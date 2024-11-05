Highly Educated Americans Are Flocking to These Pockets of the US jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For decades, the share of Americans who move to a new home has been falling.

But mobility rates among college-educated adults remain relatively high — and well-educated Americans are flocking to certain parts of the country in droves.

The share of Americans who move to a new home has been falling for decades. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 8.7% of the population packed up and moved in 2022 — compared to over 10% nearly every year in the 2010s, and over 15% throughout the 1990s. But while Americans are now far less likely to relocate than they have been in past years, there are certain demographic groups that remain highly mobile — including the college educated.

There are nearly 77.8 million Americans aged 25 or older with at least a bachelor’s degree, and five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that just over 25% of them moved to a new home in 2022. Put another way, the 19.7 million Americans with a bachelor’s degree or higher who relocated in 2022 accounted for over two-thirds of all moves nationwide that year.

While the latest data shows that some number of adults with a four-year, post-graduate, or professional degree moved to new areas all over the U.S. in 2022, certain parts of the country stand out magnets for highly educated Americans.

Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties and county equivalents highly-educated Americans are flocking to. Counties, as well as independent cities, are ranked on the number of adults 25 and older with at least bachelor’s degree who moved there in 2022 from a different county, state, or country.

Every county or county equivalent on this list reported an influx of at least 50,000 adults with a bachelor’s, graduate, or professional degree in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 180,000 adults with at least a bachelor’s degree that year.

Historically, college educated populations have been especially concentrated in coastal areas. In keeping with this historical trend, all but a handful of counties on this list are in coastal states, including nine in California and seven in Texas. But one characteristic every place on this list shares is its location within a major metropolitan area. (Here is a look at the cities Americans are flocking to.)

Not only are large cities typically well equipped to accommodate influxes of new residents, they also offer more economic opportunity. Considerations related to employment consistently rank among the most common reasons Americans decide to move — and densely populated urban areas often have a higher than average concentration of high-paying jobs, many of which require at least a bachelor’s degree.

In all but 10 counties on this list, a majority of households earn more than the national median household income of $75,149. Many of these same places are also already home to well educated populations. In 31 of the 39 counties on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher exceeds the 34.3% national bachelor’s degree attainment rate. (Here is a look at the top ranked colleges and universities in America.)

Why It Matters

MachineHeadz / iStock via Getty Images

A four-year college education raises lifetime earning potential and reduces the likelihood of unemployment. Americans with at least a bachelor’s degree are also one of the most geographically mobile demographic groups in the United States. More than 10.1 million adults with at least a bachelor’s degree moved to a different county or state in 2022. While their reasons for moving may vary, approximately a third of them are now living in one of only a handful of U.S. counties. These popular destinations for highly-educated Americans are all either inside, or in close proximity to, a major city.

39. Contra Costa County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50,725 (6.3% of 25 and older population)

50,725 (6.3% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.1% from different county in state; 20.6% from a different state; 11.3% from abroad

68.1% from different county in state; 20.6% from a different state; 11.3% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 219,701 (27.2% of 25 and older population)

219,701 (27.2% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 140,054 (17.3% of 25 and older population)

140,054 (17.3% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $120,020

$120,020 Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area

38. Bexar County, Texas

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50,955 (3.9% of 25 and older population)

50,955 (3.9% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.0% from different county in state; 49.6% from a different state; 12.4% from abroad

38.0% from different county in state; 49.6% from a different state; 12.4% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 244,258 (18.8% of 25 and older population)

244,258 (18.8% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 150,739 (11.6% of 25 and older population)

150,739 (11.6% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $67,275

$67,275 Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area

37. San Mateo County, California

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50,984 (9.3% of 25 and older population)

50,984 (9.3% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.7% from different county in state; 27.3% from a different state; 13.1% from abroad

59.7% from different county in state; 27.3% from a different state; 13.1% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 161,021 (29.4% of 25 and older population)

161,021 (29.4% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 128,658 (23.5% of 25 and older population)

128,658 (23.5% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $149,907

$149,907 Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area

36. Riverside County, California

Jacob Findlay / Shutterstock.com

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52,916 (3.3% of 25 and older population)

52,916 (3.3% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 65.9% from different county in state; 23.9% from a different state; 10.1% from abroad

65.9% from different county in state; 23.9% from a different state; 10.1% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 244,893 (15.4% of 25 and older population)

244,893 (15.4% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 138,553 (8.7% of 25 and older population)

138,553 (8.7% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $84,505

$84,505 Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area

35. Queens County, New York

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54,691 (3.2% of 25 and older population)

54,691 (3.2% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.5% from different county in state; 26.1% from a different state; 17.4% from abroad

56.5% from different county in state; 26.1% from a different state; 17.4% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 365,140 (21.4% of 25 and older population)

365,140 (21.4% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 229,323 (13.4% of 25 and older population)

229,323 (13.4% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $82,431

$82,431 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area

34. Hennepin County, Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54,952 (6.2% of 25 and older population)

54,952 (6.2% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.5% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 8.5% from abroad

41.5% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 8.5% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 292,492 (33.0% of 25 and older population)

292,492 (33.0% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 173,206 (19.6% of 25 and older population)

173,206 (19.6% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $92,595

$92,595 Location: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area

33. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55,198 (7.3% of 25 and older population)

55,198 (7.3% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.2% from different county in state; 66.7% from a different state; 9.2% from abroad

24.2% from different county in state; 66.7% from a different state; 9.2% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 234,207 (31.0% of 25 and older population)

234,207 (31.0% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 126,562 (16.8% of 25 and older population)

126,562 (16.8% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $79,265

$79,265 Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area

32. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56,412 (5.2% of 25 and older population)

56,412 (5.2% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.4% from different county in state; 63.6% from a different state; 13.0% from abroad

23.4% from different county in state; 63.6% from a different state; 13.0% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 204,967 (18.8% of 25 and older population)

204,967 (18.8% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 161,343 (14.8% of 25 and older population)

161,343 (14.8% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $57,537

$57,537 Location: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area

31. Clark County, Nevada

mvp64 / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56,425 (3.6% of 25 and older population)

56,425 (3.6% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.9% from different county in state; 87.6% from a different state; 9.5% from abroad

2.9% from different county in state; 87.6% from a different state; 9.5% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 271,537 (17.4% of 25 and older population)

271,537 (17.4% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 140,322 (9.0% of 25 and older population)

140,322 (9.0% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $69,911

$69,911 Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise metro area

30. Orange County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57,010 (5.9% of 25 and older population)

57,010 (5.9% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.0% from different county in state; 41.1% from a different state; 20.9% from abroad

38.0% from different county in state; 41.1% from a different state; 20.9% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 231,437 (24.0% of 25 and older population)

231,437 (24.0% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 129,384 (13.4% of 25 and older population)

129,384 (13.4% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $72,629

$72,629 Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area

29. Denton County, Texas

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57,034 (9.3% of 25 and older population)

57,034 (9.3% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.9% from different county in state; 35.9% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad

55.9% from different county in state; 35.9% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 193,763 (31.7% of 25 and older population)

193,763 (31.7% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 98,721 (16.2% of 25 and older population)

98,721 (16.2% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $104,180

$104,180 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area

28. Palm Beach County, Florida

Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57,526 (5.2% of 25 and older population)

57,526 (5.2% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.6% from different county in state; 57.0% from a different state; 13.3% from abroad

29.6% from different county in state; 57.0% from a different state; 13.3% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 258,721 (23.5% of 25 and older population)

258,721 (23.5% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 167,397 (15.2% of 25 and older population)

167,397 (15.2% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $76,066

$76,066 Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area

27. Montgomery County, Maryland

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57,832 (7.9% of 25 and older population)

57,832 (7.9% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.5% from different county in state; 61.4% from a different state; 18.2% from abroad

20.5% from different county in state; 61.4% from a different state; 18.2% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 198,924 (27.3% of 25 and older population)

198,924 (27.3% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 239,200 (32.8% of 25 and older population)

239,200 (32.8% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $125,583

$125,583 Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area

26. District of Columbia

CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58,885 (12.2% of 25 and older population)

58,885 (12.2% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: – 0% from different county in state; 84.0% from a different state; 16.0% from abroad

– 0% from different county in state; 84.0% from a different state; 16.0% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 124,860 (25.8% of 25 and older population)

124,860 (25.8% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 178,672 (36.9% of 25 and older population)

178,672 (36.9% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $101,722

$101,722 Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area

25. Tarrant County, Texas

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59,256 (4.3% of 25 and older population)

59,256 (4.3% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.8% from different county in state; 41.4% from a different state; 7.8% from abroad

50.8% from different county in state; 41.4% from a different state; 7.8% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 305,663 (22.4% of 25 and older population)

305,663 (22.4% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 157,272 (11.5% of 25 and older population)

157,272 (11.5% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $78,872

$78,872 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area

24. Hillsborough County, Florida

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59,300 (5.9% of 25 and older population)

59,300 (5.9% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.0% from different county in state; 49.4% from a different state; 16.7% from abroad

34.0% from different county in state; 49.4% from a different state; 16.7% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 231,039 (22.9% of 25 and older population)

231,039 (22.9% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 135,013 (13.4% of 25 and older population)

135,013 (13.4% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $70,612

$70,612 Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area

23. Wake County, North Carolina

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60,024 (7.8% of 25 and older population)

60,024 (7.8% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.9% from different county in state; 55.3% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad

31.9% from different county in state; 55.3% from a different state; 12.8% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 258,183 (33.8% of 25 and older population)

258,183 (33.8% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 167,522 (21.9% of 25 and older population)

167,522 (21.9% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $96,734

$96,734 Location: Raleigh metro area

22. Broward County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61,372 (4.4% of 25 and older population)

61,372 (4.4% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.4% from different county in state; 40.2% from a different state; 20.5% from abroad

39.4% from different county in state; 40.2% from a different state; 20.5% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 299,209 (21.6% of 25 and older population)

299,209 (21.6% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 184,034 (13.3% of 25 and older population)

184,034 (13.3% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $70,331

$70,331 Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area

21. Miami-Dade County, Florida

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64,930 (3.4% of 25 and older population)

64,930 (3.4% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3% from different county in state; 40.4% from a different state; 42.3% from abroad

17.3% from different county in state; 40.4% from a different state; 42.3% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 388,029 (20.2% of 25 and older population)

388,029 (20.2% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 236,301 (12.3% of 25 and older population)

236,301 (12.3% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $64,215

$64,215 Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area

20. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66,214 (12.0% of 25 and older population)

66,214 (12.0% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.2% from different county in state; 43.0% from a different state; 14.8% from abroad

42.2% from different county in state; 43.0% from a different state; 14.8% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 146,861 (26.6% of 25 and older population)

146,861 (26.6% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 124,507 (22.6% of 25 and older population)

124,507 (22.6% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $87,669

$87,669 Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area

19. Collin County, Texas

Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67,181 (9.4% of 25 and older population)

67,181 (9.4% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.0% from different county in state; 42.0% from a different state; 12.1% from abroad

46.0% from different county in state; 42.0% from a different state; 12.1% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 240,100 (33.8% of 25 and older population)

240,100 (33.8% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 145,999 (20.5% of 25 and older population)

145,999 (20.5% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $113,255

$113,255 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area

18. Denver County, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 67,628 (13.0% of 25 and older population)

67,628 (13.0% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.1% from different county in state; 58.3% from a different state; 4.6% from abroad

37.1% from different county in state; 58.3% from a different state; 4.6% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 172,213 (33.2% of 25 and older population)

172,213 (33.2% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 109,571 (21.1% of 25 and older population)

109,571 (21.1% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $85,853

$85,853 Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area

17. San Francisco County, California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68,338 (10.0% of 25 and older population)

68,338 (10.0% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.6% from different county in state; 35.1% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad

47.6% from different county in state; 35.1% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 238,669 (35.1% of 25 and older population)

238,669 (35.1% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 168,105 (24.7% of 25 and older population)

168,105 (24.7% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $136,689

$136,689 Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area

16. Fulton County, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 76,287 (10.4% of 25 and older population)

76,287 (10.4% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.2% from different county in state; 45.9% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad

43.2% from different county in state; 45.9% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 242,267 (33.2% of 25 and older population)

242,267 (33.2% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 174,601 (23.9% of 25 and older population)

174,601 (23.9% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $86,267

$86,267 Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area

15. Travis County, Texas

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79,050 (8.8% of 25 and older population)

79,050 (8.8% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.2% from different county in state; 51.5% from a different state; 12.3% from abroad

36.2% from different county in state; 51.5% from a different state; 12.3% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 301,552 (33.4% of 25 and older population)

301,552 (33.4% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 183,416 (20.3% of 25 and older population)

183,416 (20.3% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $92,731

$92,731 Location: Austin-Round Rock metro area

14. Fairfax County, Virginia

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 81,267 (10.4% of 25 and older population)

81,267 (10.4% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.8% from different county in state; 48.8% from a different state; 15.4% from abroad

35.8% from different county in state; 48.8% from a different state; 15.4% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 248,678 (31.8% of 25 and older population)

248,678 (31.8% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 252,971 (32.3% of 25 and older population)

252,971 (32.3% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $145,165

$145,165 Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area

13. Dallas County, Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 83,759 (5.0% of 25 and older population)

83,759 (5.0% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.5% from different county in state; 45.6% from a different state; 12.9% from abroad

41.5% from different county in state; 45.6% from a different state; 12.9% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 353,037 (21.0% of 25 and older population)

353,037 (21.0% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 216,752 (12.9% of 25 and older population)

216,752 (12.9% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $70,732

$70,732 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area

12. Kings County, New York

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 91,710 (4.9% of 25 and older population)

91,710 (4.9% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.0% from different county in state; 36.9% from a different state; 13.1% from abroad

50.0% from different county in state; 36.9% from a different state; 13.1% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 448,448 (24.1% of 25 and older population)

448,448 (24.1% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 303,276 (16.3% of 25 and older population)

303,276 (16.3% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $74,692

$74,692 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area

11. Alameda County, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 91,828 (7.7% of 25 and older population)

91,828 (7.7% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.9% from different county in state; 23.8% from a different state; 15.2% from abroad

60.9% from different county in state; 23.8% from a different state; 15.2% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 343,246 (28.8% of 25 and older population)

343,246 (28.8% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 264,889 (22.2% of 25 and older population)

264,889 (22.2% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $122,488

$122,488 Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area

10. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96,415 (8.4% of 25 and older population)

96,415 (8.4% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.7% from different county in state; 42.4% from a different state; 16.0% from abroad

41.7% from different county in state; 42.4% from a different state; 16.0% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 330,386 (28.9% of 25 and older population)

330,386 (28.9% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 339,164 (29.6% of 25 and older population)

339,164 (29.6% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $121,304

$121,304 Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton metro area

9. Santa Clara County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 103,162 (7.7% of 25 and older population)

103,162 (7.7% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.8% from different county in state; 32.4% from a different state; 28.8% from abroad

38.8% from different county in state; 32.4% from a different state; 28.8% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 377,331 (28.1% of 25 and older population)

377,331 (28.1% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 364,841 (27.2% of 25 and older population)

364,841 (27.2% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $153,792

$153,792 Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area

8. Orange County, California

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 108,079 (4.9% of 25 and older population)

108,079 (4.9% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8% from different county in state; 27.8% from a different state; 17.4% from abroad

54.8% from different county in state; 27.8% from a different state; 17.4% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 591,937 (26.9% of 25 and older population)

591,937 (26.9% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 347,881 (15.8% of 25 and older population)

347,881 (15.8% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $109,361

$109,361 Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area

7. San Diego County, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 109,348 (4.8% of 25 and older population)

109,348 (4.8% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.9% from different county in state; 49.2% from a different state; 16.9% from abroad

33.9% from different county in state; 49.2% from a different state; 16.9% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 564,011 (25.0% of 25 and older population)

564,011 (25.0% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 362,670 (16.1% of 25 and older population)

362,670 (16.1% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $96,974

$96,974 Location: San Diego-Carlsbad metro area

6. Maricopa County, Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 118,093 (4.0% of 25 and older population)

118,093 (4.0% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.6% from different county in state; 77.0% from a different state; 12.4% from abroad

10.6% from different county in state; 77.0% from a different state; 12.4% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 655,112 (21.9% of 25 and older population)

655,112 (21.9% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 389,961 (13.1% of 25 and older population)

389,961 (13.1% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $80,675

$80,675 Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area

5. Harris County, Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 122,714 (4.0% of 25 and older population)

122,714 (4.0% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.2% from different county in state; 38.5% from a different state; 21.3% from abroad

40.2% from different county in state; 38.5% from a different state; 21.3% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 629,798 (20.8% of 25 and older population)

629,798 (20.8% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 376,051 (12.4% of 25 and older population)

376,051 (12.4% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $70,789

$70,789 Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area

4. King County, Washington

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 126,373 (7.8% of 25 and older population)

126,373 (7.8% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1% from different county in state; 64.1% from a different state; 21.8% from abroad

14.1% from different county in state; 64.1% from a different state; 21.8% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 519,110 (32.0% of 25 and older population)

519,110 (32.0% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 370,839 (22.9% of 25 and older population)

370,839 (22.9% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $116,340

$116,340 Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area

3. Cook County, Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 127,731 (3.5% of 25 and older population)

127,731 (3.5% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.4% from different county in state; 57.6% from a different state; 20.0% from abroad

22.4% from different county in state; 57.6% from a different state; 20.0% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 874,091 (24.0% of 25 and older population)

874,091 (24.0% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 628,623 (17.3% of 25 and older population)

628,623 (17.3% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $78,304

$78,304 Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area

2. New York County, New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 129,657 (10.2% of 25 and older population)

129,657 (10.2% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.2% from different county in state; 49.1% from a different state; 22.7% from abroad

28.2% from different county in state; 49.1% from a different state; 22.7% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 410,095 (32.4% of 25 and older population)

410,095 (32.4% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 385,349 (30.4% of 25 and older population)

385,349 (30.4% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $99,880

$99,880 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area

1. Los Angeles County, California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

New residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 183,996 (2.7% of 25 and older population)

183,996 (2.7% of 25 and older population) Origin of new residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.1% from different county in state; 44.2% from a different state; 20.8% from abroad

35.1% from different county in state; 44.2% from a different state; 20.8% from abroad Total number of residents with a bachelor’s degree: 1,542,422 (22.3% of 25 and older population)

1,542,422 (22.3% of 25 and older population) Total number of residents with a graduate or professional degree: 847,137 (12.3% of 25 and older population)

847,137 (12.3% of 25 and older population) Median household income: $83,411

$83,411 Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metro area

