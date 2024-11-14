Young Adults Are Flocking to These Counties

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Tens of millions of Americans relocated to a new home in 2022, and young adults accounted for a significant portion of those moves.
- While adults under age 35 relocated to virtually every corner of the country, young adults appear to have some clear preferences on where to live.
Every year in the United States, millions of Americans pack up and move to a new home. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American community survey, about 8% of the Americans — nearly 41 million people in total — relocated in 2022. While virtually every demographic group are among the millions of Americans who move in a given year, one subset of the population are far more geographically mobile than others — young adults.
The decision to move can come from any number of personal circumstances. The most commonly cited explanations include reasons related to housing, family, or employment. Americans in the early stages of adulthood have had less time to establish roots in a given community. Many are also setting out to continue their education, start a career, or buy their first home. Partially as a result, young adults account for a disproportionate share of moves in the United States. The latest ACS data shows that 17.8 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 moved within the U.S. in 2022, accounting for nearly 44% of all moves that year.
While some number of young adults moved to virtually every corner of the U.S. in 2022, certain parts of the country stand out magnets for Americans in the 18 to 34 age group.
Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties and county equivalents young adults are flocking to. Counties, as well as independent cities, are ranked on the number of adults aged 18 to 34 who moved there in from a different county, a different state, or from abroad. To focus on places young American adults are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.
Every county or county equivalent on this list reported an influx of at least 35,000 young adults in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 145,000 adults under age 35 that year.
The 39 counties on this list span 18 states, as well as Washington, D.C. Collectively, these places drew in over 2.2 million adults between the ages of 18 and 34 in 2022. Nine of these counties are in California, another seven are in Texas, and both Florida and New York State are each home to three counties on this list. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking states in America.)
While these counties are spread across the country, one feature they all share is their location within, or in commuting distance to, a large city. Each of these counties are part of a major metropolitan area — including four in the greater Dallas area, and three in New York City. Not only are large cities typically well equipped to accommodate influxes of new residents, they also offer more economic opportunity and social and cultural attractions. (Here is a look at the cities no one wants to live in anymore.)
Why It Matters
More than 17.8 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 moved to a new home in 2022. While young adults are spread across the country, those with the means and the desire to relocate have some clear preferences on where to live. There are only 39 counties nationwide that reported an influx of more than 35,000 adults under age 35 in 2022.
39. Davidson County, Tennessee
- New young-adult residents: 36,147 (5.2% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 34.5% from different county in state; 58.6% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 213,393 (30.5% of total population)
- Median age in county: 35.2 years old
- Location: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN metro area
38. El Paso County, Colorado
- New young-adult residents: 36,189 (5.0% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 21.8% from different county in state; 68.7% from a different state; 9.6% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 196,609 (27.2% of total population)
- Median age in county: 35.1 years old
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO metro area
37. Sacramento County, California
- New young-adult residents: 37,675 (2.4% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 72.2% from different county in state; 17.8% from a different state; 10.0% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 380,429 (24.3% of total population)
- Median age in county: 37.2 years old
- Location: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA metro area
36. Queens County, New York
- New young-adult residents: 37,854 (1.6% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 57.7% from different county in state; 25.0% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 546,018 (23.4% of total population)
- Median age in county: 40.2 years old
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
35. Collin County, Texas
- New young-adult residents: 38,084 (3.6% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 58.0% from different county in state; 29.6% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 233,508 (21.8% of total population)
- Median age in county: 37.4 years old
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
34. Denton County, Texas
- New young-adult residents: 38,932 (4.3% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 70.6% from different county in state; 22.7% from a different state; 6.7% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 217,664 (24.0% of total population)
- Median age in county: 36.9 years old
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
33. Clark County, Nevada
- New young-adult residents: 39,026 (1.7% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 5.9% from different county in state; 84.3% from a different state; 9.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 523,543 (23.3% of total population)
- Median age in county: 38.2 years old
- Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV metro area
32. Fairfax County, Virginia
- New young-adult residents: 39,988 (3.5% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 44.0% from different county in state; 44.1% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 247,065 (21.8% of total population)
- Median age in county: 39.0 years old
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area
31. Wake County, North Carolina
- New young-adult residents: 40,144 (3.6% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 50.5% from different county in state; 39.8% from a different state; 9.8% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 268,169 (23.9% of total population)
- Median age in county: 37.4 years old
- Location: Raleigh, NC metro area
30. Washington, D.C.
- New young-adult residents: 40,481 (6.1% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: – 0% from different county in state; 87.4% from a different state; 12.6% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 214,280 (32.4% of total population)
- Median age in county: 35.1 years old
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area
29. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
- New young-adult residents: 40,578 (3.7% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 37.1% from different county in state; 54.1% from a different state; 8.8% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 294,099 (26.7% of total population)
- Median age in county: 35.8 years old
- Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area
28. San Francisco County, California
- New young-adult residents: 42,279 (5.0% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 53.2% from different county in state; 31.7% from a different state; 15.1% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 241,726 (28.7% of total population)
- Median age in county: 39.5 years old
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area
27. Franklin County, Ohio
- New young-adult residents: 42,440 (3.3% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 55.0% from different county in state; 36.7% from a different state; 8.4% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 363,947 (28.0% of total population)
- Median age in county: 35.0 years old
- Location: Columbus, OH metro area
26. Riverside County, California
- New young-adult residents: 43,758 (1.8% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 77.4% from different county in state; 16.3% from a different state; 6.3% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 573,205 (23.8% of total population)
- Median age in county: 36.7 years old
- Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area
25. Miami-Dade County, Florida
- New young-adult residents: 44,280 (1.7% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 29.2% from different county in state; 35.4% from a different state; 35.4% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 597,843 (22.5% of total population)
- Median age in county: 40.9 years old
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area
24. San Bernardino County, California
- New young-adult residents: 45,061 (2.1% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 67.4% from different county in state; 27.1% from a different state; 5.5% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 559,117 (25.9% of total population)
- Median age in county: 34.3 years old
- Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area
23. Hennepin County, Minnesota
- New young-adult residents: 47,505 (3.8% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 52.9% from different county in state; 39.3% from a different state; 7.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 317,469 (25.3% of total population)
- Median age in county: 37.5 years old
- Location: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area
22. Hillsborough County, Florida
- New young-adult residents: 47,839 (3.3% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 45.6% from different county in state; 40.5% from a different state; 13.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 357,636 (24.6% of total population)
- Median age in county: 38.0 years old
- Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area
21. Denver County, Colorado
- New young-adult residents: 49,847 (7.1% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 44.4% from different county in state; 50.4% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 223,353 (31.8% of total population)
- Median age in county: 35.2 years old
- Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area
20. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- New young-adult residents: 53,178 (3.4% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 33.4% from different county in state; 54.9% from a different state; 11.7% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 459,865 (29.2% of total population)
- Median age in county: 35.2 years old
- Location: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD metro area
19. Tarrant County, Texas
- New young-adult residents: 53,351 (2.6% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 55.5% from different county in state; 34.6% from a different state; 9.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 516,210 (24.7% of total population)
- Median age in county: 35.3 years old
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
18. Alameda County, California
- New young-adult residents: 54,056 (3.3% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 61.8% from different county in state; 23.9% from a different state; 14.2% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 403,870 (24.5% of total population)
- Median age in county: 38.7 years old
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area
17. Orange County, Florida
- New young-adult residents: 54,565 (3.9% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 56.3% from different county in state; 30.9% from a different state; 12.7% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 385,320 (27.2% of total population)
- Median age in county: 36.2 years old
- Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area
16. Fulton County, Georgia
- New young-adult residents: 54,589 (5.2% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 49.6% from different county in state; 42.8% from a different state; 7.6% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 288,480 (27.5% of total population)
- Median age in county: 36.4 years old
- Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area
15. Bexar County, Texas
- New young-adult residents: 56,210 (2.8% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 48.9% from different county in state; 41.0% from a different state; 10.1% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 526,111 (26.4% of total population)
- Median age in county: 34.6 years old
- Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area
14. Suffolk County, Massachusetts
- New young-adult residents: 57,453 (7.4% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 37.7% from different county in state; 46.4% from a different state; 15.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 283,806 (36.5% of total population)
- Median age in county: 33.8 years old
- Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area
13. Santa Clara County, California
- New young-adult residents: 60,738 (3.2% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 48.4% from different county in state; 33.4% from a different state; 18.2% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 475,053 (25.0% of total population)
- Median age in county: 38.0 years old
- Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA metro area
12. Travis County, Texas
- New young-adult residents: 62,494 (4.9% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 52.2% from different county in state; 38.8% from a different state; 8.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 373,315 (29.3% of total population)
- Median age in county: 35.4 years old
- Location: Austin-Round Rock, TX metro area
11. Kings County, New York
- New young-adult residents: 64,648 (2.4% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 48.9% from different county in state; 36.6% from a different state; 14.5% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 692,075 (26.2% of total population)
- Median age in county: 36.3 years old
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
10. Middlesex County, Massachusetts
- New young-adult residents: 65,132 (4.1% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 42.5% from different county in state; 43.5% from a different state; 14.0% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 406,894 (25.3% of total population)
- Median age in county: 39.1 years old
- Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area
9. Orange County, California
- New young-adult residents: 65,419 (2.1% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 63.4% from different county in state; 24.7% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 748,752 (23.8% of total population)
- Median age in county: 39.1 years old
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area
8. Dallas County, Texas
- New young-adult residents: 72,653 (2.8% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 52.4% from different county in state; 35.4% from a different state; 12.2% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 683,772 (26.6% of total population)
- Median age in county: 34.2 years old
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
7. King County, Washington
- New young-adult residents: 84,481 (3.8% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 26.2% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 16.4% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 595,928 (26.7% of total population)
- Median age in county: 37.5 years old
- Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area
6. Maricopa County, Arizona
- New young-adult residents: 85,562 (2.0% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 20.6% from different county in state; 68.5% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 1,062,896 (24.2% of total population)
- Median age in county: 37.5 years old
- Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ metro area
5. San Diego County, California
- New young-adult residents: 88,768 (2.7% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 36.7% from different county in state; 49.5% from a different state; 13.8% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 864,190 (26.6% of total population)
- Median age in county: 37.1 years old
- Location: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area
4. New York County, New York
- New young-adult residents: 91,253 (5.6% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 27.6% from different county in state; 53.9% from a different state; 18.4% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 492,036 (30.2% of total population)
- Median age in county: 38.8 years old
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
3. Cook County, Illinois
- New young-adult residents: 96,862 (1.9% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 26.6% from different county in state; 58.2% from a different state; 15.2% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 1,296,166 (25.1% of total population)
- Median age in county: 37.9 years old
- Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area
2. Harris County, Texas
- New young-adult residents: 97,293 (2.1% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 49.0% from different county in state; 35.1% from a different state; 15.9% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 1,189,922 (25.5% of total population)
- Median age in county: 34.5 years old
- Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area
1. Los Angeles County, California
- New young-adult residents: 146,466 (1.5% of current population)
- Origin of new young-adult residents: 42.0% from different county in state; 39.9% from a different state; 18.0% from abroad
- Total number of young-adults in county: 2,518,384 (25.6% of total population)
- Median age in county: 37.7 years old
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area
