These Airports Process the Most International Visitors to the U.S. alisa.strj / Shutterstock.com

The United States is one of the most popular destinations in the world for tourists, students, business people, seasonal workers, and immigrants. This article explores which U.S. airports receive the most foreign passport holders, the reasons foreigners come to the U.S., and how they benefit the country.

Key Points The United States receives tens of millions of international visitors a year. The lion’s share of them arrive through 10 of the nation’s busiest airports.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

Top 10 U.S. Airports Receiving Foreign Passport Holders

Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock.com

These are the estimated average number of foreign passport holders entering the country from the busiest airports in the country as of 2023.

10. Seattle-Takoma International Airport, WA. 10 million

9. San Francisco International Airport, CA. 11 million

8. Orlando International Airport, FL. 14 million

7. Denver International Airport, CO. 18 million

6. John F. Kennedy International Airport, NY. 20 million

5. Miami International Airport, FL. 22 million

4. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, TX. 25 million

3. Chicago O’Hare International Airport, IL. 29 million

2. Los Angeles International Airport, CA. 30 million

1. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta, GA 46 million

How Many Foreigners Enter the U.S. Every Year?

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

In 2023 about 66.5 million internationals visited the United States. It’s estimated that the 2025 figure could reach 85.2 million visitors. This figure includes foreign tourists, international students, and businesspeople as well as those who are immigrating to the country.

What Benefits Do International People Bring to America?

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

America is a nation of immigrants and everything we’ve achieved has been the result of the “great American mixing pot.” Here are some of the benefits foreign visitors bring to the United States:

Money. Foreign tourists, students, and businesspeople spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year in the U.S. Areas receiving a lot of tourists have more money to spend on infrastructure development and upkeep of historic sites, parks, and recreational facilities. Universities receiving foreign students collect tens of billions of dollars in tuition and fees from them that helps keep down educational costs for American students.

Many students work in the U.S. after graduation and fill critical areas of the economy, particularly in STEM subjects, increasing our economic productivity and innovation.

International businesspeople start new companies and invest in American companies, bringing jobs and economic growth.

Immigrants are essential to the U.S. labor force. from 2000-2022, about 75% of workforce growth in the U.S. was because of immigration. Without it, the economy would stagnate and costs would be much higher, and passed on to American consumers.

Finally, foreign visitors and immigrants connect the United States with the world. Most Americans don’t have the opportunity to travel abroad, but they have the opportunity to talk with people from around the world who they meet every day in the workplace, marketplace, or schools. These interactions enrich our understanding of the world and communication skills to interact with people of other cultural backgrounds.

What Countries Send the Most Tourists?

beeboys / Shutterstock.com

Here’s a list of the top countries sending tourists to the United States in 2023, showing the percent of foreign tourist arrivals each country represents:

Canada: 31%

Mexico: 22%

United Kingdom: 6%

India: 3%

Germany: 3%

Other countries: 36%

How Many International Students Does the U.S. Accept?

AJR_photo / Shutterstock.com

In 2023, the number of international students who began studying at an American college or university for the first time was 298,705, and the total number studying in the country exceeded 1.1 million that year. Over half of all foreign students come from India and China, and 56% major in STEM subjects. California, New York, and Texas are the states that receive the largest number of international students.

How Many Immigrants Does the U.S. Receive?

kurgenc / Shutterstock.com

The United States Census Bureau estimated that from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, net international immigration to the United States was 2.8 million people. Mexico, India, and China are the top three countries of origin for immigrants to the U.S.

Bases for Issuing Immigrant Visas

ArtWell / Shutterstock.com

The U.S. State Department issues visas based on several different criteria, some of which are based in humanitarian concerns and others to satisfy the employment needs of the growing American economy.

Family Reunification

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Close relatives citizens or permanent residents (green card holders) can qualify for a visa to join their family and live permanently in the United States.

Employment

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

The government issues work visas to fill gaps in the American economy. These include people at all levels of the economy, including skilled workers who are in short supply, such as healthcare providers or IT professionals.

Adoption

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Immigrant visas are routinely granted to international children legally adopted by American parents. In 2023 there were 1,275 such adoptions in the U.S.

Special Immigrant Status

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This broad category includes international people who are allowed to immigrate because they have provided service to the U.S. government and/or because their lives are endangered in their home country.

Examples include Iraqi and Afghani interpreters who worked for the U.S. military when our troops were deployed in their countries. Many of them were evacuated along with their families when the U.S. left to protect them from reprisals by local people for collaborating with the American occupation.

Another example of people in this category are foreign religious workers who have legitimate reason to fear for their safety where they live.

Diversity

Evgenii Predybailo / Shutterstock.com

A small number of visas are available for people from countries with low levels of immigration to the United States. This policy can help make sure people in smaller and younger countries or those that have historically been discriminated against in immigration policy can have an opportunity to visit the United States for all it has to offer, and all they have to offer it.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future