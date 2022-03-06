Best Cities for Immigrants

With Russia invading Ukraine, some U.S. lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to issue short-term visas to Ukrainians fleeing the violence. An estimated 1 million Ukrainians have already fled the country, according to the United Nations.

If the U.S. indeed accepts Ukrainian refugees and immigrants, where should they resettle? Often, many immigrants choose to resettle where an already large community of immigrants from the same background lives. Others might consider other factors. And some major U.S. metro areas stand out as especially good places for foreign-born residents to begin a new life in the U.S.

To determine the 25 best cities for immigrants, 24/7 Wall St. developed an index based on various socioeconomic disparities among the native and foreign-born populations in all U.S. metropolitan statistical areas using five-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

Most of the best cities for immigrants have a relatively high share of residents that were born outside of the country. Nationally, 13.6% of U.S. residents were born outside of the country, yet in most of the cities, the share of the population that is foreign-born is over 18%.

A majority of the best cities for immigrants are located in coastal states. California and Florida each have five major metro areas among the 25 best cities for immigrants, and New York, Connecticut, and Hawaii have two apiece.

Though the numbers fluctuate by the year, around 1 million immigrants have gained legal resident status each year over the last few decades. Additionally, tens of thousands more refugees arrive in the U.S. annually, with many receiving refugee status. This is the number of legal immigrants coming to the U.S. each year since 1990.

