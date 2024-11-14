The Places America’s Highest Earners Are Flocking To MaxFX / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights Tens of millions of Americans relocated to a new home in 2022, and the country’s highest earners accounted for a significant portion of those moves.

While high-income Americans relocated to virtually every corner of the country in 2022, this demographic group appears to have some clear preferences on where to live.

Moving is expensive. While variables such as home size and distance impact moving costs, the average price of a relocation for a three-bedroom home is about $2,200, according to estimates based on moving company data. In addition to the costs associated with moving, the leading reason Americans decide to move — specifically to live in a newer, larger, or better home — suggests that, of the tens of millions of people who relocate within the U.S. every year, a large share necessarily have financial resources.

Given these factors, it is perhaps not surprising that high-earners are more likely to move than the typical American. According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, there were about 53.7 million people aged 15 and up who earned at least $75,000 a year in 2022 — and that same year, about 10.8% moved to a new home. Meanwhile, only about 8.7% of the total U.S. population relocated in 2022.

While some number of high-earners moved to virtually every corner of the U.S. in 2022, certain parts of the country stand out magnets for Americans in the highest tax brackets.

Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties and county equivalents high-income Americans are flocking to. Counties are ranked on the number of residents aged 15 and up with an annual income at least $75,000 who moved in from a different county, a different state, or from abroad in 2022. To focus on places high-earners are moving to, relocations to a new home within a given county were not considered in this ranking.

The 40 counties on this list span 17 states, as well as Washington, D.C. Collectively, these places drew in over 867,000 people with an annual income of at least $75,000 in 2022. Every county on this list reported an influx of at least 12,000 people with an annual income of at least $75,000 in 2022. One of these places drew in more than 44,000 new, high-income residents that year. Nine of these counties are in California, another seven are in Texas, and Florida is also home to four. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking states in America.)

While these counties are spread across the country, one feature they all share is their location within, or in commuting distance to, a large city. The greater Dallas, New York, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. metro areas, for example, are each home to four counties on this list. Not only are large cities typically well equipped to accommodate influxes of new residents, they also tend to offer a wider range of well-paying jobs, in addition to a high concentration of social amenities and cultural attractions. (Here is a look at the cities no one wants to live in anymore.)

Most of these counties are already home to wealthier populations than much of the rest of the country. In 32 of the 40 counties on this list, the median household income exceeds the national median of $75,149. Cost of living tends to be higher in communities with wealthier populations, and in all but six counties on this list, goods and services are more expensive than they are nationwide — including five counties where consumer prices are over 20% higher than average, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Why It Matters

MartinPrescott / E+ via Getty Images

Nearly 5.8 million people earning at least $75,000 a year moved to a new home in the U.S. in 2022. While high-income Americans are spread across the country, those who decide to relocate have some clear preferences on where to live. There are only 40 counties nationwide that reported an influx of more than 12,000 people earning $75,000 or more in 2022.

40. Oakland County, Michigan

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 12,079 (22.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)

12,079 (22.8% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 57.5% from different county in state; 30.0% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad

57.5% from different county in state; 30.0% from a different state; 12.5% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 0.5% more expensive than average

0.5% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $92,620

$92,620 Location: Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI metro area

39. Bexar County, Texas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

New high-income residents in 2022: 12,365 (13.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)

12,365 (13.1% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 38.0% from different county in state; 54.0% from a different state; 8.0% from abroad

38.0% from different county in state; 54.0% from a different state; 8.0% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 4.0% less expensive than average

4.0% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $67,275

$67,275 Location: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX metro area

38. Orange County, Florida

John Coletti / The Image Bank via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 12,738 (12.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)

12,738 (12.6% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 39.7% from different county in state; 47.1% from a different state; 13.2% from abroad

39.7% from different county in state; 47.1% from a different state; 13.2% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 0.6% more expensive than average

0.6% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $72,629

$72,629 Location: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL metro area

37. Arlington County, Virginia

New high-income residents in 2022: 12,841 (44.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)

12,841 (44.1% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 30.2% from different county in state; 60.5% from a different state; 9.3% from abroad

30.2% from different county in state; 60.5% from a different state; 9.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 25.2% more expensive than average

25.2% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $137,387

$137,387 Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area

36. Hennepin County, Minnesota

RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 13,262 (18.5% of new, 15 and older county residents)

13,262 (18.5% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 45.5% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 4.5% from abroad

45.5% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 4.5% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 6.2% more expensive than average

6.2% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $92,595

$92,595 Location: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI metro area

35. Broward County, Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 13,540 (16.2% of new, 15 and older county residents)

13,540 (16.2% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 47.9% from different county in state; 43.8% from a different state; 8.3% from abroad

47.9% from different county in state; 43.8% from a different state; 8.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 10.2% more expensive than average

10.2% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $70,331

$70,331 Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

34. Queens County, New York

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 14,179 (21.2% of new, 15 and older county residents)

14,179 (21.2% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 66.7% from different county in state; 25.0% from a different state; 8.3% from abroad

66.7% from different county in state; 25.0% from a different state; 8.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 15.4% more expensive than average

15.4% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $82,431

$82,431 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

33. Hudson County, New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 14,252 (36.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)

14,252 (36.1% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 31.0% from different county in state; 58.6% from a different state; 10.3% from abroad

31.0% from different county in state; 58.6% from a different state; 10.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 6.6% more expensive than average

6.6% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $86,854

$86,854 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

32. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 14,651 (21.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)

14,651 (21.1% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 23.2% from different county in state; 71.0% from a different state; 5.8% from abroad

23.2% from different county in state; 71.0% from a different state; 5.8% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 1.6% more expensive than average

1.6% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $79,265

$79,265 Location: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area

31. Hillsborough County, Florida

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 14,694 (16.3% of new, 15 and older county residents)

14,694 (16.3% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 37.3% from different county in state; 55.2% from a different state; 7.5% from abroad

37.3% from different county in state; 55.2% from a different state; 7.5% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 1.2% less expensive than average

1.2% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $70,612

$70,612 Location: Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area

30. Wake County, North Carolina

John Couture / Shutterstock.com

New high-income residents in 2022: 14,790 (20.7% of new, 15 and older county residents)

14,790 (20.7% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 31.0% from different county in state; 62.1% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad

31.0% from different county in state; 62.1% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 0.3% less expensive than average

0.3% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $96,734

$96,734 Location: Raleigh, NC metro area

29. Palm Beach County, Florida

Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 15,566 (20.5% of new, 15 and older county residents)

15,566 (20.5% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 32.8% from different county in state; 59.0% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad

32.8% from different county in state; 59.0% from a different state; 8.2% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 10.9% more expensive than average

10.9% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $76,066

$76,066 Location: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL metro area

28. Denton County, Texas

Marti157900 / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 15,582 (21.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)

15,582 (21.8% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 62.7% from different county in state; 34.7% from a different state; 2.7% from abroad

62.7% from different county in state; 34.7% from a different state; 2.7% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 8.5% more expensive than average

8.5% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $104,180

$104,180 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

27. Clark County, Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 16,068 (16.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)

16,068 (16.8% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 3.7% from different county in state; 90.7% from a different state; 5.6% from abroad

3.7% from different county in state; 90.7% from a different state; 5.6% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 4.6% less expensive than average

4.6% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $69,911

$69,911 Location: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV metro area

26. Tarrant County, Texas

Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 16,484 (17.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)

16,484 (17.1% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 50.0% from different county in state; 44.0% from a different state; 6.0% from abroad

50.0% from different county in state; 44.0% from a different state; 6.0% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 3.1% more expensive than average

3.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $78,872

$78,872 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

25. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 16,751 (22.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)

16,751 (22.1% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 52.7% from different county in state; 40.9% from a different state; 6.5% from abroad

52.7% from different county in state; 40.9% from a different state; 6.5% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 12.3% more expensive than average

12.3% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $87,669

$87,669 Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area

24. Montgomery County, Maryland

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 16,806 (31.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)

16,806 (31.1% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 25.5% from different county in state; 63.6% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad

25.5% from different county in state; 63.6% from a different state; 10.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 14.3% more expensive than average

14.3% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $125,583

$125,583 Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area

23. San Mateo County, California

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 16,956 (38.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)

16,956 (38.4% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 68.1% from different county in state; 25.0% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad

68.1% from different county in state; 25.0% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 27.7% more expensive than average

27.7% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $149,907

$149,907 Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

22. Contra Costa County, California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 18,281 (34.3% of new, 15 and older county residents)

18,281 (34.3% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 73.8% from different county in state; 19.7% from a different state; 6.6% from abroad

73.8% from different county in state; 19.7% from a different state; 6.6% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 15.0% more expensive than average

15.0% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $120,020

$120,020 Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

21. Washington, D.C.

Markus Stappen / Shutterstock.com

New high-income residents in 2022: 18,447 (32.2% of new, 15 and older county residents)

18,447 (32.2% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 0.0% from different county in state; 86.4% from a different state; 13.6% from abroad

0.0% from different county in state; 86.4% from a different state; 13.6% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 12.7% more expensive than average

12.7% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $101,722

$101,722 Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area

20. Denver County, Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 18,809 (25.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)

18,809 (25.1% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 37.0% from different county in state; 60.2% from a different state; 2.8% from abroad

37.0% from different county in state; 60.2% from a different state; 2.8% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 10.4% more expensive than average

10.4% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $85,853

$85,853 Location: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area

19. Collin County, Texas

Gary Fink / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 19,045 (25.5% of new, 15 and older county residents)

19,045 (25.5% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 48.6% from different county in state; 44.4% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad

48.6% from different county in state; 44.4% from a different state; 6.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 10.1% more expensive than average

10.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $113,255

$113,255 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

18. Riverside County, California

Jacob Findlay / Shutterstock.com

New high-income residents in 2022: 20,683 (20.1% of new, 15 and older county residents)

20,683 (20.1% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 71.2% from different county in state; 23.7% from a different state; 5.1% from abroad

71.2% from different county in state; 23.7% from a different state; 5.1% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 7.0% more expensive than average

7.0% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $84,505

$84,505 Location: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA metro area

17. Dallas County, Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 20,954 (17.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)

20,954 (17.6% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 45.6% from different county in state; 49.1% from a different state; 5.3% from abroad

45.6% from different county in state; 49.1% from a different state; 5.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 2.5% more expensive than average

2.5% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $70,732

$70,732 Location: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro area

16. Fulton County, Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 21,752 (24.3% of new, 15 and older county residents)

21,752 (24.3% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 44.7% from different county in state; 50.6% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad

44.7% from different county in state; 50.6% from a different state; 4.7% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 5.9% more expensive than average

5.9% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $86,267

$86,267 Location: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA metro area

15. Travis County, Texas

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

New high-income residents in 2022: 22,180 (23.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)

22,180 (23.4% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 39.2% from different county in state; 55.4% from a different state; 5.4% from abroad

39.2% from different county in state; 55.4% from a different state; 5.4% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 2.1% more expensive than average

2.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $92,731

$92,731 Location: Austin-Round Rock, TX metro area

14. San Francisco County, California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 25,247 (42.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)

25,247 (42.4% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 50.6% from different county in state; 35.8% from a different state; 13.6% from abroad

50.6% from different county in state; 35.8% from a different state; 13.6% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 23.3% more expensive than average

23.3% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $136,689

$136,689 Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

13. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 25,747 (26.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)

25,747 (26.6% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 46.3% from different county in state; 44.4% from a different state; 9.3% from abroad

46.3% from different county in state; 44.4% from a different state; 9.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 12.5% more expensive than average

12.5% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $121,304

$121,304 Location: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH metro area

12. Fairfax County, Virginia

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 25,838 (34.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)

25,838 (34.8% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 38.6% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 11.4% from abroad

38.6% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 11.4% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 17.5% more expensive than average

17.5% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $145,165

$145,165 Location: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area

11. Kings County, New York

Travel Wild / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 27,120 (28.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)

27,120 (28.4% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 57.1% from different county in state; 35.7% from a different state; 7.1% from abroad

57.1% from different county in state; 35.7% from a different state; 7.1% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 15.9% more expensive than average

15.9% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $74,692

$74,692 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

10. Alameda County, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 28,859 (32.5% of new, 15 and older county residents)

28,859 (32.5% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 69.8% from different county in state; 22.2% from a different state; 7.9% from abroad

69.8% from different county in state; 22.2% from a different state; 7.9% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 17.1% more expensive than average

17.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $122,488

$122,488 Location: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA metro area

9. San Diego County, California

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 29,642 (20.7% of new, 15 and older county residents)

29,642 (20.7% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 38.6% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 11.4% from abroad

38.6% from different county in state; 50.0% from a different state; 11.4% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 15.1% more expensive than average

15.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $96,974

$96,974 Location: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA metro area

8. Cook County, Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 29,805 (20.4% of new, 15 and older county residents)

29,805 (20.4% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 26.7% from different county in state; 63.3% from a different state; 10.0% from abroad

26.7% from different county in state; 63.3% from a different state; 10.0% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 5.6% more expensive than average

5.6% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $78,304

$78,304 Location: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metro area

7. Orange County, California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 29,978 (24.9% of new, 15 and older county residents)

29,978 (24.9% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 60.5% from different county in state; 30.2% from a different state; 9.3% from abroad

60.5% from different county in state; 30.2% from a different state; 9.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 20.3% more expensive than average

20.3% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $109,361

$109,361 Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area

6. Santa Clara County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 31,931 (33.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)

31,931 (33.6% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 47.3% from different county in state; 36.4% from a different state; 16.4% from abroad

47.3% from different county in state; 36.4% from a different state; 16.4% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 12.0% more expensive than average

12.0% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $153,792

$153,792 Location: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA metro area

5. Harris County, Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 32,619 (18.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)

32,619 (18.8% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 47.9% from different county in state; 41.7% from a different state; 10.4% from abroad

47.9% from different county in state; 41.7% from a different state; 10.4% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 1.2% less expensive than average

1.2% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $70,789

$70,789 Location: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX metro area

4. Maricopa County, Arizona

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 34,412 (18.8% of new, 15 and older county residents)

34,412 (18.8% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 10.4% from different county in state; 83.3% from a different state; 6.3% from abroad

10.4% from different county in state; 83.3% from a different state; 6.3% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 0.4% less expensive than average

0.4% less expensive than average Median household income in county: $80,675

$80,675 Location: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ metro area

3. King County, Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 37,693 (28.2% of new, 15 and older county residents)

37,693 (28.2% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 17.5% from different county in state; 68.4% from a different state; 14.0% from abroad

17.5% from different county in state; 68.4% from a different state; 14.0% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 17.8% more expensive than average

17.8% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $116,340

$116,340 Location: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA metro area

2. New York County, New York

New high-income residents in 2022: 40,251 (30.9% of new, 15 and older county residents)

40,251 (30.9% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 30.7% from different county in state; 53.3% from a different state; 16.0% from abroad

30.7% from different county in state; 53.3% from a different state; 16.0% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 32.6% more expensive than average

32.6% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $99,880

$99,880 Location: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA metro area

1. Los Angeles County, California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

New high-income residents in 2022: 44,203 (18.6% of new, 15 and older county residents)

44,203 (18.6% of new, 15 and older county residents) Origin of new high-income residents: 40.7% from different county in state; 48.1% from a different state; 11.1% from abroad

40.7% from different county in state; 48.1% from a different state; 11.1% from abroad Est. cost of living in county: 12.1% more expensive than average

12.1% more expensive than average Median household income in county: $83,411

$83,411 Location: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area

