Young Adults Are Flocking to These Counties Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Tens of millions of Americans relocated to a new home in 2022, and young adults accounted for a significant portion of those moves.

While adults under age 35 relocated to virtually every corner of the country, young adults appear to have some clear preferences on where to live.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

Every year in the United States, millions of Americans pack up and move to a new home. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American community survey, about 8% of the Americans — nearly 41 million people in total — relocated in 2022. While virtually every demographic group are among the millions of Americans who move in a given year, one subset of the population are far more geographically mobile than others — young adults.

The decision to move can come from any number of personal circumstances. The most commonly cited explanations include reasons related to housing, family, or employment. Americans in the early stages of adulthood have had less time to establish roots in a given community. Many are also setting out to continue their education, start a career, or buy their first home. Partially as a result, young adults account for a disproportionate share of moves in the United States. The latest ACS data shows that 17.8 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 moved within the U.S. in 2022, accounting for nearly 44% of all moves that year.

While some number of young adults moved to virtually every corner of the U.S. in 2022, certain parts of the country stand out magnets for Americans in the 18 to 34 age group.

Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties and county equivalents young adults are flocking to. Counties, as well as independent cities, are ranked on the number of adults aged 18 to 34 who moved there in from a different county, a different state, or from abroad. To focus on places young American adults are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.

Every county or county equivalent on this list reported an influx of at least 35,000 young adults in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 145,000 adults under age 35 that year.

The 39 counties on this list span 18 states, as well as Washington, D.C. Collectively, these places drew in over 2.2 million adults between the ages of 18 and 34 in 2022. Nine of these counties are in California, another seven are in Texas, and both Florida and New York State are each home to three counties on this list. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking states in America.)

While these counties are spread across the country, one feature they all share is their location within, or in commuting distance to, a large city. Each of these counties are part of a major metropolitan area — including four in the greater Dallas area, and three in New York City. Not only are large cities typically well equipped to accommodate influxes of new residents, they also offer more economic opportunity and social and cultural attractions. (Here is a look at the cities no one wants to live in anymore.)

Why It Matters

MachineHeadz / iStock via Getty Images

More than 17.8 million Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 moved to a new home in 2022. While young adults are spread across the country, those with the means and the desire to relocate have some clear preferences on where to live. There are only 39 counties nationwide that reported an influx of more than 35,000 adults under age 35 in 2022.

​​39. Davidson County, Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 36,147 (5.2% of current population)

36,147 (5.2% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 34.5% from different county in state; 58.6% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad

34.5% from different county in state; 58.6% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 213,393 (30.5% of total population)

213,393 (30.5% of total population) Median age in county: 35.2 years old

35.2 years old Location: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN metro area

38. El Paso County, Colorado

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 36,189 (5.0% of current population)

36,189 (5.0% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 21.8% from different county in state; 68.7% from a different state; 9.6% from abroad

21.8% from different county in state; 68.7% from a different state; 9.6% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 196,609 (27.2% of total population)

196,609 (27.2% of total population) Median age in county: 35.1 years old

35.1 years old Location: Colorado Springs, CO metro area

37. Sacramento County, California

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 37,675 (2.4% of current population)

37,675 (2.4% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 72.2% from different county in state; 17.8% from a different state; 10.0% from abroad

72.2% from different county in state; 17.8% from a different state; 10.0% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 380,429 (24.3% of total population)

380,429 (24.3% of total population) Median age in county: 37.2 years old

37.2 years old Location: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA metro area

36. Queens County, New York

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 37,854 (1.6% of current population)

37,854 (1.6% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 57.7% from different county in state; 25.0% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad

57.7% from different county in state; 25.0% from a different state; 17.3% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 546,018 (23.4% of total population)

546,018 (23.4% of total population) Median age in county: 40.2 years old

40.2 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

35. Collin County, Texas

Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 38,084 (3.6% of current population)

38,084 (3.6% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 58.0% from different county in state; 29.6% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad

58.0% from different county in state; 29.6% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 233,508 (21.8% of total population)

233,508 (21.8% of total population) Median age in county: 37.4 years old

37.4 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

34. Denton County, Texas

New young-adult residents: 38,932 (4.3% of current population)

38,932 (4.3% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 70.6% from different county in state; 22.7% from a different state; 6.7% from abroad

70.6% from different county in state; 22.7% from a different state; 6.7% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 217,664 (24.0% of total population)

217,664 (24.0% of total population) Median age in county: 36.9 years old

36.9 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

33. Clark County, Nevada

mvp64 / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 39,026 (1.7% of current population)

39,026 (1.7% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 5.9% from different county in state; 84.3% from a different state; 9.9% from abroad

5.9% from different county in state; 84.3% from a different state; 9.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 523,543 (23.3% of total population)

523,543 (23.3% of total population) Median age in county: 38.2 years old

38.2 years old Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV metro area

32. Fairfax County, Virginia

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 39,988 (3.5% of current population)

39,988 (3.5% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 44.0% from different county in state; 44.1% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad

44.0% from different county in state; 44.1% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 247,065 (21.8% of total population)

247,065 (21.8% of total population) Median age in county: 39.0 years old

39.0 years old Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area

31. Wake County, North Carolina

John Couture / Shutterstock.com

New young-adult residents: 40,144 (3.6% of current population)

40,144 (3.6% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 50.5% from different county in state; 39.8% from a different state; 9.8% from abroad

50.5% from different county in state; 39.8% from a different state; 9.8% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 268,169 (23.9% of total population)

268,169 (23.9% of total population) Median age in county: 37.4 years old

37.4 years old Location: Raleigh, NC metro area

30. Washington, D.C.

Markus Stappen / Shutterstock.com

New young-adult residents: 40,481 (6.1% of current population)

40,481 (6.1% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: – 0% from different county in state; 87.4% from a different state; 12.6% from abroad

– 0% from different county in state; 87.4% from a different state; 12.6% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 214,280 (32.4% of total population)

214,280 (32.4% of total population) Median age in county: 35.1 years old

35.1 years old Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area

29. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 40,578 (3.7% of current population)

40,578 (3.7% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 37.1% from different county in state; 54.1% from a different state; 8.8% from abroad

37.1% from different county in state; 54.1% from a different state; 8.8% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 294,099 (26.7% of total population)

294,099 (26.7% of total population) Median age in county: 35.8 years old

35.8 years old Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area

28. San Francisco County, California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 42,279 (5.0% of current population)

42,279 (5.0% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 53.2% from different county in state; 31.7% from a different state; 15.1% from abroad

53.2% from different county in state; 31.7% from a different state; 15.1% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 241,726 (28.7% of total population)

241,726 (28.7% of total population) Median age in county: 39.5 years old

39.5 years old Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

27. Franklin County, Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 42,440 (3.3% of current population)

42,440 (3.3% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 55.0% from different county in state; 36.7% from a different state; 8.4% from abroad

55.0% from different county in state; 36.7% from a different state; 8.4% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 363,947 (28.0% of total population)

363,947 (28.0% of total population) Median age in county: 35.0 years old

35.0 years old Location: Columbus, OH metro area

26. Riverside County, California

Jacob Findlay / Shutterstock.com

New young-adult residents: 43,758 (1.8% of current population)

43,758 (1.8% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 77.4% from different county in state; 16.3% from a different state; 6.3% from abroad

77.4% from different county in state; 16.3% from a different state; 6.3% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 573,205 (23.8% of total population)

573,205 (23.8% of total population) Median age in county: 36.7 years old

36.7 years old Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area

25. Miami-Dade County, Florida

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 44,280 (1.7% of current population)

44,280 (1.7% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 29.2% from different county in state; 35.4% from a different state; 35.4% from abroad

29.2% from different county in state; 35.4% from a different state; 35.4% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 597,843 (22.5% of total population)

597,843 (22.5% of total population) Median age in county: 40.9 years old

40.9 years old Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

24. San Bernardino County, California

MudaCom / Shutterstock.com

New young-adult residents: 45,061 (2.1% of current population)

45,061 (2.1% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 67.4% from different county in state; 27.1% from a different state; 5.5% from abroad

67.4% from different county in state; 27.1% from a different state; 5.5% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 559,117 (25.9% of total population)

559,117 (25.9% of total population) Median age in county: 34.3 years old

34.3 years old Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area

23. Hennepin County, Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 47,505 (3.8% of current population)

47,505 (3.8% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 52.9% from different county in state; 39.3% from a different state; 7.9% from abroad

52.9% from different county in state; 39.3% from a different state; 7.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 317,469 (25.3% of total population)

317,469 (25.3% of total population) Median age in county: 37.5 years old

37.5 years old Location: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area

22. Hillsborough County, Florida

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 47,839 (3.3% of current population)

47,839 (3.3% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 45.6% from different county in state; 40.5% from a different state; 13.9% from abroad

45.6% from different county in state; 40.5% from a different state; 13.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 357,636 (24.6% of total population)

357,636 (24.6% of total population) Median age in county: 38.0 years old

38.0 years old Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area

21. Denver County, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 49,847 (7.1% of current population)

49,847 (7.1% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 44.4% from different county in state; 50.4% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad

44.4% from different county in state; 50.4% from a different state; 5.2% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 223,353 (31.8% of total population)

223,353 (31.8% of total population) Median age in county: 35.2 years old

35.2 years old Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area

20. Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 53,178 (3.4% of current population)

53,178 (3.4% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 33.4% from different county in state; 54.9% from a different state; 11.7% from abroad

33.4% from different county in state; 54.9% from a different state; 11.7% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 459,865 (29.2% of total population)

459,865 (29.2% of total population) Median age in county: 35.2 years old

35.2 years old Location: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD metro area

19. Tarrant County, Texas

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 53,351 (2.6% of current population)

53,351 (2.6% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 55.5% from different county in state; 34.6% from a different state; 9.9% from abroad

55.5% from different county in state; 34.6% from a different state; 9.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 516,210 (24.7% of total population)

516,210 (24.7% of total population) Median age in county: 35.3 years old

35.3 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

18. Alameda County, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 54,056 (3.3% of current population)

54,056 (3.3% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 61.8% from different county in state; 23.9% from a different state; 14.2% from abroad

61.8% from different county in state; 23.9% from a different state; 14.2% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 403,870 (24.5% of total population)

403,870 (24.5% of total population) Median age in county: 38.7 years old

38.7 years old Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

17. Orange County, Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 54,565 (3.9% of current population)

54,565 (3.9% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 56.3% from different county in state; 30.9% from a different state; 12.7% from abroad

56.3% from different county in state; 30.9% from a different state; 12.7% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 385,320 (27.2% of total population)

385,320 (27.2% of total population) Median age in county: 36.2 years old

36.2 years old Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area

16. Fulton County, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 54,589 (5.2% of current population)

54,589 (5.2% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 49.6% from different county in state; 42.8% from a different state; 7.6% from abroad

49.6% from different county in state; 42.8% from a different state; 7.6% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 288,480 (27.5% of total population)

288,480 (27.5% of total population) Median age in county: 36.4 years old

36.4 years old Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area

15. Bexar County, Texas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

New young-adult residents: 56,210 (2.8% of current population)

56,210 (2.8% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 48.9% from different county in state; 41.0% from a different state; 10.1% from abroad

48.9% from different county in state; 41.0% from a different state; 10.1% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 526,111 (26.4% of total population)

526,111 (26.4% of total population) Median age in county: 34.6 years old

34.6 years old Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area

14. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 57,453 (7.4% of current population)

57,453 (7.4% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 37.7% from different county in state; 46.4% from a different state; 15.9% from abroad

37.7% from different county in state; 46.4% from a different state; 15.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 283,806 (36.5% of total population)

283,806 (36.5% of total population) Median age in county: 33.8 years old

33.8 years old Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area

13. Santa Clara County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 60,738 (3.2% of current population)

60,738 (3.2% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 48.4% from different county in state; 33.4% from a different state; 18.2% from abroad

48.4% from different county in state; 33.4% from a different state; 18.2% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 475,053 (25.0% of total population)

475,053 (25.0% of total population) Median age in county: 38.0 years old

38.0 years old Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA metro area

12. Travis County, Texas

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

New young-adult residents: 62,494 (4.9% of current population)

62,494 (4.9% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 52.2% from different county in state; 38.8% from a different state; 8.9% from abroad

52.2% from different county in state; 38.8% from a different state; 8.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 373,315 (29.3% of total population)

373,315 (29.3% of total population) Median age in county: 35.4 years old

35.4 years old Location: Austin-Round Rock, TX metro area

11. Kings County, New York

Travel Wild / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 64,648 (2.4% of current population)

64,648 (2.4% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 48.9% from different county in state; 36.6% from a different state; 14.5% from abroad

48.9% from different county in state; 36.6% from a different state; 14.5% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 692,075 (26.2% of total population)

692,075 (26.2% of total population) Median age in county: 36.3 years old

36.3 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

10. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 65,132 (4.1% of current population)

65,132 (4.1% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 42.5% from different county in state; 43.5% from a different state; 14.0% from abroad

42.5% from different county in state; 43.5% from a different state; 14.0% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 406,894 (25.3% of total population)

406,894 (25.3% of total population) Median age in county: 39.1 years old

39.1 years old Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area

9. Orange County, California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 65,419 (2.1% of current population)

65,419 (2.1% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 63.4% from different county in state; 24.7% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad

63.4% from different county in state; 24.7% from a different state; 11.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 748,752 (23.8% of total population)

748,752 (23.8% of total population) Median age in county: 39.1 years old

39.1 years old Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area

8. Dallas County, Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 72,653 (2.8% of current population)

72,653 (2.8% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 52.4% from different county in state; 35.4% from a different state; 12.2% from abroad

52.4% from different county in state; 35.4% from a different state; 12.2% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 683,772 (26.6% of total population)

683,772 (26.6% of total population) Median age in county: 34.2 years old

34.2 years old Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

7. King County, Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 84,481 (3.8% of current population)

84,481 (3.8% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 26.2% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 16.4% from abroad

26.2% from different county in state; 57.5% from a different state; 16.4% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 595,928 (26.7% of total population)

595,928 (26.7% of total population) Median age in county: 37.5 years old

37.5 years old Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area

6. Maricopa County, Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 85,562 (2.0% of current population)

85,562 (2.0% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 20.6% from different county in state; 68.5% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad

20.6% from different county in state; 68.5% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 1,062,896 (24.2% of total population)

1,062,896 (24.2% of total population) Median age in county: 37.5 years old

37.5 years old Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ metro area

5. San Diego County, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 88,768 (2.7% of current population)

88,768 (2.7% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 36.7% from different county in state; 49.5% from a different state; 13.8% from abroad

36.7% from different county in state; 49.5% from a different state; 13.8% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 864,190 (26.6% of total population)

864,190 (26.6% of total population) Median age in county: 37.1 years old

37.1 years old Location: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area

4. New York County, New York

New young-adult residents: 91,253 (5.6% of current population)

91,253 (5.6% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 27.6% from different county in state; 53.9% from a different state; 18.4% from abroad

27.6% from different county in state; 53.9% from a different state; 18.4% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 492,036 (30.2% of total population)

492,036 (30.2% of total population) Median age in county: 38.8 years old

38.8 years old Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

3. Cook County, Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 96,862 (1.9% of current population)

96,862 (1.9% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 26.6% from different county in state; 58.2% from a different state; 15.2% from abroad

26.6% from different county in state; 58.2% from a different state; 15.2% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 1,296,166 (25.1% of total population)

1,296,166 (25.1% of total population) Median age in county: 37.9 years old

37.9 years old Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area

2. Harris County, Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 97,293 (2.1% of current population)

97,293 (2.1% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 49.0% from different county in state; 35.1% from a different state; 15.9% from abroad

49.0% from different county in state; 35.1% from a different state; 15.9% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 1,189,922 (25.5% of total population)

1,189,922 (25.5% of total population) Median age in county: 34.5 years old

34.5 years old Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area

1. Los Angeles County, California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

New young-adult residents: 146,466 (1.5% of current population)

146,466 (1.5% of current population) Origin of new young-adult residents: 42.0% from different county in state; 39.9% from a different state; 18.0% from abroad

42.0% from different county in state; 39.9% from a different state; 18.0% from abroad Total number of young-adults in county: 2,518,384 (25.6% of total population)

2,518,384 (25.6% of total population) Median age in county: 37.7 years old

37.7 years old Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area