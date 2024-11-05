Highly Educated Americans Are Flocking to These Pockets of the US

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- For decades, the share of Americans who move to a new home has been falling.
- But mobility rates among college-educated adults remain relatively high — and well-educated Americans are flocking to certain parts of the country in droves.
The share of Americans who move to a new home has been falling for decades. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 8.7% of the population packed up and moved in 2022 — compared to over 10% nearly every year in the 2010s, and over 15% throughout the 1990s. But while Americans are now far less likely to relocate than they have been in past years, there are certain demographic groups that remain highly mobile — including the college educated.
There are nearly 77.8 million Americans aged 25 or older with at least a bachelor’s degree, and five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that just over 25% of them moved to a new home in 2022. Put another way, the 19.7 million Americans with a bachelor’s degree or higher who relocated in 2022 accounted for over two-thirds of all moves nationwide that year.
While the latest data shows that some number of adults with a four-year, post-graduate, or professional degree moved to new areas all over the U.S. in 2022, certain parts of the country stand out magnets for highly educated Americans.
Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties and county equivalents highly-educated Americans are flocking to. Counties, as well as independent cities, are ranked on the number of adults 25 and older with at least bachelor’s degree who moved there in 2022 from a different county, state, or country.
Every county or county equivalent on this list reported an influx of at least 50,000 adults with a bachelor’s, graduate, or professional degree in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 180,000 adults with at least a bachelor’s degree that year.
Historically, college educated populations have been especially concentrated in coastal areas. In keeping with this historical trend, all but a handful of counties on this list are in coastal states, including nine in California and seven in Texas. But one characteristic every place on this list shares is its location within a major metropolitan area. (Here is a look at the cities Americans are flocking to.)
Not only are large cities typically well equipped to accommodate influxes of new residents, they also offer more economic opportunity. Considerations related to employment consistently rank among the most common reasons Americans decide to move — and densely populated urban areas often have a higher than average concentration of high-paying jobs, many of which require at least a bachelor’s degree.
In all but 10 counties on this list, a majority of households earn more than the national median household income of $75,149. Many of these same places are also already home to well educated populations. In 31 of the 39 counties on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher exceeds the 34.3% national bachelor’s degree attainment rate. (Here is a look at the top ranked colleges and universities in America.)
Why It Matters
A four-year college education raises lifetime earning potential and reduces the likelihood of unemployment. Americans with at least a bachelor’s degree are also one of the most geographically mobile demographic groups in the United States. More than 10.1 million adults with at least a bachelor’s degree moved to a different county or state in 2022. While their reasons for moving may vary, approximately a third of them are now living in one of only a handful of U.S. counties. These popular destinations for highly-educated Americans are all either inside, or in close proximity to, a major city.
39. Contra Costa County, California
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50,725 (6.3% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.1% from different county in state; 20.6% from a different state; 11.3% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 219,701 (27.2% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 140,054 (17.3% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $120,020
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area
38. Bexar County, Texas
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50,955 (3.9% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.0% from different county in state; 49.6% from a different state; 12.4% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 244,258 (18.8% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 150,739 (11.6% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $67,275
- Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area
37. San Mateo County, California
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50,984 (9.3% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.7% from different county in state; 27.3% from a different state; 13.1% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 161,021 (29.4% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 128,658 (23.5% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $149,907
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area
36. Riverside County, California
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52,916 (3.3% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.9% from different county in state; 23.9% from a different state; 10.1% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 244,893 (15.4% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 138,553 (8.7% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $84,505
- Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area
35. Queens County, New York
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54,691 (3.2% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.5% from different county in state; 26.1% from a different state; 17.4% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 365,140 (21.4% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 229,323 (13.4% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $82,431
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area
34. Hennepin County, Minnesota
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54,952 (6.2% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.5% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 8.5% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 292,492 (33.0% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 173,206 (19.6% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $92,595
- Location: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area
33. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55,198 (7.3% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.2% from different county in state; 66.7% from a different state; 9.2% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 234,207 (31.0% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 126,562 (16.8% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $79,265
- Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area
32. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56,412 (5.2% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.4% from different county in state; 63.6% from a different state; 13.0% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 204,967 (18.8% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 161,343 (14.8% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $57,537
- Location: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area
31. Clark County, Nevada
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56,425 (3.6% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.9% from different county in state; 87.6% from a different state; 9.5% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 271,537 (17.4% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 140,322 (9.0% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $69,911
- Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metro area
30. Orange County, Florida
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57,010 (5.9% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.0% from different county in state; 41.1% from a different state; 20.9% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 231,437 (24.0% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 129,384 (13.4% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $72,629
- Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area
29. Denton County, Texas
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57,034 (9.3% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.9% from different county in state; 35.9% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 193,763 (31.7% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 98,721 (16.2% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $104,180
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area
28. Palm Beach County, Florida
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57,526 (5.2% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.6% from different county in state; 57.0% from a different state; 13.3% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 258,721 (23.5% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 167,397 (15.2% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $76,066
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area
27. Montgomery County, Maryland
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57,832 (7.9% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.5% from different county in state; 61.4% from a different state; 18.2% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 198,924 (27.3% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 239,200 (32.8% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $125,583
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area
26. District of Columbia
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58,885 (12.2% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: – 0% from different county in state; 84.0% from a different state; 16.0% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 124,860 (25.8% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 178,672 (36.9% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $101,722
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area
25. Tarrant County, Texas
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59,256 (4.3% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.8% from different county in state; 41.4% from a different state; 7.8% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 305,663 (22.4% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 157,272 (11.5% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $78,872
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area
24. Hillsborough County, Florida
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59,300 (5.9% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.0% from different county in state; 49.4% from a different state; 16.7% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 231,039 (22.9% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 135,013 (13.4% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $70,612
- Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area
23. Wake County, North Carolina
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60,024 (7.8% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.9% from different county in state; 55.3% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 258,183 (33.8% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 167,522 (21.9% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $96,734
- Location: Raleigh metro area
22. Broward County, Florida
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61,372 (4.4% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.4% from different county in state; 40.2% from a different state; 20.5% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 299,209 (21.6% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 184,034 (13.3% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $70,331
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area
21. Miami-Dade County, Florida
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64,930 (3.4% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3% from different county in state; 40.4% from a different state; 42.3% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 388,029 (20.2% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 236,301 (12.3% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $64,215
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area
20. Suffolk County, Massachusetts
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66,214 (12.0% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.2% from different county in state; 43.0% from a different state; 14.8% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 146,861 (26.6% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 124,507 (22.6% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $87,669
- Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area
19. Collin County, Texas
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67,181 (9.4% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.0% from different county in state; 42.0% from a different state; 12.1% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 240,100 (33.8% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 145,999 (20.5% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $113,255
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area
18. Denver County, Colorado
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67,628 (13.0% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.1% from different county in state; 58.3% from a different state; 4.6% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 172,213 (33.2% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 109,571 (21.1% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $85,853
- Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area
17. San Francisco County, California
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68,338 (10.0% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.6% from different county in state; 35.1% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 238,669 (35.1% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 168,105 (24.7% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $136,689
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area
16. Fulton County, Georgia
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76,287 (10.4% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2% from different county in state; 45.9% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 242,267 (33.2% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 174,601 (23.9% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $86,267
- Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area
15. Travis County, Texas
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79,050 (8.8% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.2% from different county in state; 51.5% from a different state; 12.3% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 301,552 (33.4% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 183,416 (20.3% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $92,731
- Location: Austin-Round Rock metro area
14. Fairfax County, Virginia
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 81,267 (10.4% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.8% from different county in state; 48.8% from a different state; 15.4% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 248,678 (31.8% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 252,971 (32.3% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $145,165
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area
13. Dallas County, Texas
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83,759 (5.0% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.5% from different county in state; 45.6% from a different state; 12.9% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 353,037 (21.0% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 216,752 (12.9% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $70,732
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area
12. Kings County, New York
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 91,710 (4.9% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.0% from different county in state; 36.9% from a different state; 13.1% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 448,448 (24.1% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 303,276 (16.3% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $74,692
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area
11. Alameda County, California
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 91,828 (7.7% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.9% from different county in state; 23.8% from a different state; 15.2% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 343,246 (28.8% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 264,889 (22.2% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $122,488
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area
10. Middlesex County, Massachusetts
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96,415 (8.4% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.7% from different county in state; 42.4% from a different state; 16.0% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 330,386 (28.9% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 339,164 (29.6% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $121,304
- Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area
9. Santa Clara County, California
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 103,162 (7.7% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.8% from different county in state; 32.4% from a different state; 28.8% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 377,331 (28.1% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 364,841 (27.2% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $153,792
- Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area
8. Orange County, California
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 108,079 (4.9% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8% from different county in state; 27.8% from a different state; 17.4% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 591,937 (26.9% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 347,881 (15.8% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $109,361
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area
7. San Diego County, California
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 109,348 (4.8% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.9% from different county in state; 49.2% from a different state; 16.9% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 564,011 (25.0% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 362,670 (16.1% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $96,974
- Location: San Diego-Carlsbad metro area
6. Maricopa County, Arizona
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 118,093 (4.0% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.6% from different county in state; 77.0% from a different state; 12.4% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 655,112 (21.9% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 389,961 (13.1% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $80,675
- Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area
5. Harris County, Texas
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 122,714 (4.0% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.2% from different county in state; 38.5% from a different state; 21.3% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 629,798 (20.8% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 376,051 (12.4% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $70,789
- Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area
4. King County, Washington
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 126,373 (7.8% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1% from different county in state; 64.1% from a different state; 21.8% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 519,110 (32.0% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 370,839 (22.9% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $116,340
- Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area
3. Cook County, Illinois
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 127,731 (3.5% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.4% from different county in state; 57.6% from a different state; 20.0% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 874,091 (24.0% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 628,623 (17.3% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $78,304
- Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area
2. New York County, New York
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 129,657 (10.2% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.2% from different county in state; 49.1% from a different state; 22.7% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 410,095 (32.4% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 385,349 (30.4% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $99,880
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area
1. Los Angeles County, California
- New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 183,996 (2.7% of 25 and older population)
- Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.1% from different county in state; 44.2% from a different state; 20.8% from abroad
- Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 1,542,422 (22.3% of 25 and older population)
- Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 847,137 (12.3% of 25 and older population)
- Median household income: $83,411
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area
