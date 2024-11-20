America’s Middle Class Is Fleeing to These States in Droves AlenaMozhjer / iStock via Getty Images

Millions of people relocated to a new home in the U.S. 2022, and the American middle-class accounted for a significant portion of those moves.

While members of the middle-class relocated to virtually every corner of the country in 2022, this demographic group appears to have some clear preferences on where to live.

The American middle-class has long been an indispensable pillar of the U.S. economy. A key driver of growth, the middle-class provides a steady market for goods and services. Their labor is also an engine of entrepreneurship and innovation, and their tax dollars are a crucial source of government revenue.

From a financial perspective, the middle-class typically needs to rely on loans for big-ticket items such as a house, a car, or a college education — but they also generally have the resources for luxuries like vacations, eating at restaurants, or, should the need arise, packing up and moving, whether for a job, a larger house, or any number of other reasons. Because there is no hard and fast definition of this all-important social cohort, quantifiable indicators, like income, are often used as a proxy for determining middle-class status — and most Americans earning between $50,000 and $75,000 per year are solidly middle class.

With the relative financial flexibility this income range affords, the middle-class is more geographically mobile than many other demographic groups. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, more than 37.4 million Americans fall within this income range — and nearly 4.5 million of them moved to a new home in 2022.

Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 39 U.S. counties and county equivalents middle-class Americans are flocking to. Counties are ranked on the number of residents aged 15 and up with an annual income between $50,000 and $75,000 who moved in from a different county, a different state, or from abroad in 2022. To focus on places middle-income Americans are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.

The counties on this list span 15 states, and collectively, these places added over 480,000 new residents earning between $50,000 and $75,000 in 2022. Every county on this list reported an influx of at least 8,000 people in this income range in 2022, including one that drew in more than 24,000. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking states in America.)

Of the 39 counties bringing in the most middle-income Americans, eight are in California, seven are in Texas, and five are in Florida. While these counties are spread across the country, one feature they all share is their location within, or in commuting distance to, a major city. Not only are large cities typically well-equipped to accommodate influxes of new residents, they also tend to offer more economic opportunity and a higher concentration of jobs. The Dallas metropolitan area alone is home to four counties on this list, and the greater New York City metro area is home to another three. (Here is a look at the cities no one wants to live in anymore.)

39. Pinellas County, Florida

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,003 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)

8,003 (1.0% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 42.9% from different county in state; 53.0% from a different state; 4.1% from abroad

42.9% from different county in state; 53.0% from a different state; 4.1% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 1.3% more expensive than average

1.3% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $66,406

$66,406 Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area

38. Palm Beach County, Florida

Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,176 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)

8,176 (0.6% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 36.5% from different county in state; 54.7% from a different state; 8.8% from abroad

36.5% from different county in state; 54.7% from a different state; 8.8% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 10.9% more expensive than average

10.9% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $76,066

$76,066 Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

37. Pierce County, Washington

New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,539 (1.2% of current,15 and older population)

8,539 (1.2% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 59.3% from different county in state; 32.2% from a different state; 8.6% from abroad

59.3% from different county in state; 32.2% from a different state; 8.6% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 8.3% more expensive than average

8.3% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $91,486

$91,486 Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area

36. Queens County, New York

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,814 (0.4% of current,15 and older population)

8,814 (0.4% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 65.0% from different county in state; 23.0% from a different state; 12.0% from abroad

65.0% from different county in state; 23.0% from a different state; 12.0% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 15.4% more expensive than average

15.4% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $82,431

$82,431 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

35. San Bernardino County, California

MudaCom / Shutterstock.com

New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,942 (0.5% of current,15 and older population)

8,942 (0.5% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 71.3% from different county in state; 22.5% from a different state; 6.2% from abroad

71.3% from different county in state; 22.5% from a different state; 6.2% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 3.8% more expensive than average

3.8% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $77,423

$77,423 Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area

34. Sacramento County, California

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 8,952 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)

8,952 (0.7% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 80.1% from different county in state; 16.1% from a different state; 3.9% from abroad

80.1% from different county in state; 16.1% from a different state; 3.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 3.8% more expensive than average

3.8% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $84,010

$84,010 Location: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA metro area

33. Cobb County, Georgia

JD and Kyle Shoot Stock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,145 (1.5% of current,15 and older population)

9,145 (1.5% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 74.4% from different county in state; 20.9% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad

74.4% from different county in state; 20.9% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 1.9% more expensive than average

1.9% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $94,244

$94,244 Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area

32. Wake County, North Carolina

John Couture / Shutterstock.com

New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,215 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)

9,215 (1.0% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 43.3% from different county in state; 52.0% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad

43.3% from different county in state; 52.0% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 0.3% less expensive than average

0.3% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $96,734

$96,734 Location: Raleigh, NC metro area

31. Santa Clara County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,270 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)

9,270 (0.6% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 48.4% from different county in state; 34.2% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad

48.4% from different county in state; 34.2% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 12.0% more expensive than average

12.0% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $153,792

$153,792 Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA metro area

30. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,375 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)

9,375 (1.0% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 34.1% from different county in state; 63.5% from a different state; 2.3% from abroad

34.1% from different county in state; 63.5% from a different state; 2.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 1.6% more expensive than average

1.6% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $79,265

$79,265 Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area

29. Alameda County, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,385 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)

9,385 (0.7% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 60.5% from different county in state; 27.6% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad

60.5% from different county in state; 27.6% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 17.1% more expensive than average

17.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $122,488

$122,488 Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

28. Orange County, Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,580 (0.8% of current,15 and older population)

9,580 (0.8% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 42.8% from different county in state; 45.9% from a different state; 11.4% from abroad

42.8% from different county in state; 45.9% from a different state; 11.4% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 0.6% more expensive than average

0.6% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $72,629

$72,629 Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area

27. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 9,654 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)

9,654 (0.7% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 31.2% from different county in state; 57.9% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad

31.2% from different county in state; 57.9% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 3.2% less expensive than average

3.2% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $57,537

$57,537 Location: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD metro area

26. Arapahoe County, Colorado

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,080 (1.9% of current,15 and older population)

10,080 (1.9% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 66.1% from different county in state; 31.8% from a different state; 2.0% from abroad

66.1% from different county in state; 31.8% from a different state; 2.0% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 8.2% more expensive than average

8.2% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $92,292

$92,292 Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area

25. Fairfax County, Virginia

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,182 (1.1% of current,15 and older population)

10,182 (1.1% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 48.2% from different county in state; 46.3% from a different state; 5.5% from abroad

48.2% from different county in state; 46.3% from a different state; 5.5% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 17.5% more expensive than average

17.5% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $145,165

$145,165 Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area

24. Collin County, Texas

Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,182 (1.2% of current,15 and older population)

10,182 (1.2% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 61.3% from different county in state; 31.7% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad

61.3% from different county in state; 31.7% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 10.1% more expensive than average

10.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $113,255

$113,255 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

23. Hennepin County, Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,411 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)

10,411 (1.0% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 58.3% from different county in state; 37.9% from a different state; 3.8% from abroad

58.3% from different county in state; 37.9% from a different state; 3.8% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 6.2% more expensive than average

6.2% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $92,595

$92,595 Location: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area

22. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,701 (1.6% of current,15 and older population)

10,701 (1.6% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 42.6% from different county in state; 42.5% from a different state; 14.9% from abroad

42.6% from different county in state; 42.5% from a different state; 14.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 12.3% more expensive than average

12.3% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $87,669

$87,669 Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area

21. Kings County, New York

Travel Wild / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,965 (0.5% of current,15 and older population)

10,965 (0.5% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 56.9% from different county in state; 34.4% from a different state; 8.7% from abroad

56.9% from different county in state; 34.4% from a different state; 8.7% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 15.9% more expensive than average

15.9% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $74,692

$74,692 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

20. Bexar County, Texas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

New middle-income residents in 2022: 10,991 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)

10,991 (0.7% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 43.6% from different county in state; 48.3% from a different state; 8.1% from abroad

43.6% from different county in state; 48.3% from a different state; 8.1% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 4.0% less expensive than average

4.0% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $67,275

$67,275 Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area

19. Broward County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,239 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)

11,239 (0.7% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 52.6% from different county in state; 37.3% from a different state; 10.1% from abroad

52.6% from different county in state; 37.3% from a different state; 10.1% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 10.2% more expensive than average

10.2% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $70,331

$70,331 Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

18. Fulton County, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,243 (1.3% of current,15 and older population)

11,243 (1.3% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 54.5% from different county in state; 39.9% from a different state; 5.6% from abroad

54.5% from different county in state; 39.9% from a different state; 5.6% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 5.9% more expensive than average

5.9% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $86,267

$86,267 Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area

17. Hillsborough County, Florida

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,289 (0.9% of current,15 and older population)

11,289 (0.9% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 45.3% from different county in state; 49.5% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad

45.3% from different county in state; 49.5% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 1.2% less expensive than average

1.2% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $70,612

$70,612 Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area

16. Denton County, Texas

New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,303 (1.5% of current,15 and older population)

11,303 (1.5% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 69.8% from different county in state; 26.6% from a different state; 3.6% from abroad

69.8% from different county in state; 26.6% from a different state; 3.6% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 8.5% more expensive than average

8.5% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $104,180

$104,180 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

15. Clark County, Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,593 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)

11,593 (0.6% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 4.3% from different county in state; 88.7% from a different state; 7.1% from abroad

4.3% from different county in state; 88.7% from a different state; 7.1% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 4.6% less expensive than average

4.6% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $69,911

$69,911 Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV metro area

14. Riverside County, California

Jacob Findlay / Shutterstock.com

New middle-income residents in 2022: 11,835 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)

11,835 (0.6% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 75.7% from different county in state; 19.2% from a different state; 5.1% from abroad

75.7% from different county in state; 19.2% from a different state; 5.1% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 7.0% more expensive than average

7.0% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $84,505

$84,505 Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area

13. Tarrant County, Texas

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 12,858 (0.8% of current,15 and older population)

12,858 (0.8% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 66.5% from different county in state; 28.4% from a different state; 5.0% from abroad

66.5% from different county in state; 28.4% from a different state; 5.0% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 3.1% more expensive than average

3.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $78,872

$78,872 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

12. Orange County, California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,064 (0.5% of current,15 and older population)

13,064 (0.5% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 66.9% from different county in state; 23.7% from a different state; 9.4% from abroad

66.9% from different county in state; 23.7% from a different state; 9.4% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 20.3% more expensive than average

20.3% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $109,361

$109,361 Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area

11. Travis County, Texas

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,422 (1.3% of current,15 and older population)

13,422 (1.3% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 53.3% from different county in state; 43.0% from a different state; 3.7% from abroad

53.3% from different county in state; 43.0% from a different state; 3.7% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 2.1% more expensive than average

2.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $92,731

$92,731 Location: Austin-Round Rock, TX metro area

10. Denver County, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,716 (2.3% of current,15 and older population)

13,716 (2.3% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 47.0% from different county in state; 48.3% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad

47.0% from different county in state; 48.3% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 10.4% more expensive than average

10.4% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $85,853

$85,853 Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area

9. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,811 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)

13,811 (1.0% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 47.5% from different county in state; 41.5% from a different state; 11.0% from abroad

47.5% from different county in state; 41.5% from a different state; 11.0% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 12.5% more expensive than average

12.5% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $121,304

$121,304 Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area

8. New York County, New York

New middle-income residents in 2022: 13,940 (1.0% of current,15 and older population)

13,940 (1.0% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 30.8% from different county in state; 52.1% from a different state; 17.1% from abroad

30.8% from different county in state; 52.1% from a different state; 17.1% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 32.6% more expensive than average

32.6% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $99,880

$99,880 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

7. King County, Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 16,473 (0.9% of current,15 and older population)

16,473 (0.9% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 31.2% from different county in state; 57.1% from a different state; 11.7% from abroad

31.2% from different county in state; 57.1% from a different state; 11.7% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 17.8% more expensive than average

17.8% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $116,340

$116,340 Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area

6. Dallas County, Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 16,841 (0.8% of current,15 and older population)

16,841 (0.8% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 55.7% from different county in state; 36.4% from a different state; 7.9% from abroad

55.7% from different county in state; 36.4% from a different state; 7.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 2.5% more expensive than average

2.5% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $70,732

$70,732 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

5. San Diego County, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 17,797 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)

17,797 (0.7% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 35.5% from different county in state; 54.1% from a different state; 10.4% from abroad

35.5% from different county in state; 54.1% from a different state; 10.4% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 15.1% more expensive than average

15.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $96,974

$96,974 Location: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area

4. Cook County, Illinois

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

New middle-income residents in 2022: 20,718 (0.5% of current,15 and older population)

20,718 (0.5% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 29.6% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 12.9% from abroad

29.6% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 12.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 5.6% more expensive than average

5.6% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $78,304

$78,304 Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area

3. Harris County, Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 22,386 (0.6% of current,15 and older population)

22,386 (0.6% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 50.3% from different county in state; 41.9% from a different state; 7.8% from abroad

50.3% from different county in state; 41.9% from a different state; 7.8% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 1.2% less expensive than average

1.2% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $70,789

$70,789 Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area

2. Maricopa County, Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 24,101 (0.7% of current,15 and older population)

24,101 (0.7% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 16.3% from different county in state; 77.1% from a different state; 6.6% from abroad

16.3% from different county in state; 77.1% from a different state; 6.6% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 0.4% less expensive than average

0.4% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $80,675

$80,675 Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ metro area

1. Los Angeles County, California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

New middle-income residents in 2022: 24,326 (0.3% of current,15 and older population)

24,326 (0.3% of current,15 and older population) Origin of new high-income residents: 44.2% from different county in state; 44.2% from a different state; 11.7% from abroad

44.2% from different county in state; 44.2% from a different state; 11.7% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 12.1% more expensive than average

12.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $83,411

$83,411 Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area

