The Places America’s Highest Earners Are Flocking To

- Tens of millions of Americans relocated to a new home in 2022, and the country’s highest earners accounted for a significant portion of those moves.
- While high-income Americans relocated to virtually every corner of the country in 2022, this demographic group appears to have some clear preferences on where to live.
Moving is expensive. While variables such as home size and distance impact moving costs, the average price of a relocation for a three-bedroom home is about $2,200, according to estimates based on moving company data. In addition to the costs associated with moving, the leading reason Americans decide to move — specifically to live in a newer, larger, or better home — suggests that, of the tens of millions of people who relocate within the U.S. every year, a large share necessarily have financial resources.
Given these factors, it is perhaps not surprising that high-earners are more likely to move than the typical American. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, there were about 53.7 million people aged 15 and up who earned at least $75,000 a year in 2022 — and that same year, about 10.8% moved to a new home. Meanwhile, only about 8.7% of the total U.S. population relocated in 2022.
While some number of high-earners moved to virtually every corner of the U.S. in 2022, certain parts of the country stand out magnets for Americans in the highest tax brackets.
Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties and county equivalents high-income Americans are flocking to. Counties are ranked on the number of residents aged 15 and up with an annual income at least $75,000 who moved in from a different county, a different state, or from abroad in 2022. To focus on places high-earners are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.
The 40 counties on this list span 17 states, as well as Washington, D.C. Collectively, these places drew in over 867,000 people with an annual income of at least $75,000 in 2022. Every county on this list reported an influx of at least 12,000 people with an annual income of at least $75,000 in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 44,000 new, high-income residents that year. Nine of these counties are in California, another seven are in Texas, and Florida is also home to four. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking states in America.)
While these counties are spread across the country, one feature they all share is their location within, or in commuting distance to, a large city. The greater Dallas, New York, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. metro areas, for example, are each home to four counties on this list. Not only are large cities typically well equipped to accommodate influxes of new residents, they also tend to offer a wider range of well-paying jobs, in addition to a high concentration of social amenities and cultural attractions. (Here is a look at the cities no one wants to live in anymore.)
Most of these counties are already home to wealthier populations than much of the rest of the country. In 32 of the 40 counties on this list, the median household income exceeds the national median of $75,149. Cost of living tends to be higher in communities with wealthier populations, and in all but six counties on this list, goods and services are more expensive than they are nationwide — including five counties where consumer prices are over 20% higher than average, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Why It Matters
Nearly 5.8 million people earning at least $75,000 a year moved to a new home in the U.S. in 2022. While high-income Americans are spread across the country, those who decide to relocate have some clear preferences on where to live. There are only 40 counties nationwide that reported an influx of more than 12,000 people earning $75,000 or more in 2022.
40. Oakland County, Michigan
- New high-income residents in 2022: 12,079 (22.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 57.5% from different county in state; 30.0% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.5% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $92,620
- Location: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI metro area
39. Bexar County, Texas
- New high-income residents in 2022: 12,365 (13.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 38.0% from different county in state; 54.0% from a different state; 8.0% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.0% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $67,275
- Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area
38. Orange County, Florida
- New high-income residents in 2022: 12,738 (12.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 39.7% from different county in state; 47.1% from a different state; 13.2% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.6% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $72,629
- Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area
37. Arlington County, Virginia
- New high-income residents in 2022: 12,841 (44.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 30.2% from different county in state; 60.5% from a different state; 9.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 25.2% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $137,387
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area
36. Hennepin County, Minnesota
- New high-income residents in 2022: 13,262 (18.5% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 45.5% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 4.5% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 6.2% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $92,595
- Location: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area
35. Broward County, Florida
- New high-income residents in 2022: 13,540 (16.2% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 47.9% from different county in state; 43.8% from a different state; 8.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.2% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $70,331
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area
34. Queens County, New York
- New high-income residents in 2022: 14,179 (21.2% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 66.7% from different county in state; 25.0% from a different state; 8.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.4% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $82,431
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
33. Hudson County, New Jersey
- New high-income residents in 2022: 14,252 (36.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 31.0% from different county in state; 58.6% from a different state; 10.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 6.6% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $86,854
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
32. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
- New high-income residents in 2022: 14,651 (21.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 23.2% from different county in state; 71.0% from a different state; 5.8% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.6% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $79,265
- Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area
31. Hillsborough County, Florida
- New high-income residents in 2022: 14,694 (16.3% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 37.3% from different county in state; 55.2% from a different state; 7.5% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.2% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $70,612
- Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area
30. Wake County, North Carolina
- New high-income residents in 2022: 14,790 (20.7% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 31.0% from different county in state; 62.1% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.3% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $96,734
- Location: Raleigh, NC metro area
29. Palm Beach County, Florida
- New high-income residents in 2022: 15,566 (20.5% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 32.8% from different county in state; 59.0% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.9% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $76,066
- Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area
28. Denton County, Texas
- New high-income residents in 2022: 15,582 (21.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 62.7% from different county in state; 34.7% from a different state; 2.7% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 8.5% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $104,180
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
27. Clark County, Nevada
- New high-income residents in 2022: 16,068 (16.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 3.7% from different county in state; 90.7% from a different state; 5.6% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 4.6% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $69,911
- Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV metro area
26. Tarrant County, Texas
- New high-income residents in 2022: 16,484 (17.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 50.0% from different county in state; 44.0% from a different state; 6.0% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 3.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $78,872
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
25. Suffolk County, Massachusetts
- New high-income residents in 2022: 16,751 (22.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 52.7% from different county in state; 40.9% from a different state; 6.5% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 12.3% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $87,669
- Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area
24. Montgomery County, Maryland
- New high-income residents in 2022: 16,806 (31.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 25.5% from different county in state; 63.6% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 14.3% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $125,583
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area
23. San Mateo County, California
- New high-income residents in 2022: 16,956 (38.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 68.1% from different county in state; 25.0% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 27.7% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $149,907
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area
22. Contra Costa County, California
- New high-income residents in 2022: 18,281 (34.3% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 73.8% from different county in state; 19.7% from a different state; 6.6% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.0% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $120,020
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area
21. Washington, D.C.
- New high-income residents in 2022: 18,447 (32.2% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 0.0% from different county in state; 86.4% from a different state; 13.6% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 12.7% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $101,722
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area
20. Denver County, Colorado
- New high-income residents in 2022: 18,809 (25.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 37.0% from different county in state; 60.2% from a different state; 2.8% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.4% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $85,853
- Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area
19. Collin County, Texas
- New high-income residents in 2022: 19,045 (25.5% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 48.6% from different county in state; 44.4% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 10.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $113,255
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
18. Riverside County, California
- New high-income residents in 2022: 20,683 (20.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 71.2% from different county in state; 23.7% from a different state; 5.1% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 7.0% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $84,505
- Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area
17. Dallas County, Texas
- New high-income residents in 2022: 20,954 (17.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 45.6% from different county in state; 49.1% from a different state; 5.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 2.5% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $70,732
- Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area
16. Fulton County, Georgia
- New high-income residents in 2022: 21,752 (24.3% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 44.7% from different county in state; 50.6% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 5.9% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $86,267
- Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area
15. Travis County, Texas
- New high-income residents in 2022: 22,180 (23.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 39.2% from different county in state; 55.4% from a different state; 5.4% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 2.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $92,731
- Location: Austin-Round Rock, TX metro area
14. San Francisco County, California
- New high-income residents in 2022: 25,247 (42.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 50.6% from different county in state; 35.8% from a different state; 13.6% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 23.3% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $136,689
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area
13. Middlesex County, Massachusetts
- New high-income residents in 2022: 25,747 (26.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 46.3% from different county in state; 44.4% from a different state; 9.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 12.5% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $121,304
- Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area
12. Fairfax County, Virginia
- New high-income residents in 2022: 25,838 (34.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 38.6% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 11.4% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.5% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $145,165
- Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area
11. Kings County, New York
- New high-income residents in 2022: 27,120 (28.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 57.1% from different county in state; 35.7% from a different state; 7.1% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.9% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $74,692
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
10. Alameda County, California
- New high-income residents in 2022: 28,859 (32.5% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 69.8% from different county in state; 22.2% from a different state; 7.9% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $122,488
- Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area
9. San Diego County, California
- New high-income residents in 2022: 29,642 (20.7% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 38.6% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 11.4% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 15.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $96,974
- Location: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area
8. Cook County, Illinois
- New high-income residents in 2022: 29,805 (20.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 26.7% from different county in state; 63.3% from a different state; 10.0% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 5.6% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $78,304
- Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area
7. Orange County, California
- New high-income residents in 2022: 29,978 (24.9% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 60.5% from different county in state; 30.2% from a different state; 9.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 20.3% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $109,361
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area
6. Santa Clara County, California
- New high-income residents in 2022: 31,931 (33.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 47.3% from different county in state; 36.4% from a different state; 16.4% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 12.0% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $153,792
- Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA metro area
5. Harris County, Texas
- New high-income residents in 2022: 32,619 (18.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 47.9% from different county in state; 41.7% from a different state; 10.4% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 1.2% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $70,789
- Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area
4. Maricopa County, Arizona
- New high-income residents in 2022: 34,412 (18.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 10.4% from different county in state; 83.3% from a different state; 6.3% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 0.4% less expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $80,675
- Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ metro area
3. King County, Washington
- New high-income residents in 2022: 37,693 (28.2% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 17.5% from different county in state; 68.4% from a different state; 14.0% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 17.8% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $116,340
- Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area
2. New York County, New York
- New high-income residents in 2022: 40,251 (30.9% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 30.7% from different county in state; 53.3% from a different state; 16.0% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 32.6% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $99,880
- Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area
1. Los Angeles County, California
- New high-income residents in 2022: 44,203 (18.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)
- Origin of new high-income residents: 40.7% from different county in state; 48.1% from a different state; 11.1% from abroad
- Est. cost of living in county: 12.1% more expensive than average
- Median household income in county: $83,411
- Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area
