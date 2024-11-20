America’s Middle Class Is Fleeing to These States in Droves

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Millions of people relocated to a new home in the U.S. 2022, and the American middle-class accounted for a significant portion of those moves.
- While members of the middle-class relocated to virtually every corner of the country in 2022, this demographic group appears to have some clear preferences on where to live.
The American middle-class has long been an indispensable pillar of the U.S. economy. A key driver of growth, the middle-class provides a steady market for goods and services. Their labor is also an engine of entrepreneurship and innovation, and their tax dollars are a crucial source of government revenue.
From a financial perspective, the middle-class typically needs to rely on loans for big-ticket items such as a house, a car, or a college education — but they also generally have the resources for luxuries like vacations, eating at restaurants, or, should the need arise, packing up and moving, whether for a job, a larger house, or any number of other reasons. Because there is no hard and fast definition of this all-important social cohort, quantifiable indicators, like income, are often used as a proxy for determining middle-class status — and most Americans earning between $50,000 and $75,000 per year are solidly middle class.
With the relative financial flexibility this income range affords, the middle-class is more geographically mobile than many other demographic groups. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, more than 37.4 million Americans fall within this income range — and nearly 4.5 million of them moved to a new home in 2022.
Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 39 U.S. counties and county equivalents middle-class Americans are flocking to. Counties are ranked on the number of residents aged 15 and up with an annual income between $50,000 and $75,000 who moved in from a different county, a different state, or from abroad in 2022. To focus on places middle-income Americans are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.
The counties on this list span 15 states, and collectively, these places added over 480,000 new residents earning between $50,000 and $75,000 in 2022. Every county on this list reported an influx of at least 8,000 people in this income range in 2022, including one that drew in more than 24,000. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking states in America.)
Of the 39 counties bringing in the most middle-income Americans, eight are in California, seven are in Texas, and five are in Florida. While these counties are spread across the country, one feature they all share is their location within, or in commuting distance to, a major city. Not only are large cities typically well-equipped to accommodate influxes of new residents, they also tend to offer more economic opportunity and a higher concentration of jobs. The Dallas metropolitan area alone is home to four counties on this list, and the greater New York City metro area is home to another three. (Here is a look at the cities no one wants to live in anymore.)
Why It Matters
39. Pinellas County, Florida
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,003 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 42.9% from different county in state; 53.0% from a different state; 4.1% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.3% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $66,406
- Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area
38. Palm Beach County, Florida
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,176 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 36.5% from different county in state; 54.7% from a different state; 8.8% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.9% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $76,066
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area
37. Pierce County, Washington
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,539 (1.2% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 59.3% from different county in state; 32.2% from a different state; 8.6% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 8.3% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $91,486
- Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area
36. Queens County, New York
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,814 (0.4% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 65.0% from different county in state; 23.0% from a different state; 12.0% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.4% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $82,431
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
35. San Bernardino County, California
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,942 (0.5% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 71.3% from different county in state; 22.5% from a different state; 6.2% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 3.8% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $77,423
- Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area
34. Sacramento County, California
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,952 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 80.1% from different county in state; 16.1% from a different state; 3.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 3.8% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $84,010
- Location: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA metro area
33. Cobb County, Georgia
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,145 (1.5% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 74.4% from different county in state; 20.9% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.9% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $94,244
- Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area
32. Wake County, North Carolina
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,215 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 43.3% from different county in state; 52.0% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.3% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $96,734
- Location: Raleigh, NC metro area
31. Santa Clara County, California
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,270 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 48.4% from different county in state; 34.2% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 12.0% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $153,792
- Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA metro area
30. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,375 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 34.1% from different county in state; 63.5% from a different state; 2.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.6% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $79,265
- Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area
29. Alameda County, California
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,385 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 60.5% from different county in state; 27.6% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $122,488
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area
28. Orange County, Florida
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,580 (0.8% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 42.8% from different county in state; 45.9% from a different state; 11.4% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.6% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $72,629
- Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area
27. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,654 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 31.2% from different county in state; 57.9% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 3.2% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $57,537
- Location: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD metro area
26. Arapahoe County, Colorado
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,080 (1.9% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 66.1% from different county in state; 31.8% from a different state; 2.0% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 8.2% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $92,292
- Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area
25. Fairfax County, Virginia
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,182 (1.1% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 48.2% from different county in state; 46.3% from a different state; 5.5% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.5% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $145,165
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area
24. Collin County, Texas
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,182 (1.2% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 61.3% from different county in state; 31.7% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $113,255
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
23. Hennepin County, Minnesota
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,411 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 58.3% from different county in state; 37.9% from a different state; 3.8% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 6.2% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $92,595
- Location: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area
22. Suffolk County, Massachusetts
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,701 (1.6% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 42.6% from different county in state; 42.5% from a different state; 14.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 12.3% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $87,669
- Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area
21. Kings County, New York
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,965 (0.5% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 56.9% from different county in state; 34.4% from a different state; 8.7% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.9% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $74,692
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
20. Bexar County, Texas
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,991 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 43.6% from different county in state; 48.3% from a different state; 8.1% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.0% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $67,275
- Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area
19. Broward County, Florida
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,239 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 52.6% from different county in state; 37.3% from a different state; 10.1% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.2% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $70,331
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area
18. Fulton County, Georgia
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,243 (1.3% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 54.5% from different county in state; 39.9% from a different state; 5.6% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 5.9% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $86,267
- Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area
17. Hillsborough County, Florida
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,289 (0.9% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 45.3% from different county in state; 49.5% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.2% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $70,612
- Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area
16. Denton County, Texas
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,303 (1.5% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 69.8% from different county in state; 26.6% from a different state; 3.6% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 8.5% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $104,180
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
15. Clark County, Nevada
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,593 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 4.3% from different county in state; 88.7% from a different state; 7.1% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.6% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $69,911
- Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV metro area
14. Riverside County, California
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,835 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 75.7% from different county in state; 19.2% from a different state; 5.1% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 7.0% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $84,505
- Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area
13. Tarrant County, Texas
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 12,858 (0.8% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 66.5% from different county in state; 28.4% from a different state; 5.0% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 3.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $78,872
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
12. Orange County, California
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,064 (0.5% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 66.9% from different county in state; 23.7% from a different state; 9.4% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 20.3% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $109,361
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area
11. Travis County, Texas
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,422 (1.3% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 53.3% from different county in state; 43.0% from a different state; 3.7% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 2.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $92,731
- Location: Austin-Round Rock, TX metro area
10. Denver County, Colorado
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,716 (2.3% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 47.0% from different county in state; 48.3% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.4% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $85,853
- Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area
9. Middlesex County, Massachusetts
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,811 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 47.5% from different county in state; 41.5% from a different state; 11.0% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 12.5% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $121,304
- Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area
8. New York County, New York
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,940 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 30.8% from different county in state; 52.1% from a different state; 17.1% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 32.6% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $99,880
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
7. King County, Washington
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 16,473 (0.9% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 31.2% from different county in state; 57.1% from a different state; 11.7% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.8% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $116,340
- Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area
6. Dallas County, Texas
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 16,841 (0.8% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 55.7% from different county in state; 36.4% from a different state; 7.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 2.5% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $70,732
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
5. San Diego County, California
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 17,797 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 35.5% from different county in state; 54.1% from a different state; 10.4% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $96,974
- Location: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area
4. Cook County, Illinois
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 20,718 (0.5% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 29.6% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 12.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 5.6% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $78,304
- Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area
3. Harris County, Texas
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 22,386 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 50.3% from different county in state; 41.9% from a different state; 7.8% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.2% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $70,789
- Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area
2. Maricopa County, Arizona
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 24,101 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 16.3% from different county in state; 77.1% from a different state; 6.6% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.4% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $80,675
- Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ metro area
1. Los Angeles County, California
- New middle-income residents in 2022: 24,326 (0.3% of current,15 and older population)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 44.2% from different county in state; 44.2% from a different state; 11.7% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 12.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $83,411
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area
