extra mile with gifts, especially for big moments like Bar/Bat Mitzvahs, sweet 16s, etc. In other moments, they might be willing to pick up the bill at dinner without a second thought.

2. Casually Expensive Hobbies

If you have a secret millionaire neighbor, you might find they casually partake in expensive hobbies. Should they golf regularly or go skiing every holiday, there is a good chance this person has more money than they are letting on. Going golfing regularly can get very expensive and fast, so it’s not something those financially struggling will do regularly.

1. Staying Quiet Talking About Money

When talking about money, your secret millionaire neighbor might be keeping to themselves. Anytime the friend group goes out to dinner and talks about money, a secretly rich neighbor might be silent. Alternatively, they might deflect any topic around money, especially if the conversation concerns the cost of living.